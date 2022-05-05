ENDO REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

DUBLIN, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ -- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today reported financial results for the first-quarter ended March 31, 2022 and provided second-quarter 2022 financial guidance.

(PRNewsfoto/Endo International plc)

"Despite challenging market dynamics for VASOSTRICT®, our first-quarter financial performance was in-line with our expectations with growth in our Branded Specialty Products portfolio driven by XIAFLEX® and our Generics segment driven by varenicline, the only FDA approved generic for Chantix®," said Blaise Coleman, Endo's President and Chief Executive Officer. "As we manage through the VASOSTRICT® loss of exclusivity over the near term, we remain focused on investing to advance our product portfolio for the long term. This includes executing on our XIAFLEX® maximization initiative, furthering our commitment to making QWO® the cornerstone treatment for cellulite through the expected launch of a new clinical study later this quarter, and bolstering our sterile injectables product pipeline with our recently announced acquisition."

FIRST-QUARTER FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended March 31,





2022

2021

Change Total Revenues, Net $ 652,259

$ 717,919

(9) % Reported (Loss) Income from Continuing Operations $ (65,300)

$ 47,059

NM Reported Diluted Weighted Average Shares 233,879

238,671

(2) % Reported Diluted Net (Loss) Income per Share from Continuing Operations $ (0.28)

$ 0.20

NM Reported Net (Loss) Income $ (71,974)

$ 41,524

NM Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations (2)(3) $ 155,939

$ 174,917

(11) % Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares (1)(2) 236,716

238,671

(1) % Adjusted Diluted Net Income per Share from Continuing Operations (2)(3) $ 0.66

$ 0.73

(10) % Adjusted EBITDA (2)(3) $ 310,926

$ 364,715

(15) %

__________ (1) Reported Diluted Net (Loss) Income per Share from Continuing Operations is computed based on weighted average shares outstanding and, if there is income from continuing operations during the period, the dilutive impact of ordinary share equivalents outstanding during the period. In the case of Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares, Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations is used in determining whether to include such dilutive impact. (2) The information presented in the table above includes non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations, Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares, Adjusted Diluted Net Income per Share from Continuing Operations and Adjusted EBITDA. Refer to the "Supplemental Financial Information" section below for reconciliations of certain non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. (3) Effective January 1, 2022, these non-GAAP financial measures now include acquired in-process research and development charges which were previously excluded under our legacy non-GAAP policy. This change has been applied retrospectively to all periods presented. Refer to note (14) in the "Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for additional discussion.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS



Story continues

Total revenues were $652 million in first-quarter 2022, a decrease of 9% compared to $718 million during the same period in 2021. This decrease was primarily attributable to decreased revenues from our Sterile Injectables segment, partially offset by increased revenues from our Generic Pharmaceuticals segment and the Specialty Products portfolio of our Branded Pharmaceuticals segment.

Reported loss from continuing operations in first-quarter 2022 was $65 million compared to reported income from continuing operations of $47 million during the same period in 2021. This decrease was primarily due to decreased revenues and increased operating expenses related to our investment in consumer marketing efforts supporting XIAFLEX® as well as higher litigation-related costs and asset impairment charges. Reported diluted net loss per share from continuing operations in first-quarter 2022 was $0.28 compared to reported diluted net income per share from continuing operations in first-quarter 2021 of $0.20.

Adjusted income from continuing operations in first-quarter 2022 was $156 million compared to $175 million in first-quarter 2021. This result was primarily attributable to decreased revenues. Adjusted diluted net income per share from continuing operations in first-quarter 2022 was $0.66 compared to $0.73 in first-quarter 2021.

BRANDED PHARMACEUTICALS SEGMENT

First-quarter 2022 Branded Pharmaceuticals segment revenues were $205 million, a decrease of 1% compared to $207 million during first-quarter 2021.

