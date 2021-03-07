U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,841.94
    +73.47 (+1.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,496.30
    +572.20 (+1.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,920.15
    +196.65 (+1.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,192.21
    +45.29 (+2.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.28
    +0.19 (+0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,698.20
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    25.30
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1927
    -0.0051 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5540
    +0.0040 (+0.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3841
    -0.0053 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.3520
    +0.3760 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,525.26
    +1,869.16 (+3.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    982.93
    +39.75 (+4.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,630.52
    -20.36 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,864.32
    -65.78 (-0.23%)
     

Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, March 8, 2021

·1 min read
OTTAWA, ON, March 7, 2021 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Toronto, Ontario



1:30 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will virtually moderate the opening plenary session of Canada's Feminist Response and Recovery Summit, which is being hosted by the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development.




Panelists participating in the opening session include:




Armine Yalnizyan, Atkinson fellow, Economist at the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives




Monique F. Leroux, Chair Industry Strategy, former President and CEO, Desjardins Group




Roberta Jamieson, former Chief Executive Officer, Indspire




Sarah Kaplan, Director, Institute for Gender and the Economy, Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto




The Summit will be livestreamed on Women and Gender Equality Canada's Facebook page and at the following link: https://video.isilive.ca/wage/2021-03/english/.

This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca

SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2021/07/c9910.html

