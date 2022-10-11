Endodontics Market to Hit Sales of $2,008.76 Million by 2028 | 3D Printing and 3D Imaging is revolutionizing the Endodontics Market

SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Global Endodontics Market was valued at USD 1,311.50 million in 2021, and the market size is estimated to reach USD 2,008.76 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.28% over the forecast period (2022–2028).

Westford,USA, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the past few years, there has been a growing demand for Global Endodontics Market . This is due to the fact that more people are realizing the importance of having healthy teeth and gums. It is estimated that 30% of all people will experience some form of endodontic disease in their lifetime. The most common type of endodontic procedure is a root canal. This is where the diseased pulp is removed from the tooth and the canals are filled to prevent re-infection. Root canals can be performed on both primary (baby) teeth and permanent teeth.

There are several reasons for the growing demand for endodontics market. First, as people live longer and healthier lives, they are more likely to keep their natural teeth. Second, advances in dental technology have made it possible to save more teeth than ever before. And third, an increasing number of people are insured, which makes dental care more affordable.

The growing demand for endodontic services presents both challenges and opportunities for players active in the global endodontics market. On the one hand, dentists will need to ensure that they have the skills and knowledge to meet this increased demand. On the other hand, there is an opportunity to expand product portfolio by offering specialized endodontic services. With proper planning and preparation, companies can take advantage of this growing trend and position themselves as experts in this field.

This report on the endodontics market offers an in-depth study of the market size (in terms of value and volume), segmentation, key players, growth drivers, trends, and opportunities. The report comprises a detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the market. It includes Porter's five forces analysis and value chain analysis to provide a comprehensive view of the global market. The report also includes a detailed competitive landscape, which includes profiles of major players operating in the global market.

Key Findings in Global Endodontics Market

The use of digital technology is growing rapidly in endodontics. Endodontists are using digital dental x-rays, cone beam computed tomography (CBCT), and 3D printing to improve diagnosis and treatment planning.

R Root canal treatments are becoming more complex, due to an increase in cases of root resorption and apical periodontitis. As a result, endodontists are relying more on advanced technologies such as microendodontics and rotary NiTi instruments.

There is a growing trend in the global endodontics market towards minimally invasive endodontic procedures. This includes techniques such as vital pulp therapy, which can save teeth that would otherwise require extraction.

Endodontists are also using novel materials such as bio ceramics and nano filled composites to repair damaged teeth.

The study found that the use of 3D imaging and 3D printing is one of the most important emerging technologies in endodontics. By using 3D imaging, practitioners can obtain a more accurate view of the root canal system, which can help to improve treatment success rates. 3D printing can also be used to create customized instruments and implants for endodontic procedures.

Other emerging technologies highlighted in the global endodontics market report include digital workflow solutions, which can help to streamline endodontic procedures; dental lasers, which can be used for a variety of applications such as tissue ablation and tooth preparation; and nanotechnology, which is being used to develop new materials for use in endodontics.

Root Fracture and Infection to Remain Key Challenges in Global Endodontics Market, Says SkyQuest Study

According to SkyQuest's survey on endodontics, over 80% of respondents said that their greatest challenge in endodontic care is identifying and accessing the canal. Other challenges cited included time constraints, cost considerations, and inadequate training.

While most respondents in the global endodontics market felt that endodontic therapy was successful overall, nearly half of those surveyed said they had experienced at least one complication during treatment. The most common complications were pain (17%), infection (16%), and root fracture (9%). Despite the challenges, the majority of respondents expressed satisfaction with their endodontic care. When asked what they would change about their experience, the most common response was "nothing" (39%). Other popular responses included "more time" (18%) and "better access to the canal" (12%).

Recent Advances in Endodontics Market

Over the past few years, there have been several advancements in the endodontics industry that have made root canals and other procedures more effective and efficient. One of the most significant advancements has been the development of new dental materials and methods for root canal fills. In addition, new technologies such as CBCT imaging and 3D printing are also being used more frequently in endodontics.

New Root Canal Treatment Options

There are now more options than ever when it comes to root canal treatment. One of the newest techniques in the global endodontics market is called “vertical root fracture repair” which uses artificial intelligence to help identify and treat fractures. Additionally, there are now minimally invasive root canal treatments available that use smaller instruments and require less anesthesia.

Improved Dental Materials

The materials used for dental procedures have also seen significant improvements in recent years. For example, a new type of filling material called “resin-based composite” is stronger and more durable than previous options. Additionally, newer bonding agents provide a better seal between dental prosthetics and your natural teeth.

Improved Imaging Technology

Advancements in imaging technology have also had a big impact on endodontics market. Digital x-rays are now standard in many offices, which allow for improved accuracy and lower radiation exposure compared to traditional x-rays. Additionally, 3D imaging technology is becoming more common, which provides even more detailed information about your teeth and their surrounding structures.

Key Players in Global Endodontics Market

DENTSPLY SIRONA (US)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Ivoclar Vivadent (Liechtenstein)

Ultradent Products (US)

Septodont Holding (France)

FKG Dentaire (Switzerland)

Brasseler USA (US)

MICRO-MEGA (France)

DiaDent Group International (Canada)

MANI (Japan)

COLTENE Holding (Switzerland)

VOCO (Germany)