Specialty Products revenues increased 4% to $149 million in first-quarter 2022 compared to $143 million in first-quarter 2021, with sales of XIAFLEX® increasing 4% to $99 million compared to sales of $95 million in first-quarter 2021. Established Products revenues decreased 12% to $56 million in first-quarter 2022 compared to $63 million in first-quarter 2021, driven primarily by ongoing generic competition.

STERILE INJECTABLES SEGMENT

First-quarter 2022 Sterile Injectables segment revenues were $240 million, a decrease of 22% compared to $309 million during first-quarter 2021. This was primarily attributable to decreased VASOSTRICT® revenues due to generic competition as well as lower overall demand as COVID-19 related hospitalizations decline.

GENERIC PHARMACEUTICALS SEGMENT

First-quarter 2022 Generic Pharmaceuticals segment revenues were $186 million, an increase of 3% compared to $181 million during first-quarter 2021. This increase was primarily attributable to revenues from varenicline tablets, the only FDA-approved generic version of Chantix®, which launched during third-quarter 2021, partially offset by competitive pressure on certain other generic products.

INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS SEGMENT

First-quarter 2022 International Pharmaceuticals segment revenues were $21 million compared to $22 million during first-quarter 2021.

SECOND-QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Due to uncertainties in certain key assumptions, Endo is only providing financial guidance for the second quarter ending June 30, 2022 at this time. These statements are forward-looking, and actual results may differ materially from Endo's expectations, as further discussed below under the heading "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements."

As previously communicated, beginning with the financial guidance provided in connection with its first-quarter 2022 financial reporting, Endo now includes in its forward-looking financial guidance the impact of acquired in-process research and development charges already incurred in the relevant period, or expected to be incurred for transactions signed through a certain date, but will not include any impact for costs which may be incurred in connection with potential business development activities entered after such date. The guidance provided below includes estimated in-process research and development charges for transactions signed through May 5, 2022, inclusive of the recently announced $35 million sterile injectable product acquisition from Nevakar Injectables, Inc.



Second-Quarter 2022 Total Revenues, Net $500 - $525M Adjusted EBITDA $110 - $125M Adjusted Diluted Net Income (Loss) per Share from Continuing Operations ($0.17) - ($0.15) Assumptions:

Adjusted Gross Margin ~67.0% Adjusted Operating Expenses as a Percentage of Total Revenues, Net ~46.5% Adjusted Interest Expense ~$143M Adjusted Effective Tax Rate ~1.0% Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares ~235M

BALANCE SHEET, LIQUIDITY AND OTHER UPDATES

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had approximately $1.4 billion in unrestricted cash; $8.1 billion of debt; and a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 4.7. These amounts reflect the Company's repayment of approximately $180 million of senior notes during the first quarter of 2022.

First-quarter 2022 net cash provided by operating activities was $201 million compared to $244 million provided by operating activities during the first-quarter 2021. This decrease was primarily attributable to decreased revenues.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Endo will conduct a conference call with financial analysts to discuss this press release tomorrow, May 6, 2022, at 7:30 a.m. ET. The dial-in number to access the call is U.S./Canada (866) 497-0462, International (678) 509-7598, and the passcode is 8947159.

Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A replay of the call will be available from May 6, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. ET until 9:30 a.m. ET on May 13, 2022 by dialing U.S./Canada (855) 859-2056 International (404) 537-3406, and entering the passcode 8947159.

A simultaneous webcast of the call can be accessed by visiting https://investor.endo.com/events-and-presentations. In addition, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company website for one year following the event.

Chantix® is a registered trademark of Pfizer Inc.

