U.S. markets open in 1 hour 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,645.75
    -22.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,033.00
    -74.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,434.75
    -146.25 (-0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,164.00
    -11.90 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.36
    -0.54 (-0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.20
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1319
    -0.0046 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.83
    +1.22 (+6.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3572
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2620
    -0.2880 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,240.13
    -601.99 (-1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    976.20
    -66.68 (-6.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.22
    -16.06 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     

Endo Launches New Dupuytren's Contracture Campaign Featuring Real Patients: Watching Education Unfold

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

(PRNewsfoto/Endo International plc)
(PRNewsfoto/Endo International plc)

  • The campaign features real Dupuytren's contracture (DC) patients and aims to address patient complacency, correct myths and misinformation and highlight the Tabletop Test

  • Dupuytren's contracture is a progressive hand condition that affects an estimated 14 million Americans

Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) announced today the launch of its newest television commercial and disease awareness campaign, Watching Education Unfold. The campaign educates people about Dupuytren's contracture (DC), a progressive hand condition that affects an estimated 14 million Americans.

"We're using the voices and experiences of real patients to share education about Dupuytren's contracture and empower self-advocates," said Thomas Kolaras, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Medical Therapeutics at Endo. "This authenticity resonates with people—they can see themselves in the campaign and may consider talking to a hand specialist about their options."

"My patients with Dupuytren's contracture tend to cope with the condition for longer than necessary because of conflicting information that's out there," said Dr. Heidi Coryell Shors, an orthopedic and hand surgery specialist. "In my opinion, Endo's commercial and campaign could help a lot of people who needlessly suffer from the condition."

Elway-to-Everyday Evolution
Watching Education Unfold follows Endo's previous awareness campaign, which featured DC patient John Elway. After grabbing the public's attention with the help of the football legend, Endo is focusing on everyday people who have DC.

The new campaign brings to light people's hesitations and aims to correct misconceptions that may prevent many from seeking treatment. It also spotlights the simple Tabletop Test, which people can do right in their homes to determine if they should consult a hand specialist.

Watching Education Unfold encourages people who think they may have DC or those who have been diagnosed with DC but have not been treated to talk to a hand specialist.

Media Buy
The 30- and 15-second commercials will run nationally on broadcast TV (including networks like ESPN and USA and during programs such as "Good Morning America" and "CBS Evening News"), streaming services (including Hulu and Discovery+) and online.

The campaign also includes digital and search advertising, social media accounts and ads on platforms where patients are active, a digital partnership with Conde Nast, content on health-focused websites (including WebMD and Everyday Health) and educational materials in doctors' offices.

About Dupuytren's Contracture
DC is a lifelong condition that may get worse over time. It's caused by a buildup of collagen in the hand, which forms a rope-like cord that pulls fingers toward the palm so they can't be straightened. As DC progresses, it may become difficult for individuals to use their hand(s) for daily tasks and activities.

About Endo
Endo (NASDAQ: ENDP) is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to helping everyone we serve live their best life through the delivery of quality, life-enhancing therapies. Our decades of proven success come from passionate team members around the globe collaborating to bring the best treatments forward. Together, we boldly transform insights into treatments benefiting those who need them, when they need them. Learn more at www.endo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and any applicable Canadian securities legislation including, but not limited to, the statements by Mr. Kolaras and Dr. Shors. Statements including words or phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "future," "potential" or similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release reflect Endo's current expectations of future events based on existing trends and information and represent Endo's judgment only as of the date of this press release. Actual results may differ materially and adversely from current expectations based on a number of factors affecting Endo's businesses, including, among other things, the following: the outcome of our strategic review, contingency planning and any potential restructuring; the timing, impact or results of any pending or future litigation, investigations or claims or actual or contingent liabilities, settlement discussions, negotiations or other adverse proceedings; our ability to satisfy judgments or settlements or pursue appeals including bonding requirements; our ability to adjust to changing market conditions; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; our inability to maintain compliance with financial covenants and operating obligations which would expose us to potential events of default under our outstanding indebtedness; our ability to incur additional debt or equity financing for working capital, capital expenditures, business development, debt service requirements, acquisitions or general corporate or other purposes; our ability to refinance our indebtedness; a significant reduction in our short-term or long-term revenues which could cause us to be unable to fund our operations and liquidity needs or repay indebtedness. The occurrence or possibility of any such result has caused us to engage, and may result in further engagement in strategic reviews that ultimately may result in our pursuing one or more significant corporate transactions or other remedial measures, including on a preventative or proactive basis. Those remedial measures could include a potential corporate reorganization, restructuring or bankruptcy filing involving all or a portion of our business, asset sales or other divestitures, cost-saving initiatives, corporate realignments or strategic partnerships. Some of these measures could take significant time to implement and others may require judicial or other third-party approval. Any such actions may be complex, could entail significant costs and charges or could otherwise negatively impact shareholder value, and there can be no assurance that we will be able to accomplish any of these alternatives on terms acceptable to us, or at all, or that they will result in their intended benefits. Therefore, the reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Endo expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required to do so by law. Additional information concerning risk factors, including those referenced above, can be found in press releases issued by Endo, as well as Endo's public periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and with securities regulators in Canada, including the discussion under the heading "Risk Factors" in Endo's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/endo-launches-new-dupuytrens-contracture-campaign-featuring-real-patients-watching-education-unfold-301456877.html

SOURCE Endo International plc

Recommended Stories

  • Zynga to Be Acquired by Take-Two for $12.7 Billion. Zynga Stock Is Soaring.

