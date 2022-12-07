U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,933.92
    -7.34 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,597.92
    +1.58 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,958.55
    -56.34 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,806.90
    -5.67 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.56
    +0.55 (+0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.40
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.90
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0517
    +0.0048 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4080
    -0.1050 (-2.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2210
    +0.0077 (+0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3140
    -0.6460 (-0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,852.01
    -234.48 (-1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    394.86
    -7.18 (-1.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.19
    -32.20 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,686.40
    -199.47 (-0.72%)
     

Endexx to Present at Sequire Virtual Small Cap Conference on December 8th, 2022

Endexx Corporation
·3 min read
Endexx Corporation
Endexx Corporation

Presentation on Thursday, December 8th, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET

CAVE CREEK, AZ, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Endexx Corporation (OTC:EDXC), a provider of innovative, plant-based, and sustainable health and skincare products, announced today that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Sequire Virtual Small Cap Conference on Thursday, December 8th, at 1:00 PM EST. Todd Davis, CEO of Endexx, will be giving the presentation.

Endexx CEO Todd Davis stated, “Endexx is accelerating into its revenue growth phase, expanding to over 8000 mass retailers in 2022 and rapidly expanding internationally with its new acquisition of HYLA. HYLA in its first two months in Endexx has generated new orders exceeding 6 million in sales with prospects of adding significantly more revenues in 2023.” Davis concluded, “The dynamics of the Company have dramatically changed, and we are excited to share the investment prospects with the community.”

Event: Endexx Corporation Presentation at the Sequire Virtual Small Cap Conference

Date: Thursday, December 8th, 2022

Time: Track 1 at 1:00 pm EST/10:00 am PST

Register to watch the presentation HERE.

For Investors:  Sequire | Virtual Events (sequireevents.com)

Summary of Sequire Virtual Small Cap Conference

For the last several years, Sequire has been proud to serve publicly traded companies all over the world. This one-day virtual investor event, highlighting public companies in the small cap space, will be held via SRAX’s Sequire Virtual Events platform. Thousands of active small-cap investors have been invited to the event, which will feature several technology focused companies hosting 25 minute presentations, alongside keynotes highlighting prominent names in this space.

About Endexx Corporation

Endexx Corporation develops and distributes all natural, plant-derived topical skincare products.  Its products vary from balms, creams, lotions, butters, masks, scrubs, and oils, all with the shared purpose of healthy skin and grooming wellness.  The science behind these products involves a decade of clinical research in the field and lab work to provide functional formulation with ingredients for optimal absorption and support of skin health. www.endexx.com

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

We caution that any forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) contained in this press release or made by us, our management, or our spokespeople involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, many of which are beyond our control. Accordingly, our future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our future operating results, the implementation and impact of our strategic plans, and our ability to meet environmental, social, and governance goals. Words such as “estimate,” “commit,” “target,” “goal,” “project,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “strive,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “potential” and any similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Risks associated with the following factors, among others, could affect our financial performance and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements:

Except as may be required by law, we assume no obligation and do not intend to make publicly available any update or other revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect circumstances existing after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of future events, even if experience or future events make it clear that any expected results expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements will not be realized. More information on potential factors that could affect our results is included “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2022.

For further information, please contact:
Endexx Corporation
Endexx@endexx.com
480-595-6900

Investors:
Scott Arnold
CORE IR
scotta@coreir.com

Media:
Jules Abraham
CORE IR
julesa@coreir.com
917-885-7378



Recommended Stories

  • Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

    Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S. John Malone, the former CEO of Tele-Communications Inc., which AT&T Inc. purchased for more than $50 billion in 1999, has a

  • 2 Bank Stocks to Buy Before the Bear Market Is Over

    All of the major indexes fell into bear market territory at various points this year with the Nasdaq Composite taking one of the bigger hits. Many Wall Street experts expect the bear market, or at the very least a correction, to stay with us well into 2023 as a recession looms. Analysts at Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) said the S&P 500 could fall to 3,240 by April, which would be a roughly 18% decline from current levels, before climbing back to around 4,000 by the end of the year -- which is essentially where it is now.

  • Why Nio and Other Chinese EV Stocks Tanked Today

    Nio will need to show record monthly vehicle deliveries in December by a large margin to hit even the low end of its prior estimates.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: GameStop, Rent the Runway, C3 AI, Duckhorn

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith highlights Wednesday's biggest stock movers in after-hours trading.

  • Michael Burry sees recession looming — but that hasn’t stopped him from buying into these 2 stocks

    Worried about the prospect of a recession coming next year? Well, that sounds like a mild scenario, if Michael Burry’s prognosis is anything to go by. The investor whose famous bet against the US housing market was documented in “The Big Short,” thinks a ‘multi-year recession’ is potentially in the cards – and one more severe than currently expected. This statement follows previous warnings regarding the economy, such as predicting last year that the ‘mother of all crashes’ is coming, while also

  • Why Carnival Stock Keeps Going Down

    This week has not been a fun time to own shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK). Including today's 3.4% slide through 1 p.m. ET, Carnival stock has lost more than 10% of its value since the week began. On Tuesday, you see, investment banking heavyweight J.P. Morgan waded back into the cruise space with a trio of stock initiations.