FINANCIAL SCHEDULES

The following table presents Endo's unaudited Total revenues, net for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (dollars in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31,

Percent

Growth

2022

2021

Branded Pharmaceuticals:









Specialty Products:









XIAFLEX® $ 99,484

$ 95,270

4 % SUPPRELIN® LA 28,830

28,028

3 % Other Specialty (1) 20,744

20,032

4 % Total Specialty Products $ 149,058

$ 143,330

4 % Established Products:









PERCOCET® $ 26,175

$ 25,625

2 % TESTOPEL® 8,880

11,189

(21) % Other Established (2) 20,748

26,491

(22) % Total Established Products $ 55,803

$ 63,305

(12) % Total Branded Pharmaceuticals (3) $ 204,861

$ 206,635

(1) % Sterile Injectables:









VASOSTRICT® $ 155,890

$ 223,946

(30) % ADRENALIN® 33,823

29,437

15 % Other Sterile Injectables (4) 50,315

55,362

(9) % Total Sterile Injectables (3) $ 240,028

$ 308,745

(22) % Total Generic Pharmaceuticals (5) $ 185,944

$ 180,873

3 % Total International Pharmaceuticals (6) $ 21,426

$ 21,666

(1) % Total revenues, net $ 652,259

$ 717,919

(9) %

__________ (1) Products included within Other Specialty include NASCOBAL® Nasal Spray, AVEED® and QWO®. (2) Products included within Other Established include, but are not limited to, EDEX® and LIDODERM®. (3) Individual products presented above represent the top two performing products in each product category for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and/or any product having revenues in excess of $25 million during any quarterly period in 2022 or 2021. (4) Products included within Other Sterile Injectables include ertapenem for injection, APLISOL® and others. (5) The Generic Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of a portfolio of products that are generic versions of branded products, are distributed primarily through the same wholesalers, generally have no intellectual property protection and are sold within the U.S. During the three months ended March 31, 2022, varenicline tablets (our generic version of Pfizer Inc.'s Chantix®), which launched in September 2021, made up 10% of consolidated total revenues. No other individual product within this segment has exceeded 5% of consolidated total revenues for the periods presented. (6) The International Pharmaceuticals segment, which accounted for less than 5% of consolidated total revenues for each of the periods presented, includes a variety of specialty pharmaceutical products sold outside the U.S., primarily in Canada through our operating company Paladin Labs Inc.

The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations data for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands, except per share data):



Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021 TOTAL REVENUES, NET $ 652,259

$ 717,919 COSTS AND EXPENSES:





Cost of revenues 273,215

305,293 Selling, general and administrative 227,161

187,174 Research and development 36,130

29,739 Acquired in-process research and development 2,900

— Litigation-related and other contingencies, net 25,154

637 Asset impairment charges 19,953

3,309 Acquisition-related and integration items, net (1,377)

(5,022) Interest expense, net 134,949

134,341 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

13,753 Other expense, net 1,289

912 (LOSS) INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAX $ (67,115)

$ 47,783 INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE (1,815)

724 (LOSS) INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ (65,300)

$ 47,059 DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX (6,674)

(5,535) NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (71,974)

$ 41,524 NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE—BASIC:





Continuing operations $ (0.28)

$ 0.20 Discontinued operations (0.03)

(0.02) Basic $ (0.31)

$ 0.18 NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE—DILUTED:





Continuing operations $ (0.28)

$ 0.20 Discontinued operations (0.03)

(0.03) Diluted $ (0.31)

$ 0.17 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES:





Basic 233,879

230,551 Diluted 233,879

238,671

The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet data at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (in thousands):



March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,413,150

$ 1,507,196 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 181,768

124,114 Accounts receivable 473,295

592,019 Inventories, net 283,826

283,552 Other current assets 140,753

207,705 Total current assets $ 2,492,792

$ 2,714,586 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 5,954,419

6,052,829 TOTAL ASSETS $ 8,447,211

$ 8,767,415 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT





CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses, including legal settlement accruals $ 1,336,819

$ 1,417,892 Other current liabilities 39,323

212,070 Total current liabilities $ 1,376,142

$ 1,629,962 LONG-TERM DEBT, LESS CURRENT PORTION, NET 8,040,992

8,048,980 OTHER LIABILITIES 341,075

332,459 SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT (1,310,998)

(1,243,986) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT $ 8,447,211

$ 8,767,415

The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow data for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net (loss) income $ (71,974)