    Shares of gaming services company Zynga were soaring in premarket trading following the news that it will be acquired by Take-Two Interactive in a cash-and-stock deal with an enterprise value of $12.7 billion. Zynga (ticker: ZNGA ) shares jumped 46.3% to $8.82, while Take-Two ( TTWO ) dropped 8.4% to $150.84. Under the terms of the deal, Zynga stockholders will receive $8.50 in cash and $6.36 in stock when the transaction closes, for a total of $9.86 per Zynga share.

  • Here’s the market move Cathie Wood says is ‘ridiculous’ as her flagship fund sputters

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a new video told investors she is sharing their pain, as the flagship ARK Innovation Fund (ARKK) has slumped 45% since February. Ford shares have jumped 18% this year, Chrysler owner Stellantis (STLA) has gained 9%, and GM has climbed 6%.

  • Bitcoin Approaches Death Cross as Goldman Foresees 4 Fed Rate Hikes This Year

    Death cross’ past record as an indicator of deeper drawdowns is mixed.

  • ‘Bond King’ Jeffery Gundlach predicts the dollar will dive — which means these 3 assets could shine

    The billionaire investor expects the U.S. dollar to "slip pretty mightily."

  • Tesla and Nvidia Are Picked for Big Gains by This Robot Trader. It’s Been Right Before.

    This artificial intelligence-powered ETF ditched Netflix, Merck, and three other familiar stocks this month. Here's what it bought.

  • Here's the next terrifying hurdle for the stock market: Morning Brief

    To get inflation under control, a much faster pace of interest rate increases may be needed from the Federal Reserve, pros speculate. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, January 10, 2021.

  • 3 Tech Stocks Down 37% to 60% to Buy for 2022

    These solid companies are getting unfairly punished by the market. Savvy investors should take note.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Week

    It's been eight months since I sold my stake in AT&T. When the stock moved higher on the news -- even after the company announced it would lower its quarterly payouts -- that was all I needed to get out.

  • 3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The wind is shifting away from expensive growth stocks and toward lower-priced value stocks. Here are three that look like great buys today.

  • My 3 Favorite Stocks Right Now

    The market can seem like a popularity contest, and small and mid-cap growth stocks are not cool right now. Buy now, pay later (BNPL) took 2021 by storm, growing roughly fourfold to $100 billion this past year.

  • Risk Bubbles Are Deflating Everywhere, Some Market Watchers Say

    (Bloomberg) -- For those concerned that the decade-long super-easy monetary policy has created asset bubbles around the world, the first signs of trouble may be in the making for inflated markets.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tests Positive for Covid-19Omicron Study in South Africa Points to End

  • 5 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    While many companies are scrambling to carve out their part of the metaverse, Nvidia is already marketing a successful product. Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) should enjoy tremendous demand over the long term as well as the metaverse is built. Few companies can compete at the same level as Nvidia in powering virtual reality apps.

  • Want to Get Richer? 2 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    This strategy has certainly paid off in the past: If you bought $10,000 in Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) 10 years ago, you would have almost $52,000 today. If you can find companies with strong competitive advantages and hold them for decades, you will likely become much richer over the long term. In 2021, shares of MercadoLibre fell 24%, and some investors are wondering if the company will recover. MercadoLibre got swept up in the tech sell-off, but -- like many other stocks that fell in 2021 -- the company is performing stronger than ever.

  • My 3 Top Biopharma Stock Picks for 2022

    Thanks to the dual headwinds of sky-high inflation and the threat of rising interest rates, biopharmaceutical stocks appear poised for a turbulent 2022. Underscoring this point, investors have been dumping risky clinical and early commercial-stage biopharma stocks over the past several weeks in response to these closely intertwined macro variables. This year thus seems destined to be a bona fide "stock-picker's market" for biopharma investors.

  • Bitcoin: Top 10 'buy the dip' investors

    From Elon Musk to Jack Dorsey, and Ark Investment's Cathie Wood, here's how world's top crypto believers gathered more bitcoin when it was falling.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks in Tiger Cub Lee Ainslie’s Portfolio

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 dividend stock picks of Tiger Cub Lee Ainslie’s portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Ainslie’s investment strategy, history, and stock picks, go directly to 5 Dividend Stocks in Tiger Cub Lee Ainslie’s Portfolio. Lee Ainslie is the founder of Maverick Capital, a Dallas-based […]

  • 3 Top Software Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Whether at home, work, or play, software is likely to play a vital role in our activities. Due to annual recurring revenues (ARR), profitability, and high product demand, software companies make terrific investments. It is tough to talk about software stocks without mentioning the world's largest software company, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

  • Why Shares of Teladoc Sank in 2021

    Shares of virtual healthcare provider Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) fell 54% last year, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Teladoc grew U.S. subscription members 41% in 2020. CEO Jason Gorevic knew 2020 would be a tough act to follow since so many deals were pulled forward during the pandemic.

  • Binance CEO Zhao Is Worth $96B Excluding Crypto Holdings: Report

    Changpeng "CZ" Zhao is worth an estimated $96 billion, a figure that rivals tech billionaires Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Page and Sergey Brin.

  • Consumer price index, bank earnings: What to know this week

    Inflation data will be in focus this week, with investors set to receive the Bureau of Labor Statistics' (BLS) latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) as the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy moves remain in focus. Quarterly earnings season also ramps up as some of the big banks report results.