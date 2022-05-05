U.S. markets closed

ENDO REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

16 min read
DUBLIN, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ -- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today reported financial results for the first-quarter ended March 31, 2022 and provided second-quarter 2022 financial guidance.

"Despite challenging market dynamics for VASOSTRICT®, our first-quarter financial performance was in-line with our expectations with growth in our Branded Specialty Products portfolio driven by XIAFLEX® and our Generics segment driven by varenicline, the only FDA approved generic for Chantix®," said Blaise Coleman, Endo's President and Chief Executive Officer. "As we manage through the VASOSTRICT® loss of exclusivity over the near term, we remain focused on investing to advance our product portfolio for the long term. This includes executing on our XIAFLEX® maximization initiative, furthering our commitment to making QWO® the cornerstone treatment for cellulite through the expected launch of a new clinical study later this quarter, and bolstering our sterile injectables product pipeline with our recently announced acquisition."

FIRST-QUARTER FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended March 31,




2022


2021


Change

Total Revenues, Net

$ 652,259


$ 717,919


(9) %

Reported (Loss) Income from Continuing Operations

$ (65,300)


$ 47,059


NM

Reported Diluted Weighted Average Shares

233,879


238,671


(2) %

Reported Diluted Net (Loss) Income per Share from Continuing Operations

$ (0.28)


$ 0.20


NM

Reported Net (Loss) Income

$ (71,974)


$ 41,524


NM

Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations (2)(3)

$ 155,939


$ 174,917


(11) %

Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares (1)(2)

236,716


238,671


(1) %

Adjusted Diluted Net Income per Share from Continuing Operations (2)(3)

$ 0.66


$ 0.73


(10) %

Adjusted EBITDA (2)(3)

$ 310,926


$ 364,715


(15) %

__________

(1)

Reported Diluted Net (Loss) Income per Share from Continuing Operations is computed based on weighted average shares outstanding and, if there is income from continuing operations during the period, the dilutive impact of ordinary share equivalents outstanding during the period. In the case of Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares, Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations is used in determining whether to include such dilutive impact.

(2)

The information presented in the table above includes non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations, Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares, Adjusted Diluted Net Income per Share from Continuing Operations and Adjusted EBITDA. Refer to the "Supplemental Financial Information" section below for reconciliations of certain non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

(3)

Effective January 1, 2022, these non-GAAP financial measures now include acquired in-process research and development charges which were previously excluded under our legacy non-GAAP policy. This change has been applied retrospectively to all periods presented. Refer to note (14) in the "Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for additional discussion.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Total revenues were $652 million in first-quarter 2022, a decrease of 9% compared to $718 million during the same period in 2021. This decrease was primarily attributable to decreased revenues from our Sterile Injectables segment, partially offset by increased revenues from our Generic Pharmaceuticals segment and the Specialty Products portfolio of our Branded Pharmaceuticals segment.

Reported loss from continuing operations in first-quarter 2022 was $65 million compared to reported income from continuing operations of $47 million during the same period in 2021. This decrease was primarily due to decreased revenues and increased operating expenses related to our investment in consumer marketing efforts supporting XIAFLEX® as well as higher litigation-related costs and asset impairment charges. Reported diluted net loss per share from continuing operations in first-quarter 2022 was $0.28 compared to reported diluted net income per share from continuing operations in first-quarter 2021 of $0.20.

Adjusted income from continuing operations in first-quarter 2022 was $156 million compared to $175 million in first-quarter 2021. This result was primarily attributable to decreased revenues. Adjusted diluted net income per share from continuing operations in first-quarter 2022 was $0.66 compared to $0.73 in first-quarter 2021.

BRANDED PHARMACEUTICALS SEGMENT

First-quarter 2022 Branded Pharmaceuticals segment revenues were $205 million, a decrease of 1% compared to $207 million during first-quarter 2021.

Specialty Products revenues increased 4% to $149 million in first-quarter 2022 compared to $143 million in first-quarter 2021, with sales of XIAFLEX® increasing 4% to $99 million compared to sales of $95 million in first-quarter 2021. Established Products revenues decreased 12% to $56 million in first-quarter 2022 compared to $63 million in first-quarter 2021, driven primarily by ongoing generic competition.

STERILE INJECTABLES SEGMENT

First-quarter 2022 Sterile Injectables segment revenues were $240 million, a decrease of 22% compared to $309 million during first-quarter 2021. This was primarily attributable to decreased VASOSTRICT® revenues due to generic competition as well as lower overall demand as COVID-19 related hospitalizations decline.