$ 41,524 Adjustments to reconcile Net (loss) income to Net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 106,315

118,485 Asset impairment charges 19,953

3,309 Other, including cash payments to claimants from Qualified Settlement Funds 147,025

80,522 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 201,319

$ 243,840 INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Capital expenditures, excluding capitalized interest $ (23,025)

$ (16,733) Acquisitions, including in-process research and development, net of cash and restricted

cash acquired (24,520)

— Proceeds from sale of business and other assets, net 541

818 Other (1,840)

(1,133) Net cash used in investing activities $ (48,844)

$ (17,048) FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Payments on borrowings, net $ (186,812)

$ (36,818) Other (2,386)

(10,532) Net cash used in financing activities $ (189,198)

$ (47,350) Effect of foreign exchange rate 331

399 NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH

AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS $ (36,392)

$ 179,841 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH

EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 1,631,310

1,385,000 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH

EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 1,594,918

$ 1,564,841

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information on the Company's use of such non-GAAP financial measures, refer to Endo's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished today to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which includes an explanation of the Company's reasons for using non-GAAP measures.

The tables below provide reconciliations of certain of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP amounts. Refer to the "Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for additional details regarding the adjustments to the non-GAAP financial measures detailed throughout this Supplemental Financial Information section.

As previously communicated, in response to views expressed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company has, effective January 1, 2022, revised its definition of its adjusted financial measures to no longer exclude Acquired in-process research and development charges (representing the research and development costs it had previously labeled as "Upfront and milestone payments to partners"). As a result of this change, the Company's adjusted financial measures now reflect the impact of those transactions. The inclusion of the impact of these transactions, which may occur from time to time, could result in significant, but temporary, fluctuations in both our GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures in the period(s) in which they are incurred. These charges also are not indicative of the underlying performance of our operations during the period. This change was applied retrospectively to all periods presented herein. Refer to footnote (14) in the "Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for additional discussion.

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net (loss) income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021 Net (loss) income (GAAP) $ (71,974)

$ 41,524 Income tax (benefit) expense (1,815)

724 Interest expense, net 134,949

134,341 Depreciation and amortization (1) 102,638

111,579 EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 163,798

$ 288,168 Amounts related to continuity and separation benefits, cost reductions and strategic review

initiatives (2) 57,649

23,720 Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (3) 25,154

637 Certain legal costs (4) 32,732

19,276 Asset impairment charges (5) 19,953

3,309 Acquisition-related and integration costs (6) —

431 Fair value of contingent consideration (7) (1,377)

(5,453) Loss on extinguishment of debt (8) —

13,753 Share-based compensation (1) 4,929

9,993 Other expense, net (9) 1,289

912 Other (10) 125

4,434 Discontinued operations, net of tax (11) 6,674

5,535 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) (14) $ 310,926

$ 364,715

Reconciliation of Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations (non-GAAP)

The following table provides a reconciliation of the Company's (Loss) income from continuing operations (GAAP) to Adjusted income from continuing operations (non-GAAP) for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021 (Loss) income from continuing operations (GAAP) $ (65,300)

$ 47,059 Non-GAAP adjustments:





Amortization of intangible assets (12) 90,234

95,130 Amounts related to continuity and separation benefits, cost reductions and strategic review initiatives (2) 57,649

23,720 Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (3) 25,154

637 Certain legal costs (4) 32,732

19,276 Asset impairment charges (5) 19,953

3,309 Acquisition-related and integration costs (6) —

431 Fair value of contingent consideration (7) (1,377)

(5,453) Loss on extinguishment of debt (8) —

13,753 Other (10) 1,323

5,582 Tax adjustments (13) (4,429)

(28,527) Adjusted income from continuing operations (non-GAAP) (14) $ 155,939

$ 174,917

Reconciliation of Other Adjusted Income Statement Data (non-GAAP)

The following tables provide detailed reconciliations of various other income statement data between the GAAP and non-GAAP amounts for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands, except per share data):