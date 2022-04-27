Endexx Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Endexx Q1 Year over Year Sales Increase 85%

Endexx Corporation

CAVE CREEK, AZ, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Endexx Corporation (OTC: EDXC), a provider of innovative Hemp-derived wellness and nutritional products, today announced its Form 10Q, first quarter ending December 31, 2021. Endexx continues to rebound and grow following two years of pandemic and economic challenges. Ongoing supply chain issues impacted packaging and individual ingredient availability and may continue to delay some production runs in key product sets during 2022/2023. Continued signs of recovery are evident, as Endexx added 2,800 new mass retail stores in the first quarter. Endexx reported $274,591 in revenues in its first quarter of fiscal 2022 versus $148,786 in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.



2022 First Quarter Highlights:

Increased F/D/M shelf space

· Endexx added 1,800 Mass Retail Drug stores in Core business

· Endexx added 1,000 Mass Retail stores in Men’s Skin Care and Grooming

“The first quarter showed continued rebound and growth in revenues,” stated CEO Todd Davis. Davis added, “As the business mix is balancing from ecommerce and specialty stores sales dominance to a stronger presence in Mass Retail in 2022, we continue to expand store count and shelf space with 2,800 new doors and are excited that our ‘Muscle and Joint’ balm and cream products are firmly the top two SKUs in volume and sales in their first six months on shelf.”

https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0001109486/000149315222010841/form10-q.htm

www.endexx.com & www.cbdunlimited.com

About Endexx Corporation

Endexx Corporation, through its operating division CBD Unlimited, develops and distributes all-natural CBD products derived from cannabis sativa plant (Hemp), containing less than 0.01% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief for humans and pets. Phyto-Bites are CBD soft chews for animal use that are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain, and inflammation. The science behind these products involves over half a decade of clinical research in the field and lab work to provide accuracy in dosage and delivery of optimal absorption per serving.

