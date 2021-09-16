Endexx Tests New Shareholder Communications Platform in EDXC LIVE

Endexx Provides Shareholder Update on Previously Disclosed Corporate Actions



Cave Creek, AZ, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Endexx® Corporation (OTC: EDXC), a leading producer and manufacturer of hemp-derived CBD wellness products since 2014, presented a corporate update at invitation to an Endexx Shareholder Ambassador group on Facebook. Endexx was testing its new shareholder communication platform being utilized to host live events and company updates with a goal of engaging with its shareholders on a more frequent and personal basis.

“Embracing technology and integrating new tools to better communicate with our stakeholders who are seeking to engage more with their investment has been a major initiative over the last fiscal year,” stated Todd Davis, CEO of Endexx. Davis added, “In Endexx’s new website to be launched shortly, we have integrated all the necessary components to create a new level of transparency in corporate communications by harnessing the latest in technology advancements.”

View attached video: https://bit.ly/EDXCLIVE91521

This video and press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief, or current expectations of the company, its directors, or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions, and other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.



About Endexx Corporation

Endexx Corporation, through its operating division CBD Unlimited, develops and distributes all-natural CBD products derived from cannabis sativa plant (Hemp), containing less than 0.01% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief for humans and pets. PhytoBites are CBD soft chews for animal use that are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain, and inflammation. The science behind these products involves over half a decade of clinical research in the field and lab work to provide accuracy in dosage and delivery of optimal absorption per serving.



Media Contacts:



Endexx Corporation

Todd Davis

Email: endexx@endexx.com

Telephone: 480-595-6900



