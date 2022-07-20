U.S. markets close in 5 hours 18 minutes

Ending Negative Stigmas Surrounding Addiction

·1 min read
  • ALKS

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Alkermes

Research shows that societal stigmas associated with substance use disorders like alcohol and opioid dependence can have a direct impact on people’s ability to receive a diagnosis and treatment. Learn more about ways to end the stigma: https://bit.ly/3RygVJa

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc is a fully-integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Alkermes on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/ending-negative-stigmas-surrounding-addiction-498388301