GENERIC PHARMACEUTICALS SEGMENT

First-quarter 2022 Generic Pharmaceuticals segment revenues were $186 million, an increase of 3% compared to $181 million during first-quarter 2021. This increase was primarily attributable to revenues from varenicline tablets, the only FDA-approved generic version of Chantix®, which launched during third-quarter 2021, partially offset by competitive pressure on certain other generic products.

INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS SEGMENT

First-quarter 2022 International Pharmaceuticals segment revenues were $21 million compared to $22 million during first-quarter 2021.

SECOND-QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Due to uncertainties in certain key assumptions, Endo is only providing financial guidance for the second quarter ending June 30, 2022 at this time. These statements are forward-looking, and actual results may differ materially from Endo's expectations, as further discussed below under the heading "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements."

As previously communicated, beginning with the financial guidance provided in connection with its first-quarter 2022 financial reporting, Endo now includes in its forward-looking financial guidance the impact of acquired in-process research and development charges already incurred in the relevant period, or expected to be incurred for transactions signed through a certain date, but will not include any impact for costs which may be incurred in connection with potential business development activities entered after such date. The guidance provided below includes estimated in-process research and development charges for transactions signed through May 5, 2022, inclusive of the recently announced $35 million sterile injectable product acquisition from Nevakar Injectables, Inc.


Second-Quarter 2022

Total Revenues, Net

$500 - $525M

Adjusted EBITDA

$110 - $125M

Adjusted Diluted Net Income (Loss) per Share from Continuing Operations

($0.17) - ($0.15)

Assumptions:


Adjusted Gross Margin

~67.0%

Adjusted Operating Expenses as a Percentage of Total Revenues, Net

~46.5%

Adjusted Interest Expense

~$143M

Adjusted Effective Tax Rate

~1.0%

Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares

~235M

BALANCE SHEET, LIQUIDITY AND OTHER UPDATES

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had approximately $1.4 billion in unrestricted cash; $8.1 billion of debt; and a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 4.7. These amounts reflect the Company's repayment of approximately $180 million of senior notes during the first quarter of 2022.

First-quarter 2022 net cash provided by operating activities was $201 million compared to $244 million provided by operating activities during the first-quarter 2021. This decrease was primarily attributable to decreased revenues.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Endo will conduct a conference call with financial analysts to discuss this press release tomorrow, May 6, 2022, at 7:30 a.m. ET. The dial-in number to access the call is U.S./Canada (866) 497-0462, International (678) 509-7598, and the passcode is 8947159.

Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A replay of the call will be available from May 6, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. ET until 9:30 a.m. ET on May 13, 2022 by dialing U.S./Canada (855) 859-2056 International (404) 537-3406, and entering the passcode 8947159.

A simultaneous webcast of the call can be accessed by visiting https://investor.endo.com/events-and-presentations. In addition, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company website for one year following the event.

Chantix® is a registered trademark of Pfizer Inc.

FINANCIAL SCHEDULES

The following table presents Endo's unaudited Total revenues, net for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (dollars in thousands):


Three Months Ended March 31,


Percent
Growth


2022


2021


Branded Pharmaceuticals:






Specialty Products:






XIAFLEX®

$ 99,484


$ 95,270


4 %

SUPPRELIN® LA

28,830


28,028


3 %

Other Specialty (1)

20,744


20,032


4 %

Total Specialty Products

$ 149,058


$ 143,330


4 %

Established Products:






PERCOCET®

$ 26,175


$ 25,625


2 %

TESTOPEL®

8,880


11,189


(21) %

Other Established (2)

20,748


26,491


(22) %

Total Established Products

$ 55,803


$ 63,305


(12) %

Total Branded Pharmaceuticals (3)

$ 204,861


$ 206,635


(1) %

Sterile Injectables:






VASOSTRICT®

$ 155,890


$ 223,946


(30) %

ADRENALIN®

33,823


29,437


15 %

Other Sterile Injectables (4)

50,315


55,362


(9) %

Total Sterile Injectables (3)

$ 240,028


$ 308,745


(22) %

Total Generic Pharmaceuticals (5)

$ 185,944


$ 180,873


3 %

Total International Pharmaceuticals (6)

$ 21,426


$ 21,666


(1) %

Total revenues, net

$ 652,259


$ 717,919


(9) %

__________

(1)

Products included within Other Specialty include NASCOBAL® Nasal Spray, AVEED® and QWO®.

