U.S. markets open in 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,547.00
    +16.25 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,752.00
    +134.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,927.25
    +58.50 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,073.50
    +7.10 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.99
    -1.29 (-1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.20
    -19.80 (-1.01%)
     

  • Silver

    24.75
    -0.39 (-1.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1056
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4120
    +0.0850 (+3.65%)
     

  • Vix

    20.14
    +0.81 (+4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3114
    -0.0026 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.6900
    +1.0020 (+0.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,208.33
    -2,176.62 (-4.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,053.77
    -42.48 (-3.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,541.20
    +25.52 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     
JUST IN:

March jobs: Payrolls rise 431,000; unemployment rate likely fell to 3.6%

Results came in lower than expected

Endexx Announces Fiscal 2021 Year-End Audited Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Endexx Corporation
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EDXC
Endexx Corporation
Endexx Corporation

Endexx Q4 Sales Rebounded Increasing 360% Above Q3 Revenues

CAVE CREEK, AZ, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Endexx Corporation (OTC: EDXC), a provider of innovative Hemp-derived wellness and nutritional products, today announced its audited fiscal 2021 annual report. Endexx faced multiple challenges associated with the Pandemic and a slowdown in the retail markets during the first three quarters of its fiscal 2021. Ongoing supply chain issues impacted packaging and individual ingredient availability delaying production runs in key product sets during the fiscal year. Consumer foot-traffic declines and retail store closings affected the revenue growth curve in 2021. Endexx reported its first revenue pullback since entering the Hemp Industry in 2014. The company had a 43% reduction in top line revenue in fiscal 2021. However, sales rebounded significantly in Q4, establishing an upward trend accelerating into fiscal 2022.

2021 Milestones and Highlights:

Blesswell™ Men’s Skincare and Grooming line launched

  • Endexx, with partner DJ Khaled, launched the new CBD Brand and Category May 2021

International Expansion

  • Jamaica’s CLA granted a Retail License to Go Green Global.

  • Retail Herb House opened in Ocho Rios, Jamaica in August 2021

Increased F/D/M shelf space

  • Endexx doubled retail footprint in Mass Retail Drug stores

Product Innovation

  • Endexx placed two new “Core Value Line” SKUs in 4,000 stores in July reaching a wider audience with more accessible price point options.

Form 10 Registration

  • Endexx completed Form 10 Registration and is now a fully reporting SEC filer

  • Endexx executing plan to up-list to OTCQB and subsequently to Nasdaq

  • Endexx prepared a Reg A filing for future funding options

Endexx Restructured

  • Reduced Long Term Debt by 13.5%

  • Reduced Derivative Liability by 68%

  • Reduced annual debt interest by 50% forward-looking

  • Reduced net loss by 26%

Endexx Invested in Brand and Consolidated offerings·

  • Endexx invested in “Blesswell” its new Men’s Grooming and SkinCare Line

  • Endexx invested in its “Core Value Line” for Mass Retail

  • Endexx invested in product upgrades and cost reductions

  • Endexx reformulated its pet product offering for new launch

  • Endexx invested in ecommerce and Brand differentiation

“Fiscal 2021, the “Year of Delays,” impacted production, professional services and health issues that affected every aspect of the Company’s timing and execution of its business plan,” stated CEO Todd Davis. Davis added, “Endexx’s team collaborated and made challenging decisions in 2021 that kept the engine running and started the successful execution of its business plan in Q4, that is accelerating into Fiscal 2022.” Davis concluded, “We successfully placed the new line in 4,000 doors and watched the “Muscle and Joint” balm and cream products become the top two SKUs in volume and sales in their first 26 weeks on shelf.”

In summary, the financials indicated evidence of a slow decline in sales during the height of the Covid Pandemic. Then strongly reversed trend in Q4 with accelerated growth into fiscal 2022. Endexx has taken steps to solidify its balance sheet and execute the Company’s long term business objectives.

https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0001109486/000149315222008591/form10-k.htm

www.endexx.com & www.cbdunlimited.com

About Endexx Corporation

Endexx Corporation, through its operating division CBD Unlimited, develops and distributes all-natural CBD products derived from cannabis sativa plant (Hemp), containing less than 0.01% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief for humans and pets. Phyto-Bites are CBD soft chews for animal use that are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain, and inflammation. The science behind these products involves over half a decade of clinical research in the field and lab work to provide accuracy in dosage and delivery of optimal absorption per serving.

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

For further investor and media information, contact:

Endexx Corporation
Todd Davis
Chairman & CEO
Endexx@endexx.com
480-595-6900


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Owning Secular Growth Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    One key to market success is learning to recognize trends, overall directions that stocks are taking, and then riding those trends towards profitable returns. Sometimes, that task is easy; for instance, the five years from 2017 through the end of 2021 saw a prolonged run on generally increasing values. Sometimes, it’s more difficult; take a look at the charts for 2022 year-to-date and you’ll quickly see that there is no long-term direction of movement here. CNBC's Jim Cramer, however, believes t

  • Massive S&P options trade may have roiled U.S. stocks on Thursday

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Traders are pointing to a massive quarterly options trade on Thursday they said was from a JPMorgan fund as one reason why the stock market took a nosedive late in the day, as options flows linked to the trade exacerbated market weakness. The S&P 500 Index fell 1.2% in the last hour of trading on Thursday, marking the largest hourly drop for the index in more than three weeks. It finished the day down 1.56%, with some attributing part of the weakness to the large options trade that went down earlier in the day.

