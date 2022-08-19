Endodontic Files Market Size to Grow by USD 39.93 million, Brasseler USA and COLTENE Holding AG Among Key Vendors - Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The increasing number of dental practitioners in developed and developing countries is driving the endodontic files market growth. However, factors such as high costs associated with dental procedures may challenge the market growth.
The endodontic files market size is expected to grow by USD 39.93 mn from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.30% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology.
Endodontic Files Market 2021-2025:Scope
The endodontic files market report covers the following areas:
Endodontic Files Market 2021-2025:Vendor Analysis
The endodontic files market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Brasseler USA, COLTENE Holding AG, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., EdgeEndo, Envista Holdings Corp., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, J. Morita Corp., Mani Inc., ReDent Nova GmbH and Co. Kg., and Ultradent Products Inc. are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:
Brasseler USA - The company offers endodontic files through DuraBraze, Endosequence, and other product lines.
COLTENE Holding AG - The company offers endodontic files under the brand names HYGENIC, PARAPOST, and ROEKO.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - The company offers endodontic files through Lexicon Files, ProTraper Universal, and other product lines.
EdgeEndo - The company offers endodontic files under the brand name EdgeFile X7.
Envista Holdings Corp. - The company offers endodontic files through elements IC, Zenflex, and other product lines.
Endodontic Files Market 2021-2025:Segmentation
Product
Geography
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions.
Endodontic Files Market 2021-2025:Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist endodontic files market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the endodontic files market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the endodontic files market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of endodontic files market vendors
Endodontic Files Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.30%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 39.93 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.19
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution
North America at 36%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Germany, Brazil, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Brasseler USA, COLTENE Holding AG, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., EdgeEndo, Envista Holdings Corp., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, J. Morita Corp., Mani Inc., ReDent Nova GmbH and Co. Kg., and Ultradent Products Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Health Care Market Reports
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Stainless steel endodontic file - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Nickel-titanium endodontic file - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Brasseler USA
COLTENE Holding AG
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.
EdgeEndo
Envista Holdings Corp.
Ivoclar Vivadent AG
J. Morita Corp.
Mani Inc.
ReDent Nova GmbH and Co. Kg.
Ultradent Products Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
