Endocrinology drugs market size to grow by USD 36551.24 Million: Increase in the incidence of endocrine disorders remains key growth driver - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global endocrinology drugs market size is set to grow by USD 36551.24 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.82% during the forecast period. This report provides analysis and insights to enable effective decision-making. Download A Sample Report

Endocrinology drugs market - Key Driver and Major Challenge

The increase in the incidence of endocrine disorders is driving the endocrinology drug market growth. The prevalence of endocrine disorders such as diabetes is increasing globally, especially in low and middle-income countries. The incidence of such disorders is high in the aging population. With advances in healthcare technology, the average life expectancy of people has increased considerably across the world. This has resulted in an increase in the aging population worldwide. Thus, the rising incidence of endocrine disorders and the expanding aging population are expected to drive the growth of the global endocrinology drugs market during the forecast period.

The expiring patents of major endocrinology drugs are impeding the endocrinology drug market growth. Endocrinology drugs were available in the market since 1995, and many of the approved drugs available back then are on the verge of expiring. For instance, Lantus, one of the world's most widely prescribed insulin, lost its patent in February 2015. Similarly, NovoLog/NovoRapid's patent expired in 2014. These forthcoming patent expirations paved the way for generic drugs, resulting in the loss of market share by branded drug manufacturers. This is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market over the forecast period.

Major five endocrinology drugs companies

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp. - The company offers endocrinology drugs such as Natesto.

Bayer AG - The company offers endocrinology drugs such as finerenone.

Beta Cell NV - The company offers endocrinology drugs such as BetaGraft.

Eli Lilly and Co. - The company offers endocrinology drugs such as Humatrope.

Endo International Plc - The company offers endocrinology drugs such as fortesta.

Other key vendors

Abbott Laboratories

Ascendis Pharma AS

Biocon Ltd.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Hanmi Pharm Co. Ltd.

Ipsen Pharma

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk AS

Endocrinology Drugs Market Therapy Area Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2022-2027)

Diabetes drugs - size and forecast 2022-2027

HGH - size and forecast 2022-2027

Thyroid hormone disorders - size and forecast 2022-2027

Others - size and forecast 2022-2027

Endocrinology Drugs Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2022-2027)

Hospital pharmacies - size and forecast 2022-2027

Retail pharmacies - size and forecast 2022-2027

Online pharmacies - size and forecast 2022-2027

Endocrinology Drugs Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2022-2027)

North America - size and forecast 2022-2027

Europe - size and forecast 2022-2027

Asia - size and forecast 2022-2027

Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2022-2027

What are the key data covered in this endocrinology drugs market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the endocrinology drugs market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the endocrinology drugs market size and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the endocrinology drugs industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of endocrinology drugs market vendors

Endocrinology Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 172 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.82% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 36551.24 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp., Ascendis Pharma AS, Bayer AG, Beta Cell NV, Biocon Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Endo International Plc, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hanmi Pharm Co. Ltd., Ipsen Pharma, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk AS, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and VeroScience LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global endocrinology drugs market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Therapy Area Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Therapy Area

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Therapy Area

6.3 Diabetes drugs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 hGH - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Thyroid hormone disorders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Market opportunity by Therapy Area

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Hospital pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Retail pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Online pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp.

12.4 Bayer AG

12.5 Beta Cell NV

12.6 Eli Lilly and Co.

12.7 Endo International Plc

12.8 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

12.9 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

12.10 Hanmi Pharm Co. Ltd.

12.11 Ipsen Pharma

12.12 Merck and Co. Inc.

12.13 Novartis AG

12.14 Novo Nordisk AS

12.15 Pfizer Inc.

12.16 Sanofi SA

12.17 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

