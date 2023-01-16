U.S. markets closed

Endodontics And Orthodontics Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Align Technology, Danaher, FKG Dentaire, 3M Company & More

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Dublin, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Endodontics And Orthodontics Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Industry Outlook

Over half of the global teenage population suffers from dental conditions such as caries, decay or misalignment. The WHO also reports dental treatment among the top five healthcare procedures. Growing awareness about oral health, increasing disposable incomes and augmented preference for dental aesthetics, along with the incidence of dental diseases are driving the global endodontics and orthodontics market .

Growing number of specialized dentists and orthodontists is also supporting the market growth. Technological innovation has assisted in better diagnosis and therefore attract more patients opting for endodontic and orthodontic treatments. additionally, proliferating dental tourism industry is opening new opportunities in Eastern Europe and Asia Pacific markets.

Endodontic consumables to retain its dominance in the global market

Among the product types, the endodontics segment is categorized into instruments and consumables. Consumables have the largest revenue and volume share in the global market. Higher volume traded and greater adoption for varied purposes has led to increased market size of the consumables segment.

Grinders, drill bits, fillers, are some of the cost prominently used consumables in endodontics. Endodontic motor instruments shall be witnessing rapid adoption due to perpetual technological innovation in this space. Growing preference for nickel-titanium instruments is also responsible for the augmented growth of endodontic instruments segment. Among the orthodontic instruments, brackets is the largest revenue generating segment due to higher application rate.

Dental clinics and laboratories to remain the largest usage area for endodontics and orthodontics

Dental treatment is now viewed as an exclusive specialization in several parts of the world. Patients are increasingly approaching orthodontists either on recommendation or directly for availing cosmetic treatments. This has led to increased patient footfall to dental clinics and laboratories. Furthermore, as the technological innovation has led to better diagnosis of dental ailments, more and more patients are opting for endodontic and orthodontic procedures. Increasing preference for asthetic procedures has also led to growing adoption of orthodontic procedures. Quicker procedure time and lower waiting time also have led to high patient footfall in dental clinics and laboratories.

Burgeoning dental tourism industry in Europe and Asia Pacific to bring transitional changes in the global scenario

Transnational travels for medical treatments is a heterogeneous event gaining attention as a strategy for patients for opting cost-effective medical care while not compromising on healthcare quality. Dental tourism, a subset of medical tourism presents involves travel of patients seeking dental treatments outside their healthcare systems. Countries such as Hungary, Poland and Croatia in Europe are attracting several patients from the U.K., Germany and even North America.

India is a prime hub for medical tourism in Asia Pacific attracting patients across the globe. High costs of dental treatments and lack of health insurance reimbursement to dental expenses are the key factors supporting the augmented acceptance of dental tourism. Dental tourism companies and corporate chains are advertising all inclusive packages including dental procedures, living facilities, side trips to nearby attractions and travel arrangements to attract more and more clients.

Market Segmentation

Type

  • Endodontics

  • Instruments

  • Apex Locators

  • Scalers & Lasers

  • Motors

  • Obturation Devices

  • Handpieces

  • Consumables

  • Access Cavity Preparation

  • Shaping and Cleaning

  • Obturation

  • Orthodontics

  • Brackets

  • Anchorage Appliances

  • Ligatures

  • Archwires

Usage Area

  • Hospitals

  • Dental Clinics and Laboratories

  • Research and Academia

Key questions answered in this report

  • What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Endodontics And Orthodontics market?

  • What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

  • Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

  • Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

  • Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

  • Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Endodontics And Orthodontics market?

  • Which is the largest regional market for Endodontics And Orthodontics market?

  • What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

  • Which are the key trends driving Endodontics And Orthodontics market growth?

  • Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Endodontics And Orthodontics market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Endodontics And Orthodontics Market: Competitive Analysis

4. Endodontics And Orthodontics Market: Macro Analysis & Market Dynamics

5. Endodontics And Orthodontics Market: By Type, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

6. Endodontics And Orthodontics Market: By Usage Area, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

7. North America Endodontics And Orthodontics Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

8. UK and European Union Endodontics And Orthodontics Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

9. Asia Pacific Endodontics And Orthodontics Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

10. Latin America Endodontics And Orthodontics Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

11. Middle East and Africa Endodontics And Orthodontics Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

12. Company Profile

Companies Mentioned

  • Align Technology Inc.

  • BioMers Pte Ltd.

  • Coltene Holding AG

  • Danaher Corporation (Ormco)

  • Dentsply Sirona

  • Diadent Group International

  • Brasseler USA

  • FKG Dentaire SA

  • Diadent Group International

  • Ivoclar Vivadent AG

  • 3M Company

  • DENTAURUM Gmbh & Co. KG

  • Ultradent Products Inc.

  • Henry Schein Inc.

  • Patterson Companies Inc.


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jq8fp4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


