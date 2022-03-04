U.S. markets close in 4 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,297.88
    -65.61 (-1.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,359.00
    -435.66 (-1.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,264.98
    -272.96 (-2.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,994.41
    -38.00 (-1.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.62
    +3.95 (+3.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,966.80
    +30.90 (+1.60%)
     

  • Silver

    25.76
    +0.55 (+2.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0915
    -0.0156 (-1.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7090
    -0.1350 (-7.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3213
    -0.0133 (-1.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6640
    -0.7970 (-0.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,778.31
    -1,703.02 (-4.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    913.24
    -14.45 (-1.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,006.99
    -231.86 (-3.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     
JOBS:

February report: U.S. employers added more jobs than expected

The unemployment rate fell to 3.8%

Endodontics Devices Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.10% by 2025| Increase in Online Product Sales to Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Endodontics Devices Market - Competitive Analysis, Drivers, Trends, Challenges & Five Force Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The endodontics devices market size is expected to increase by USD 370.83 million, at a CAGR of 5.10% from 2020 to 2025. Also, the market has recorded a 4.70% Y-O-Y growth rate in 2021.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Endodontics Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Endodontics Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on the endodontics devices market - Download a free sample now!

Market Dynamics

The manufacturers involved in the development, marketing, and sales of various endodontics devices use the online platform to increase their sales and brand equity. The companies are focusing on their online marketing and promotional activities, which provide wide access to various endodontic products. A large pool of end-users, especially dentists from small clinics, prefer online purchases through various online platforms such as e-commerce, retails, and directly from the online websites of the manufacturers. Hence, the manufacturers are focusing on forming strategic partnerships with e-commerce companies such as Amazon and eBay to increase their sales. Also, they are focusing on sales through their own online sales platforms by developing websites and mobile applications, which can increase product access.

However, the cost of endodontic treatment includes consultation, treatment, and additional cost for diagnostic imaging and revisit owing to the fault in the treatment. The endodontic procedure involves two appointments, one for cleaning and shaping the tooth's root canal system, another for filling and sealing the tooth. Dentists charge a higher fee for these procedures compared with the other services. The cost of the root canal treatment varies with the type of therapy, such as root canal therapy for anterior teeth, premolars, and molars. Revisit or failure in the treatment can increase the cost burden for patients. There is a certain group of the population, which is unable to afford these dental services owing to the high cost of consultation and procedures. Hence, the high cost of endodontic services and devices will impact market adoption.

To know more about drivers & challenges - Download a free sample now!

Company Profiles

The endodontics devices market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as R&D, M&A, and technological innovations to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are Aseptico Inc., Bisco Dental Products Canada Inc., Brasseler USA, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., FINANCIERE ACTEON, FKG Dentaire SA, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Kerr Corp., Septodont Inc., and Ultradent Products Inc., etc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By Product, the market is classified as consumables and instruments, and equipment.
    The endodontics devices market share growth by the consumables segment will be significant for revenue generation. The increasing number of root canal procedures and the growing number of M&A and distribution partnerships increased the sales of consumables. The consumables segment includes shaping and cleaning consumables, obturation filling materials, access cavity preparation materials, and irrigating solutions and lubricants.

  • By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW.
    North America will have the largest share of the market. 30% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for endodontics devices in North America. However, the market growth in North America will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The presence of global companies and the rising demand for endodontic treatment among the young and older populations will facilitate the endodontics devices market growth in North America over the forecast period.

For more insights on the market share of various segments & regions - Download a free sample now!

Related Reports
Endoscopy Devices Market in Africa -The endoscopy devices market share in Africa is expected to increase by USD 292.59 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.22%. Download a free sample now!

Liposuction Devices Market -The liposuction devices market share is expected to increase by USD 5.85 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.61%. Download a free sample now!

Endodontics Devices Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.10%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 370.83 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.70

Performing market contribution

North America at 30%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aseptico Inc., Bisco Dental Products Canada Inc., Brasseler USA, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., FINANCIERE ACTEON, FKG Dentaire SA, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Kerr Corp., Septodont Inc., and Ultradent Products Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Consumables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Instruments and equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Aseptico Inc.

  • Bisco Dental Products Canada Inc.

  • Brasseler USA

  • DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

  • FINANCIERE ACTEON

  • FKG Dentaire SA

  • Ivoclar Vivadent AG

  • Kerr Corp.

  • Septodont Inc.

  • Ultradent Products Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/endodontics-devices-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-5-10-by-2025-increase-in-online-product-sales-to-boost-market--17000-technavio-reports-301495092.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Crashing This Week and May Not Recover

    Rivian wants to fix a mistake, but it could take a lot to correct the damage and rebuild credibility.

  • Why Are Nvidia, Micron, and AMD Stocks Falling?

    As of 3:10 p.m. ET, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares have lost 2.6% of their value, Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is down 4.5%, and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is leading the whole pack lower -- down 5.2%. The only real "news," so far as I can tell, is good news for Micron: the announcement that Fitch is upgrading Micron's debt rating to BBB, which moves the company's debt out of the "speculative" category and makes it "investment grade" -- indeed, a "good credit quality."