(2)

Products included within Other Established include, but are not limited to, EDEX® and LIDODERM®.

(3)

Individual products presented above represent the top two performing products in each product category for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and/or any product having revenues in excess of $25 million during any quarterly period in 2022 or 2021.

(4)

Products included within Other Sterile Injectables include ertapenem for injection, APLISOL® and others.

(5)

The Generic Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of a portfolio of products that are generic versions of branded products, are distributed primarily through the same wholesalers, generally have no intellectual property protection and are sold within the U.S. During the three months ended March 31, 2022, varenicline tablets (our generic version of Pfizer Inc.'s Chantix®), which launched in September 2021, made up 10% of consolidated total revenues. No other individual product within this segment has exceeded 5% of consolidated total revenues for the periods presented.

(6)

The International Pharmaceuticals segment, which accounted for less than 5% of consolidated total revenues for each of the periods presented, includes a variety of specialty pharmaceutical products sold outside the U.S., primarily in Canada through our operating company Paladin Labs Inc.

The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations data for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands, except per share data):


Three Months Ended March 31,


2022


2021

TOTAL REVENUES, NET

$ 652,259


$ 717,919

COSTS AND EXPENSES:




Cost of revenues

273,215


305,293

Selling, general and administrative

227,161


187,174

Research and development

36,130


29,739

Acquired in-process research and development

2,900


Litigation-related and other contingencies, net

25,154


637

Asset impairment charges

19,953


3,309

Acquisition-related and integration items, net

(1,377)


(5,022)

Interest expense, net

134,949


134,341

Loss on extinguishment of debt


13,753

Other expense, net

1,289


912

(LOSS) INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAX

$ (67,115)


$ 47,783

INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE

(1,815)


724

(LOSS) INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ (65,300)


$ 47,059

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX

(6,674)


(5,535)

NET (LOSS) INCOME

$ (71,974)


$ 41,524

NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE—BASIC:




Continuing operations

$ (0.28)


$ 0.20

Discontinued operations

(0.03)


(0.02)

Basic

$ (0.31)


$ 0.18

NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE—DILUTED:




Continuing operations

$ (0.28)


$ 0.20

Discontinued operations

(0.03)


(0.03)

Diluted

$ (0.31)


$ 0.17

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES:




Basic

233,879


230,551

Diluted

233,879


238,671

The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet data at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (in thousands):


March 31, 2022


December 31, 2021

ASSETS




CURRENT ASSETS:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,413,150


$ 1,507,196

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

181,768


124,114

Accounts receivable

473,295


592,019

Inventories, net

283,826


283,552

Other current assets

140,753


207,705

Total current assets

$ 2,492,792


$ 2,714,586

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

5,954,419


6,052,829

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 8,447,211


$ 8,767,415

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT




CURRENT LIABILITIES:




Accounts payable and accrued expenses, including legal settlement accruals

$ 1,336,819


$ 1,417,892

Other current liabilities

39,323


212,070

Total current liabilities

$ 1,376,142


$ 1,629,962

LONG-TERM DEBT, LESS CURRENT PORTION, NET

8,040,992


8,048,980

OTHER LIABILITIES

341,075


332,459

SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT

(1,310,998)


(1,243,986)

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT

$ 8,447,211


$ 8,767,415

The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow data for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands):


Three Months Ended March 31,


2022


2021

OPERATING ACTIVITIES:




Net (loss) income

$ (71,974)


$ 41,524

Adjustments to reconcile Net (loss) income to Net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

106,315


118,485

Asset impairment charges

19,953


3,309

Other, including cash payments to claimants from Qualified Settlement Funds

147,025


80,522

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 201,319


$ 243,840

INVESTING ACTIVITIES:




Capital expenditures, excluding capitalized interest

$ (23,025)


$ (16,733)

Acquisitions, including in-process research and development, net of cash and restricted
cash acquired

(24,520)


Proceeds from sale of business and other assets, net

541


818

Other

(1,840)


(1,133)

Net cash used in investing activities

$ (48,844)


$ (17,048)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES:




Payments on borrowings, net

$ (186,812)


$ (36,818)

Other

(2,386)


(10,532)

Net cash used in financing activities

$ (189,198)


$ (47,350)

Effect of foreign exchange rate

331


399

NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH
AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS

$ (36,392)


$ 179,841

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH
EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

1,631,310


1,385,000

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH
EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD

$ 1,594,918


$ 1,564,841

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information on the Company's use of such non-GAAP financial measures, refer to Endo's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished today to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which includes an explanation of the Company's reasons for using non-GAAP measures.

