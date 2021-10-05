U.S. markets closed

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2021 /CNW/ -- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) will announce its third–quarter 2021 financial results on November 4, 2021 and members of its senior management team will host a conference call and webcast on November 5, 2021 at 7:30am ET before the U.S. financial markets open.

(PRNewsfoto/Endo International plc)
(PRNewsfoto/Endo International plc)

The dial-in number to access the call is U.S./Canada (866) 497-0462, International (678) 509-7598, and the passcode is 6052178. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call will be available from November 5, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET until 9:30 a.m. ET on November 12, 2021 by dialing U.S./Canada (855) 859-2056 International (404) 537-3406, and entering the passcode 6052178.

A simultaneous webcast of the call can be accessed by https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ioyk5xzt. In addition, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company website for one year following the event.

About Endo International plc

Endo (NASDAQ: ENDP) is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to helping everyone we serve live their best life through the delivery of quality, life-enhancing therapies. Our decades of proven success come from a global team of passionate employees collaborating to bring the best treatments forward. Together, we boldly transform insights into treatments benefiting those who need them, when they need them. Learn more at www.endo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/endo-to-announce-third-quarter-2021-financial-results-301393438.html

SOURCE Endo International plc

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/05/c4255.html

    Movie theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) is going to top the list of stocks to avoid like the plague every single month until either its operating performance dramatically improves or its share price falls back to the mid-single digits. The ability to stream movies online, and substantially reduced theatrical exclusivity (30 or 45 days, instead of 75 to 90 days prior to the pandemic), virtually ensure that the movie theater industry will continue to shrink over time. AMC has no ability to sell common stock to raise capital, either.