  • Nio deliveries reach a quarterly record of nearly 25,800 EVs in Q1, stock surges

    Shares of Nio Inc. climbed 5.6% in premarket trading Friday, as the China-based electric vehicle maker benefited from a broad rally in Chinese ADRs and after the company reported vehicle delivery data. The company said it delivered 9,985 vehicles in March, up 37.6% from the same period a year ago. The deliveries included 163 ET7s, the company's premium smart electric sedan that started being delivered on March 28. In the first quarter, NIO deliveries grew 28.5% from a year ago to a quarterly rec

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Electric Vehicle Stocks With Triple-Digit Upside Potential

    Electric vehicles (EVs) are clearly the next big thing in the automotive industry, and they are supported by both social and political pressures toward ‘green’ technologies. For drivers, they offer a wide range of advantages over gasoline-powered cars: improvements in performance, fewer moving parts to wear out, quieter operations, easier integration into wireless networks. There are drawbacks, too. For now, EV battery range can match gasoline engines – but only at a higher cost for an already e

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in April

    If Warren Buffett wanted to pull a trick for the ages, he might announce that he's adding $10 billion of several cryptocurrency meme coins to Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio. Buffett has been a steadfast opponent of cryptocurrencies in the past. There are quite a few stocks of such businesses in Berkshire's current portfolio that have solid growth prospects.

  • AMD stock sinks on downgrade, Endeavor CEO’s salary revealed, UiPath stock down over 25%

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of the day's trending stock tickers,

  • 2 Meme Stocks Investors Should Avoid at All Costs

    Meme stocks are unpredictable because they aren't grounded in strong fundamentals, and instead are dependent on internet trends and what's popular on social media. It can be exciting to jump on a red-hot stock that looks like it's destined to continue going higher, but the danger is that once the party and the hype are over, you could be left holding a very expensive bag. A couple of meme stocks that stand out as incredibly risky today are Zomedica (NYSEMKT: ZOM) and Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC).

  • BlackBerry Stock Falls as Revenue Misses Estimates

    Fourth-quarter revenue at BlackBerry's cybersecurity unit was $122 million, flat with a year earlier.

  • Why Novavax Stock Dipped On Thursday

    Two outwardly positive developments for the company weren't enough to prevent a minor investor sell-off.

  • Is Amazon Stock A Buy Now That It Plans A 20-For-1 Split And Buyback?

    Is Amazon stock a buy now that it announced a 20-for-1 stock split, its first in more than 20 years, along with a $10 billion stock buyback plan?

  • Rivian Stock Alert: Tesla Rival Asks for Patience

    The first quarter was brutal for Rivian . The stock took a beating on Wall Street after the company failed to deliver on its vehicle delivery promises. This confusion demonstrated by Rivian had prompted Elon Musk, the CEO of the great rival Tesla , to react.

  • Should You Buy Tesla Now or Wait Until After the Stock Split?

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one of the most highly publicized and widely followed companies on Wall Street. There's no arguing, however, that Tesla has changed the way the public at large views electric vehicles (EVs), becoming the industry leader in the process. Investors considering buying Tesla stock or adding to an existing position are faced with an interesting conundrum: Should they buy shares now, or wait until after the stock split?

  • Why Nano-X Imaging Zoomed 15% Higher Today

    Revenue has started to flow into ambitious next-generation medical technology specialist Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX), also known as Nanox. Investors were handsomely rewarding the company for this on Thursday as the stock popped by over 15% after fourth-quarter results were published. For the period, Nanox booked revenue of $1.3 million, up from $0 in the same quarter one year previous.

  • Top Steel Stocks for Q2 2022

    The steel industry is part of the basic materials sector and consists of companies involved in steel production, mining, and related activities. Although steel historically has been a major U.S. industry, the number of steel mills that produce the metal has declined sharply in the past several decades due to foreign competition. The World Steel Association forecasts that steel demand will continue to increase this year, but at a much slower pace, rising 2.2%.

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Energy Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 energy stocks that analysts are downgrading. If you want to read about some more energy stocks with bearish ratings, go directly to Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Energy Stocks. Energy stocks have consistently outperformed the broader market for most of this year as demand surges and supply risks […]

  • China Weighs Giving U.S. Full Access to Audits of Most Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities are preparing to give U.S. regulators full access to auditing reports of the majority of the 200-plus companies listed in New York as soon as mid-this year, making a rare concession to prevent a further decoupling between the world’s two largest economies. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S.

  • 3 Reasons AMD Stock Could Surprise the Bears

    Semiconductor stocks have been a good place to invest in recent years, but it's been a rough start to 2022. The PHLX Semiconductor Sector index has dropped 8.1% year to date, while the Nasdaq Composite has performed a bit better, down 6.1% at the time of writing. The Ukraine-Russia war has some investors thinking ahead to what a Chinese takeover of Taiwan would do to the supply chain, including Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD).

  • 10 EV Penny Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss 10 EV penny stocks to buy now. If you want to skip reading about the EV industry, its growth in 2021, and major players in the industry, go directly to 5 EV Penny Stocks to Buy Now. The EV Market and Government Initiatives For It According to the Electric […]

  • These 10 Stocks Are Skyrocketing Today

    In this article, we will discuss some of the notable stocks skyrocketing today. To take a look at some more stocks that are rising, go to These 5 Stocks Are Skyrocketing Today. Overall, the markets are in the red today and losing their steam after closing four days in the positive following mixed messages coming […]

  • Bill Gates Portfolio: 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for over 5 years according to Bill Gates. If you want to read about some more stocks in the portfolio of Bill Gates, go directly to Bill Gates Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years. Bill Gates stepped down […]