  • Winter is coming: The 'best country in the world' is planning to ban electric cars amid the energy crisis. Is it time to revisit oil stocks? Here are 3 big plays

    Wake up and smell the diesel.

  • Carvana stock collapses amid bankruptcy fears after creditor pact and another $1 price target

    Carvana shares spiraled Wednesday after the online car retailer’s biggest creditors reportedly signed an agreement to cooperate in potential restructuring negotiations as the company faces growing bankruptcy risk.

  • ‘This is crypto extinction’: Peter Schiff predicted the 2008 financial crash — now he sees the total destruction of digital currencies very soon. He likes these 3 assets instead

    Will there be a new beginning?

  • Why Plug Power, ChargePoint, and QuantumScape Stocks Fell Today

    On a bad day for most stocks, shares of electric-vehicle-related ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) and QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), and hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are down between 6% and 8%. There isn't any big news out from -- or about -- any of these three companies today that is the specific cause for any of their share-price declines. The most recent news is from ChargePoint, the EV charging station company, which reported third-quarter results on Dec. 1, with a 93% increase in revenue, but continues to report big losses.

  • Why Smith & Wesson Stock Misfired Today

    Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) reported financial results that missed the target by a wide margin. After markets closed Tuesday, Smith & Wesson reported earnings of $0.26 per share on revenue of $121 million for its fiscal second quarter, which ended Oct. 31. The company blamed the macro environment for the miss, along with a difficult competitive environment.

  • BNP Paribas studied 100 years of market crashes — here’s what it says is coming next

    Whether Santa eventually comes or not is still to be determined, with Mr. Claus perhaps postponing a decision until next Tuesday’s CPI release. Strategists led by Greg Boutle, head of U.S. equity and derivatives strategy, are expecting a capitulation event next year. “This would be a departure from the current bear market regime, which has been characterized by a grind lower in equities as P/E multiples have contracted,” they say.

  • 13 Best Gold Stocks To Buy For Recession

    In this article, we discuss the 13 best gold stocks to buy for recession. If you want to read about some more gold stocks, go directly to 5 Best Gold Stocks To Buy For Recession. According to a report by S&P Global, the sentiments for gold investment have risen over the past few months due […]

  • Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

    Shares of many of America's largest banks are tumbling again on Tuesday after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group GS claw back practically all of its losses year-to-date.

  • Down More Than 40%: Deutsche Bank Says Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    Should investors prepare for a winter full of persistent headwinds? Inflation remains high, rising interest rates are putting a squeeze on capital as well as making consumer credit more expensive, and both the China COVID lockdowns and the Russian war in Ukraine continue to crimp global supply chains. But even though the markets are facing serious headwinds, not every stock is going to react by falling. According to the analysts at Wall Street giant Deutsche Bank, two interesting stocks are like

  • Why MongoDB Stock Was Soaring Today

    Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) were flying higher today after the database software company posted strong results in its third-quarter earnings report. MongoDB, which specializes in NoSQL database software, trounced estimates in its latest update and even reported a surprise profit. Its cloud-based product, Atlas, again led the way with 61% growth and now makes up 63% of total revenue.

  • AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) Dividend Will Be Increased To $1.48

    The board of AbbVie Inc. ( NYSE:ABBV ) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $1.48 on the 15th of...

  • EXCLUSIVE: Anthony Scaramucci Calls Out Chamath Palihapitiya On FTX Warning Signs, 'We Can Pretend Otherwise, But None Of Us Really Knew'

    While speaking at Benzinga’s Future of Crypto event, investments in and by FTX were discussed as one of the biggest topics impacting the cryptocurrency sector. Kevin O’Leary was an investor in FTX and Anthony Scaramucci’s Skybridge Capital received an investment from FTX. Both shared their takeaways from the event of FTX and what happened with Sam Bankman-Fried. FTX Investments: Scaramucci said that many did not see warning signs with 25 of the greatest venture capitalists investing in FTX. Acco

  • Bullish insiders bet US$1.0m on Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

    In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Ardelyx, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ARDX ) stock...

  • Why Bank of America Stock Was Falling Today

    Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) were down on Tuesday, falling as much as 6% during the trading day. As of 2:45 p.m. ET, Bank of America was down 5.5%, trading at $32.58. The major indexes were all down on Tuesday, led by the Nasdaq Composite, which was down 258 points, or 2.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 498 points, or 1.5%, and the S&P 500 was off 77 points, or 1.9%, as of 2:45 p.m. ET.