JUST IN:

December jobs report: U.S. employers added 199,000 jobs, unemployment rate fell to 3.9%

A huge miss on expectations of 450,000 number of jobs added

Endocrine Disruption Screening Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Assay Type, Application, Sources of Waste, Method, and End User and Geography

ReportLinker
·4 min read

The endocrine disruption screening market is projected to reach US$ 153. 30 million by 2028 from US$ 126. 53 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2. 8% during 2021–2028. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors driving its growth.

New York, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Endocrine Disruption Screening Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Assay Type, Application, Sources of Waste, Method, and End User and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195586/?utm_source=GNW
The market growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of endocrine disorders and the rising incidence of diabetes. However, the high cost of screening technology hampers the market growth.
The rising burden of cancer patients and especially hormone-related cancers patients will flourish the demand for endocrine disruption screening across the world. According to the National Institute of Cancer, as of January 2019, there were an estimated 16.9 million cancer survivors in the US. The number of cancer survivors is projected to increase to 22.2 million by 2030. According to cancer.gov, cancers that are diagnosed with the greatest frequency in the US are breast cancer, thyroid cancer, prostate cancer, colon and rectal cancer, endometrial cancer, kidney cancer, leukemia, liver lung cancer, melanoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer. Breast cancer is the most common cancer recorded in the US in 2021, with 284,200 new cases. Prostate cancer and lung cancer are the next most frequent cancers in the US. Most players concentrate on developing markets, such as India and China, owing to the large populations suffering from chronic diseases in these countries. With rising production costs against their solutions, healthcare companies are striving to produce sufficient revenue to meet their investors’ expectations. Advancements in biotechnology have increased the demand for diagnostics in the healthcare market, encouraging the introduction of more analytical systems and facilitating the shift toward personalized medicine. New opportunities mainly lie in infectious disease testing, molecular oncology, and pharmacogenomics arms in emerging countries.
The global endocrine disruption screening market, based on assay type, is bifurcated into in-vitro and in-vivo.The in-vitro segment held a larger share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By application, the market is bifurcated into natural materials and synthetic materials.In 2021, the natural materials segment held a larger share of the market.

Moreover, the market for the same segment is expected to grow at a faster CAGR of 3.1% during 2021–2028. Based on sources of waste, the market is segmented into incineration and landfill, agricultural runoff, industrial and municipal effluents, pulp mill effluents, consumer products, and others. In 2021, the incineration and landfill segment held the largest share of the market. Moreover, the market for the same segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2028. The global endocrine disruption screening market, based on method, is segmented into estrogen receptor (ER) transactivation, androgen receptor (AR) transactivation, androgen receptor (AR) modulation, estrogen receptor-alpha (ER) binding, estrogen receptor beta (ER) binding, androgen receptor (AR) binding, steroidogenesis, aromatase assay, and others. In 2021, the estrogen receptor (ER) transactivation segment held the largest share of the market. Moreover, the market for the same segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2028. By end user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, cosmetics and household product companies, food industry, and chemical industry. In 2021, the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment held the largest share of the market. Moreover, the market for the same segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 3.3% from 2021 to 2028.

A few of the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the endocrine disruption screening market are the World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), and National Institute of Cancer.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195586/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