The tables below provide reconciliations of certain of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP amounts. Refer to the "Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for additional details regarding the adjustments to the non-GAAP financial measures detailed throughout this Supplemental Financial Information section.

As previously communicated, in response to views expressed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company has, effective January 1, 2022, revised its definition of its adjusted financial measures to no longer exclude Acquired in-process research and development charges (representing the research and development costs it had previously labeled as "Upfront and milestone payments to partners"). As a result of this change, the Company's adjusted financial measures now reflect the impact of those transactions. The inclusion of the impact of these transactions, which may occur from time to time, could result in significant, but temporary, fluctuations in both our GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures in the period(s) in which they are incurred. These charges also are not indicative of the underlying performance of our operations during the period. This change was applied retrospectively to all periods presented herein. Refer to footnote (14) in the "Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for additional discussion.

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net (loss) income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands):


Three Months Ended March 31,


2022


2021

Net (loss) income (GAAP)

$ (71,974)


$ 41,524

Income tax (benefit) expense

(1,815)


724

Interest expense, net

134,949


134,341

Depreciation and amortization (1)

102,638


111,579

EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$ 163,798


$ 288,168

Amounts related to continuity and separation benefits, cost reductions and strategic review
initiatives (2)

57,649


23,720

Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (3)

25,154


637

Certain legal costs (4)

32,732


19,276

Asset impairment charges (5)

19,953


3,309

Acquisition-related and integration costs (6)


431

Fair value of contingent consideration (7)

(1,377)


(5,453)

Loss on extinguishment of debt (8)


13,753

Share-based compensation (1)

4,929


9,993

Other expense, net (9)

1,289


912

Other (10)

125


4,434

Discontinued operations, net of tax (11)

6,674


5,535

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) (14)

$ 310,926


$ 364,715

Reconciliation of Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations (non-GAAP)

The following table provides a reconciliation of the Company's (Loss) income from continuing operations (GAAP) to Adjusted income from continuing operations (non-GAAP) for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands):


Three Months Ended March 31,


2022


2021

(Loss) income from continuing operations (GAAP)

$ (65,300)


$ 47,059

Non-GAAP adjustments:




Amortization of intangible assets (12)

90,234


95,130

Amounts related to continuity and separation benefits, cost reductions and strategic review initiatives (2)

57,649


23,720

Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (3)

25,154


637

Certain legal costs (4)

32,732


19,276

Asset impairment charges (5)

19,953


3,309

Acquisition-related and integration costs (6)


431

Fair value of contingent consideration (7)

(1,377)


(5,453)

Loss on extinguishment of debt (8)


13,753

Other (10)

1,323


5,582

Tax adjustments (13)

(4,429)


(28,527)

Adjusted income from continuing operations (non-GAAP) (14)

$ 155,939


$ 174,917

Reconciliation of Other Adjusted Income Statement Data (non-GAAP)

The following tables provide detailed reconciliations of various other income statement data between the GAAP and non-GAAP amounts for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands, except per share data):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022


Total
revenues,
net


Cost of
revenues


Gross
margin


Gross
margin %


Total
operating
expenses


Operating
expense
to
revenue
%


Operating
income
from
continuing
operations


Operating
margin%


Other non-
operating
expense,
net


(Loss)
income
from
continuing
operations
before
income tax


Income tax
(benefit)
expense


Effective
tax rate


(Loss)
income
from
continuing
operations


Discontinued
operations,
net of tax


Net (loss)
income


Diluted net
(loss)
income per
share from
continuing
operations (15)

Reported (GAAP)

$ 652,259


$ 273,215


$ 379,044


58.1 %


$ 309,921


47.5 %


$ 69,123


10.6 %


$ 136,238


$ (67,115)


$ (1,815)


2.7 %


$ (65,300)


$ (6,674)


$ (71,974)


$ (0.28)

Items impacting comparability:
































Amortization of intangible assets (12)


(90,234)


90,234







90,234





90,234





90,234



90,234



Amounts related to continuity and separation benefits, cost reductions and strategic review initiatives (2)


(15,737)


15,737




(41,912)




57,649





57,649





57,649



57,649



Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (3)






(25,154)




25,154





25,154





25,154



25,154



Certain legal costs (4)






(32,732)




32,732





32,732





32,732



32,732



...

