U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,961.00
    +5.75 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,583.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,745.75
    +35.25 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,845.20
    +2.60 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.45
    +0.81 (+0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,766.30
    +3.30 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    21.09
    +0.11 (+0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0376
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7750
    +0.0830 (+2.25%)
     

  • Vix

    23.93
    -0.18 (-0.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1898
    +0.0031 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.0960
    -0.1500 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,897.50
    +175.77 (+1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    392.47
    +6.04 (+1.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,346.54
    -4.65 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,013.28
    +82.71 (+0.30%)
     

Endless Green Mountains 3: The Tang Poetry Road, a Special Exhibition of Works by Chinese and Japanese Artists

·2 min read

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The year 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between China and Japan. One of the activities to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the friendly relations between China's Zhejiang Province and Japan's Shizuoka Prefecture is a special exhibition of works by Chinese and Japanese artists entitled Endless Green Mountains 3: The Tang Poetry Road, a Special Exhibition of Works by Chinese and Japanese Artists that recently opened at Zhejiang Exhibition Hall. The exhibition shows how the deep historical and cultural ties between China and Japan served as a bridge to facilitate exchanges between the countries in the field of humanities. At the same time, Tang Poetry Road acts as a spiritual messenger that pays tribute to Sino-Japanese friendship and culture.

(PRNewsfoto/中国美术学院)
(PRNewsfoto/中国美术学院)

The exhibition displayed more than 200 artworks that are the inspirations of some 70 Chinese and Japanese artists including works by research fellows at the Zhejiang Provincial Culture and History Research Institute, professors at the China Academy of Art, and artists from Shizuoka University and Tokyo University of the Arts. The artworks were displayed for viewing simultaneously both online and in person, divided into groups each bearing a distinct theme: "A path all the way here", "The upper reaches of the cold, distant mountain" and "Far across the mountains and seas". The works comprised not only traditional Chinese art forms such as Chinese painting and calligraphy, but also included nearly all types of contemporary art forms: oil paintings, video, new media, sound, and installations, blending the traditional and the modern. Most notably, the exhibition combines the heritage of The Tang Poetry Road in eastern Zhejiang with digital Internet technologies to show in 3D the history of exchanges and mutual appreciation between China and Japan, with a particular focus on Zhejiang Province and Shizuoka Prefecture. The exhibition interprets the magnificent Chinese poetic culture that has been passed down through the ages, highlighting the deep cultural lineage in which Zhejiang Province has a key role, and reflecting the harmony and friendship expressed by Chinese and Japanese people through Zhejiang Bears Gifts, a work featuring artistic fusion and mutual appreciation. An authentic calligraphic work by Ikkyu Sojun was also on display.

The exhibition is open to the public from November 15th to November 26th.

 

SOURCE China Academy of Art

Recommended Stories

  • Robert Clary, last of the ‘Hogan’s Heroes’ stars, dies at 96

    Robert Clary, a French-born survivor of Nazi concentration camps during World War II who played a feisty prisoner of war in the improbable 1960s sitcom “Hogan’s Heroes,” has died. Clary died Wednesday of natural causes at his home in the Los Angeles area, niece Brenda Hancock said Thursday. “He never let those horrors defeat him," Hancock said of Clary's wartime experience as a youth.

  • Every DC Hero James Gunn Has Teased for the New DCEU

    Since James Gunn became co-head of DC Studios, he's posted several images of classic characters on social media that have fans talking.

  • How Damien Chazelle’s Orgiastic Hollywood ‘Babylon’ Could Shake Up the Oscar Craft Races

    "Babylon" might have a bumpier Best Picture road than “La La Land,” but the film’s Roaring Twenties hedonism leads to some adventurous craft.

  • Andy Warhol’s Colossal ‘Crash’ Sells for $85.4 Million at Sotheby’s

    When Andy Warhol’s colossal view of a car accident first came at auction in 1987, the silk-screen sold for $660,000. The auction house had said it expected the piece to sell for around $80 million. Looming 12 feet over audiences like an oversize reel of film reel stuck on pause, Warhol’s “White Disaster (White Car Crash 19 Times)” is the largest single-panel version of the artist’s car crashes to have ever come to auction.

  • Iconic 'New York New York' song was rewritten because Robert De Niro didn't think it was good enough

    Start spreading the news...

  • NFT platform, art collective launch collaboration in aid of Ukraine

    NFT platform laCollection has launched a series of collaborations with international artists to raise funds for Ukrainian cultural institutions.