  • 1 Green Flag for Roblox in 2022 and 1 Red Flag

    Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) have been hammered over the last three months. Roblox management believes it can reach 1 billion users over the long term, so investors probably wonder whether the sell-off is a good time to scoop up a potential bargain. Before making that decision, let's look at one positive and one negative that highlight the potential opportunities and pitfalls for this growth stock.

  • Further Divergence Between Revenue and Earnings Doesn't Bode Well for C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

    After losing over 70% of the value since its IPO, it would be hard not to classify C3.ai, Inc.(NYSE: AI) as a busted IPO. While many tech stocks have been under pressure lately, C3.ai has been in a sustained downtrend over a year ago. Meanwhile, the company is changing the 3rd CFO in 17 months, and short interest is rising.

  • Russian investment expert drinks to ‘death’ of markets, says he’ll go back to being a Santa Claus

    "Dear stock market," Alex Butmanov toasted on a live broadcast, "you were close to us and interesting. Rest in peace, dear comrade.” The anchor was caught off-guard.

  • This Change to How Dutch Bros Finances Future Growth Should Excite Investors

    Although Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) came up a little short of Wall Street's earnings expectations, the fast-growing coffee chain easily topped analysts' fourth-quarter revenue forecasts and says it remains on a caffeinated growth trajectory. Because the coffee shop will be front-loading its costs, the immediate picture might look as tasty as a cup of day-old joe, causing the market to knock Dutch Bros back. Dutch Bros business is doing exceptionally well.

  • The Smart Strategy Behind Devon's (NYSE:DVN) 6.8% Dividend Yield

    Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is a lesser known stock to retail investors, judging from the fact that 87% of shares are held by institutions. However, it seems that this US$39b market cap oil company could be very interesting for investors, especially given the rise in energy prices, the company's dedication to returning cash to investors and their latest 6.8% dividend yield.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Jump 15% to 24%, According to Wall Street

    Yes or no. Some investors might put high dividend yields or strong share-price appreciation into the mix, as well. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks that could jump 15% to 24%, according to Wall Street. You probably won't be surprised that AT&T (NYSE: T) offers an especially juicy dividend.

  • London Stock Exchange suspends eight more Russian firms

    The London Stock Exchange has blocked a further eight Russian firms following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Better Buy Now: Lithium Stocks or EV Charging Stocks?

    Both lithium and charging stocks give you exposure to the electric vehicle industry, but one faces stiffer competition than the other.

  • How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    When building a retirement portfolio, you have many options to choose from. Stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can all be part of a basket of investments that will help you make sure you’re able to take care … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Could The Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    If you want to know who really controls Opendoor Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPEN ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • Buying These 2 Stocks Is a Good Way to Hedge Against a Market Crash

    Safe stocks are in demand thanks to global instability and the likelihood of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Nobody knows yet if a market crash is around the corner, but it makes sense to look ahead and find stocks that not only can survive the next crash but thrive despite it. The Maryland-based company sells spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other food products and is known for familiar brands such as Frank's Red Hot, French's, Old Bay, Lawry's, Zatarain's, and of course, McCormick's spices.

  • Unsurprisingly, Costco's (NASDAQ: COST) Insiders are Selling Their Shares

    "Nomen est omen" (the name is a sign), says an old Latin proverb. There are few companies that better fit this description than Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) This company does everything in its power to pass the cost-saving benefits onto its customers. Yet, while it controls the price of the products it sells, it doesn't control the stock price, which has soared to a hefty valuation.

  • Why Peloton Stock Took a Dive on Thursday

    Investors feel confident when the top managers at their companies load up on stock or at least don't divest large blocks of it. This is a key reason why Peloton Interactive's (NASDAQ: PTON) shares suffered a more than 8% hit on Thursday. In a regulatory filing time-stamped after market hours on Wednesday, Peloton revealed that former CEO John Foley sold around $50 million worth of his stock in the exercise hardware and software company.

  • 5 Stocks I Own and Will Add to if the Stock Market Crashes

    Typically, I like to set aside some cash in my portfolio so that I am ready to buy stocks on my shopping list in the event of a market crash. Here are the five at the top of the list to add to if there is a broad stock market crash that takes these favorites of mine down along with everything else. The icing on the cake is that Amazon is selling at its lowest price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio in the last five years.

  • As Russia presses its war with Ukraine, here are 10 aerospace and defense stocks expected to rise up to 39%

    A screen of U.S. and European stocks produces a list of favored companies as NATO countries gear up to increase defense spending.

  • Why Shares of Rio Tinto Bounced 10% Higher in February

    The start of 2022 was a lustrous one for Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO), whose stock climbed nearly 7% in January and showed no signs of slowing down in the second month of the new year. For one, Rio Tinto reported year-end earnings, while favorable sentiment for the stock from Wall Street was another catalyst. On Feb. 23, Rio Tinto reported its year-end financials, which featured a company record for cash flow.

  • High-Yielding Stocks Are Often Too Good to Be True. Not These.

    Business development companies look like fixed income and trade like stocks. The upside for investors: dividend yields over 7%.

  • Why Alibaba Is the ‘Cheapest Company in the World’ Outside Russia

    Shares of e-commerce giant Alibaba are down 57% in the past year and trade for a third of their 2020 high.