'Endless Dungeon' brings co-op tower defense to console and PC in 2022

At the Summer Game Fest we got a fresh look at Endless Dungeon. We haven't seen much of the tower defense roguelike since developer Amplitude Studios and Sega announced the game last year. This latest trailer shows off more of the game's squad-based combat. In Endless Dungeon, you'll choose between 12 characters to form a three-member squad. You can either control all three on your own, or invite two other friends to help you.

Endless Dungeon will come out sometime in 2022, and you'll be able to play it on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.