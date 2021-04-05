U.S. markets close in 3 hours 30 minutes

Endera Acquires Ohio-Based School And Shuttle Bus OEM And Factory

·2 min read

OTTAWA, Ohio, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Endera, a vertically integrated transportation technology company specializing in all-electric commercial vehicles, charging infrastructure and software solutions, today announced the acquisition of Metro Titan, LLC, a school and shuttle bus manufacturing company. The acquisition gives Endera the capability to deliver electric commercial vehicles in all 50 states.

Endera Shuttle
Endera Shuttle

Endera acquires Ohio-based school and shuttle bus OEM and factory, expanding manufacturing capabilities.

Endera's acquisition of Metro Titan, LLC brings together the safest and most reliable Type A School Bus in the industry offered by Titan Bus, LLC and the manufacturing reach of Metro Worldwide, LLC, a leading U.S. manufacturer of cut-away shuttle and paratransit buses.

"We are excited to headquarter our manufacturing in Ohio where we can continue to grow and add more jobs to the local community, which is quickly becoming known as the Silicon Valley of electric vehicles," said Todd Harman, President of Endera. "With so much local EV talent and over 250,000 square feet of dedicated manufacturing space on a 1,000,000 square foot campus, we project to have the capability to produce tens to hundreds of thousands of vehicles in the near future."

From its Ohio-based facility, Endera will manufacture electric Type A school buses, shuttle buses, and paratransit vehicles for the DOT, healthcare, airport, university, corporate, municipal, and last-mile transportation industries - all built on electrified Ford and Chevrolet chassis. Endera's employee base will double in size as a result of the acquisition and it will gain specialized technicians with years of dedicated shuttle bus manufacturing experience.

"Endera's commitment to creating and delivering dependable and industry leading electric vehicles now includes the all-electric school bus industry, which is a large and dynamic industry that's ripe for electrification," said John Walsh, Founder & CEO of Endera. "Through Endera's acquisition of Metro Titan, LLC, we will continue our efforts to provide commercial electric vehicles with smart technology, improve our environment as well as lowering total cost of ownership for school bus fleets."

About Endera
Endera is a vertically integrated transportation technology company specializing in commercial electric vehicles, charging stations and software solutions. We design American made electric vehicles and provide transportation and energy services that leverage leading technologies and American manufacturing. With one of the lowest total costs of ownership over other commercial electric vehicle offerings, Endera provides sustainable solutions that rival its fossil fuel counterparts in price, technology, longevity, profitability and service.

Media Contact:
Endera
Kristin Ludwick
Public Relations
307-776-9994
kristin@enderacorp.com

Manufacturing Facility, Ohio
Manufacturing Facility, Ohio
Endera Shuttle Driving in San Diego
Endera Shuttle Driving in San Diego
Endera Logo
Endera Logo
Endera Logo (PRNewsfoto/Endera)
Endera Logo (PRNewsfoto/Endera)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/endera-acquires-ohio-based-school-and-shuttle-bus-oem-and-factory-301261729.html

SOURCE Endera

