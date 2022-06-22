U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,759.89
    -4.90 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,483.13
    -47.12 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,053.08
    -16.22 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,690.28
    -3.75 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.31
    -1.88 (-1.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.40
    +1.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    21.38
    -0.04 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0570
    +0.0031 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    -0.1510 (-4.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2260
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1080
    -0.5490 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,107.22
    -779.12 (-3.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    423.98
    -12.10 (-2.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,089.22
    -62.83 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,149.55
    -96.76 (-0.37%)
     

Endexx to Launch Men's Skincare Line in Amazon's Store

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Endexx Corporation
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EDXC
Endexx Corporation
Endexx Corporation

Endexx Will Build on Continued Growth and Success of Its Men’s Skincare and Grooming Category to Expand and Deepen Connection With Consumers

CAVE CREEK, AZ, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire  – Endexx Corporation  (OTCBB: EDXC) today received clearance for its Hemp-Derived and Plant-Based Skincare and grooming products in Amazon’s store. The products are rich in plant derived nutrients proven to support healthy skin.  This product line has no Cannabidiol or THC in its formulation, providing a clear and compliant pathway to successful e-commerce in the Amazon Seller’s Central Platform.  The line has been cleared to sell in the USA, Mexico and Canada, with pending approvals in Japan, United Kingdom and Australia.  Initially, the rollout with up to six SKUs available to consumers.

The store is being professionally built to both optimize key search word success and to maximize the Skincare Brand’s leadership footprint.

The initiative is the latest example of Endexx’s growing and successful skin care category, and how the company has been able to innovate and engage customers in new ways since becoming a consumer product company in early 2015. Endexx will expand its product offerings and utilize this platform to grow the brand and further support sales on shelf in Mass Retail stores.

“Through customer feedback and research, our consumers want to purchase Endexx products in Amazon’s store and already search for the product on the site,” said Todd Davis, CEO of Endexx.  Davis added, “Nearly fifty percent of all product searches begin on Amazon, we want to harness that power and offer a successful experience to our customers.” Davis concluded, “This is a natural channel extension for us to continue growing our Skin Care business and meet customers where they are with the products they replenish regularly.”

As consumers increasingly purchase wellness products through the Amazon store, this process will bring a Skin Care Wellness leader to more customers. The launch will also allow Endexx to improve and enhance its shopping experience in the Amazon store. Endexx is excited to give our customers a convenient way to shop for their Men’s Grooming and Skincare products.

  • This new SkinCare line has been through rigorous compliance processes and is now available and under consideration by multiple Mass Retail stores and buyers.

  • By providing a Hemp-Derived Complexx© free of CBD and THC, more companies can place the product without the regulatory hurdles currently present in the market.

For more information about Endexx Corporation:

Visit: www.endexx.com www.cbdunlimited.com www.blesswell.com www.maggiesline.com

About Endexx Corporation

Endexx Corporation, through its operating division CBD Unlimited, develops and distributes all-natural CBD products derived from cannabis sativa plant (Hemp), containing less than 0.01% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief for humans and pets. Phyto-Bites are CBD soft chews for animal use that are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain, and inflammation. The science behind these products involves over half a decade of clinical research in the field and lab work to provide accuracy in dosage and delivery of optimal absorption per serving.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

We caution that any forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) contained in this press release or made by us, our management, or our spokespeople involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, many of which are beyond our control. Accordingly, our future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our future operating results, the implementation and impact of our strategic plans, and our ability to meet environmental, social, and governance goals. Words such as “estimate,” “commit,” “target,” “goal,” “project,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “strive,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “potential” and any similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Risks associated with the following factors, among others, could affect our financial performance and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements:

Except as may be required by law, we assume no obligation and do not intend to make publicly available any update or other revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect circumstances existing after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of future events, even if experience or future events make it clear that any expected results expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements will not be realized. More information on potential factors that could affect our results is included “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2022.

For further information, please contact: 
Endexx Corporation
Endexx@endexx.com
480-595-6900




Recommended Stories

  • Jim Rogers warns of the ‘worst bear market’ in his lifetime – these are the ‘least dangerous’ assets to own today

    Rogers knows a thing or two about making money in turbulent times.

  • ‘A cold dark place’ — Michael Burry thinks the market has plenty of room to plunge. But he finally sees value in these 4 stocks

    Burry’s not bullish. But he’s beginning to nibble.