  • 'The War of the Worlds' to be presented in dances, songs at RRCA

    The one-year-old Monroe School of the Performing Arts will present a show this weekend based on "The War of the Worlds."

  • Fallen FTX Founder Bankman-Fried Gives Regulators the Middle Finger

    Sam Bankman-Fried fires off a missive about financial regulators on Twitter and discusses them with a reporter.

  • Genesis, Gemini Hit By Crypto Contagion: FTX Fallout

    Digital-asset brokerage Genesis and crypto exchange Gemini become the latest pain points Wednesday in the fallout from the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's sprawling crypto empire. Sonali Basak reports on Bloomberg Television. (Corrects to clarify that Gemini suspended withdrawals on its Earn product, not its entire platform.) Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • Nvidia Third-Quarter Earnings Live Blog

    Real Money's Eric Jhonsa live-blogs Nvidia's earnings report and conference call with management.

  • After Bankruptcy, FTX User Claims Pay Cents on the Dollar

    Crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy Friday, leaving users’ funds stuck on the platform.

  • REE Automotive Shares Gain After Q3 Results; Has Sufficient Liquidity For Initial Production Of P7 Platform

    REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ: REE) reported a third-quarter FY22 net loss of $(33.5) million versus a net loss of $(414.9) million the previous year. The decrease in GAAP net loss Y/Y is mainly attributed to lower share-based compensation expenses. The company's loss widened from $(25.2) million in 2Q22, driven by lower income from the remeasurement of warrants and increased operating expenses, including transaction costs. Non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.09), beat the consensus of $(0.10). The non-GAAP o

  • Global-E Online Has Multiple Growth Avenues Like Shopify Partnership, Geographic Expansion, D2C Shift, Analysts Say

    Needham analyst Scott Berg reiterated a Buy on Global-E Online Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBE) with a $44 price target. Global-e reported strong 3Q22 financial results as cross-border e-commerce spending remained well within expectations. The foreign exchange created a headwind in the quarter, costing the Company several points of growth, and was responsible for the shortfall in 4Q22 revenue guidance. GLBE shares could be moderately weak today as the market digests the FX impact and a large customer starts p

  • Paytm Shares Slump 10% After SoftBank Unit Cuts Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of One 97 Communications Ltd., the parent of India’s leading digital payments brand Paytm, plunged in Mumbai as a unit of Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. lowered its stake in the company.Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsXi Confronts Trudeau Over Media Leaks in Heated Exchange Caught on Camer

  • Is VWIUX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

    MF Bond Report for VWIUX

  • Grayscale Declares 'Business as Usual' Despite Sister Company Genesis Global Capital Suspending Withdrawals

    Digital asset manager Grayscale Investments is seeking to reassure investors they will not be affected by Genesis Global Capital suspending withdrawals in the wake of crypto exchange FTX's collapse. "The Hash" panel discusses the latest fallout from FTX.&nbsp;Digital Currency Group is the parent company of Grayscale, Genesis and also CoinDesk.

  • Fed's Bullard: Even 'dovish' policy assumptions require more rate hikes

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Even under a "generous" analysis of monetary policy, the Federal Reserve needs to keep raising interest rates given that its tightening so far "had only limited effects on observed inflation," St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Thursday. Bullard said the Fed's target policy needs to rise to at least a range between 5.00% and 5.25% from the current level of just below 4.00% to be "sufficiently restrictive" to curb inflation, though he would defer to Fed Chair Jerome Powell regarding how much higher to move rates at upcoming policy meetings. "On the question of how much to do at any particular meeting ... I would leave that up to the Chair," Bullard said at an economic event in Louisville, Kentucky.

  • 5 S&P 500 Bank Stocks With Dividend Yield of 4% or More

    Apart from strong fundamentals, the S&P 500 banks like Citi (C), Truist (TFC), U.S. Bancorp (USB), Huntington (HBAN) and Citizens Financial (CFG) have solid dividend yields, which will help income investors generate robust returns.

  • Sika Narrows List of Bidders for Admixture Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Sika AG has whittled down the bidders for a package of admixture assets as it seeks to appease antitrust regulators, people with knowledge of the matter said. Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsStocks Drop for a Second Day as Fed Hawks Circl

  • Alibaba Slips Into Loss as Investment Values Weaken

    Chinese tech and entertainment giant Alibaba reported net losses of $2.89 billion for the three months between July and September, compared with profits of $3.16 billion in the same period last year. Revenues in local currency terms were up 3% at RMB207 billion. Reported in US dollars revenues appeared to decline from $31.1 billion to […]