Ending Negative Stigmas Surrounding Addiction

Research shows that societal stigmas associated with substance use disorders like alcohol and opioid dependence can have a direct impact on people’s ability to receive a diagnosis and treatment. Learn more about ways to end the stigma: https://bit.ly/3RygVJa

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc is a fully-integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