  • Why Tesla Shares Jumped Initially, Then Retreated Today

    Investors pushed the share price of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) up 4% this morning, likely after the electric vehicle (EV) stock made double-digit percentage gains yesterday following comments by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. It may have to do with Tesla's Shanghai factory. Reuters reported today that Tesla's Shanghai factory will suspend operations for two weeks as the EV company makes some upgrades to the factory.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    With gasoline prices through the roof at record highs, inflation running at 40-year record levels, and last year’s bullish stock market turn down into a genuine bear, it’s no wonder that the financial and economic worlds are looking like reruns of ‘That 70s Show.’ Market watchers remember that the bad times of the late 70s and early 80s were tamed only when Fed Chair Paul Volker sparked a recession with near-20% interest rates – and for investors under 45, just take note that Q1 this year saw a

  • 9 Value Stocks to Buy in 2022 According to David Abrams

    In this article, we will look at 9 value stocks to buy in 2022 according to David Abrams. If you want to skip reading about David Abrams’ investment philosophy and his hedge fund’s performance, you can go directly to 4 Value Stocks to Buy in 2022 According to David Abrams. David Abrams started his investment […]

  • Why Roku Stock Popped Today

    Shares of the television streaming platform Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) were rocketing higher today, potentially on several bits of news for the company, including some positive comments from an analyst, as well as comments made by Roku's CEO in a recent interview. The video streaming stock was up by as much as 6.7% today and had gained 3.1% as of 12:29 p.m. ET. First, comments made yesterday by Needham analyst Laura Martin may be driving Roku higher after she said that Netflix's move into an ad-based streaming tier could benefit Roku.

  • Better Dividend Stock: IBM vs. AT&T

    These veteran companies have attractive dividend yields, yet both recently underwent business transformations.

  • Billionaire Ron Baron Says Recent Market Weakness Offers Huge Buying Opportunity; Here Are 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Analysts Like

    Last month, the annualized rate of inflation hit 8.6%, the highest in more than 40 years. Last week, in response, the Federal Reserve bumped up its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points, the largest such hike since 1994. The combination of high inflation and aggressive tightening action by the central bank sent an already jittery stock market to its worst single week since the onset of the COVID crisis, and has economists talking gloomily about a repeat of the late 1970s and early 1980s, wh

  • Bitcoin Is Leading Indicator of Stock-Market Bottom, Mobius Says

    (Bloomberg) -- If you’re a stock trader, you should probably be turning your attention to cryptocurrencies right about now.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe Supreme Court Has Just Eroded First Amendment LawLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Rise as Powell Seen as ‘Less Hawkish’: Markets WrapThat’s according to Mark Mobius, who co-founded Mobius

  • Is Amazon a Buy After the Stock Split?

    Shares in the e-commerce giant are now far cheaper (in price, not valuation). Here's why it might be time to buy.

  • Why Nio Shares Were Moving Lower Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares have been on a tear recently, soaring move than 50% in the last three weeks. One reason for that is investor excitement over new models the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker has launched. The Wall Street Journal highlighted XPeng's plans to launch two new models next year in an article published yesterday.

  • Dow Jones Up As Powell Gives This Recession Warning; Bitcoin Crumbles Again; 3 Stocks Eye Buy Points

    The Dow Jones rose despite a recession warning from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Bitcoin tumbled again. Apple stock rose after a bullish call.

  • Crypto platform Voyager Digital shares plunge 60% after revealing $665 million exposure to embattled hedge fund; considers issuing default notice

    Voyager Digital said its subsidiary may issue a notice of default to embattled crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital for failure to repay its loan.

  • Upstart Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    The artificial intelligence (AI) lender Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has been a wildly divisive stock, with lots of investors fully buying into the company's story and enormous market opportunity, while others are more skeptical. Upstart has developed algorithmic loan underwriting models that it believes can assess the credit worthiness of borrowers better than traditional underwriting scoring methods such as Fair Isaac's FICO scoring. Upstart currently originates personal and auto loans through a number of lending partners and has ambitions to apply its technology to other loan categories.

  • 10 Best Recession Stocks to Buy According to Wells Fargo

    In this article, we will look at 10 best recession stocks to buy according to Wells Fargo. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Recession Stocks to Buy According to Wells Fargo. This June Wells Fargo unveiled its “Recession Stock Portfolio” right before the Fed issued […]

  • NIO Stock Is Up 30% This Month. Morgan Stanley Sees More Gains Ahead

    “Share outperformance.” Now there’s a vintage term which on account of the stock market’s woeful action in 2022 might be somewhat forgotten. However, that appears to be the case for NIO (NIO) in recent times. This month, all the main indexes have continued to put in an abject display, but shares of the Chinese EV maker have defied the market and are up ~30%. Morgan Stanley analyst Tim Hsiao attributes the strong showing to a few key drivers. First off, Q1’s 18% gross margin might have amounted t

  • Most stocks can't keep up with the breakneck pace of inflation — but these 3 dividend stocks are pulling ahead with yields as high as 12%

    At current levels, investors need a 7% to 8% return just to preserve their wealth.

  • Mystery Surrounds $500 Million Outflow From Bitcoin ETF

    (Bloomberg) -- North America’s first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund is at the center of a crypto-market guessing game after it saw record one-day outflows of $500 million last week. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing

  • Juul Ban Will Send Altria’s Strategy, and $13 Billion, Up in Smoke

    The FDA is preparing to remove the controversial e-cigarette brand from the U.S. market, complicating Altria’s push into smoke-free products.

  • Revlon Extends Rally to 650% From Low as Retail Traders Pile In

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders piled into shares of Revlon Inc., driving its gains from a record low to 650% as individual investors looked to strike a quick profit, while ignoring the fundamentals of the troubled cosmetics giant.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapLiz Cheney Is Payin