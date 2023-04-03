U.S. markets close in 2 hours 30 minutes

Endometrial Cancer Market Growing Significantly | AstraZeneca, Karyopharm, Evergreen therapeutics, ImmunoGen, Inc., Merck, Tesaro, Inc., Abbott, Roche, Chimerix, Bayer, ImmunoGen, Inc., Incyte, Eli Lilly, Gilead, Genentech Expected to Boost

DelveInsight Business Research LLP
·10 min read
DelveInsight Business Research LLP
DelveInsight Business Research LLP

New York, USA, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endometrial Cancer Market Growing Significantly | AstraZeneca, Karyopharm, Evergreen therapeutics, ImmunoGen, Inc., Merck, Tesaro, Inc., Abbott, Roche, Chimerix, Bayer, ImmunoGen, Inc., Incyte, Eli Lilly, Gilead, Genentech Expected to Boost Endometrial Cancer Market

The endometrial cancer market to propel in the coming years owing to the factors such as the expected introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy, more awareness initiatives programs, and further improvement in the diagnosis rate.

DelveInsight’s Endometrial Cancer Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, endometrial cancer emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Endometrial Cancer Market Report

  • As per DelveInsight analysis, the endometrial cancer market is expected to grow positively owing to several underline factors during the study period (2019–2032).

  • According to the National Cancer Institute, approximately 3 in 100 women will be diagnosed with uterine cancer at some point in their lives. More than 80% of people with uterine cancer survive for five years or longer after receiving the diagnosis. Endometrial cancer comprises about 4% of all cancers in women globally.

  • Leading endometrial cancer companies such as AstraZeneca, Karyopharm therapeutics, Evergreen therapeutics, ImmunoGen, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Tesaro, Inc., Abbott, Roche, Chimerix, Bayer, ImmunoGen, Inc., Incyte Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, Gilead Sciences, Genentech, and others are developing novel endometrial cancer drugs that can be available in the endometrial cancer market in the coming years.

  • Some of the key therapies for endometrial cancer treatment include Lynparza + Imfinzi, Selinexor, EG-007, IMGN853, Pembrolizumab, TSR-042, Everolimus, Giredestrant, ONC201, Abemaciclib + Letrozole +/- Metformin, Sacituzumab Govitecan, Atezolizumab + Bevacizumab, Copanlisib + fulvestrant, IMGN151, Retifanlimab, and others.

  • Several endometrial cancer therapies are awaiting approval, while some therapies are in the advanced stages of development.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major endometrial cancer market share @ Endometrial Cancer Market Report

Endometrial Cancer Overview

Endometrial cancer occurs when cells in the endometrium (the inner lining of the uterus) grow uncontrollably. Cancerous cells can arise in almost any body portion and spread to other parts. Endometrial cancer is also known as uterine cancer. Other types of cancer, such as uterine sarcoma, can develop in the uterus, but they are far less common than endometrial cancer. Endometrial cancer is often detected early because it frequently produces abnormal vaginal bleeding. When endometrial cancer is discovered early, surgically removing the uterus often cures it. The most common type of endometrial cancer (type 1) grows slowly.

The most common symptom of endometrial cancer is abnormal vaginal bleeding. This includes changes in the length or heaviness of menstrual periods, vaginal bleeding or spotting between menstrual periods, and vaginal bleeding after menopause. Other endometrial cancer symptoms include watery or bloody vaginal discharge, pain in the lower abdomen or pelvis, and pain during sex. Examining the pelvis, using sound waves to create a picture of the uterus, using a scope to examine the endometrium, removing a tissue sample for testing, and performing surgery to remove tissue for testing are all tests and procedures used for endometrial cancer diagnosis.


Endometrial Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation

As per the assessment done by DelveInsight, it was found that Europe has some of the highest rates of uterine cancer in the world; more than 1 in 20 female cancers affect the endometrium, and the number of cases is increasing.

The endometrial cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

  • Total Incident Cases

  • Stage-specific Incident Cases

  • Drug Treatment Population by Line

  • Age-specific Cases

Download the report to understand which factors are driving endometrial cancer epidemiology trends @ Endometrial Cancer Epidemiological Insights

Endometrial Cancer Treatment Market 

Endometrial cancer treatment options and a variety of factors, including the type and stage of cancer, potential side effects, overall health, age, and personal preferences influences recommendations. This includes whether or not the treatment will have an effect on one’s fertility. Uterine cancer is treated with one or more treatments, including surgery, radiation therapy, and systemic medications. Combinations of these cancer treatments are frequently recommended, but the stage and characteristics of cancer determine their effectiveness.

Endometrial cancer treatment options include surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, hormone therapy, targeted drug therapy, immunotherapy, and supportive care. The standard treatment for endometrial cancer is total hysterectomy with bilateral salpingo-oophorectomy. Radiation and chemotherapy are two treatment options. Nonsurgical treatments are available for endometrial hyperplasia of low to moderate risk. Survival is determined by the stage of the disease and histology, with most patients in stages I and II having a good prognosis. Obesity, diabetes, and hypertension are all risk factors for endometrial cancer, so avoiding them may help.

To know more about endometrial cancer treatment, visit @ Endometrial Cancer Treatment Drugs 

Key Endometrial Cancer Therapies and Companies

  • Lynparza + Imfinzi: AstraZeneca

  • Selinexor: Karyopharm therapeutics

  • EG-007: Evergreen therapeutics

  • IMGN853: ImmunoGen, Inc.

  • Pembrolizumab: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

  • TSR-042: Tesaro, Inc.

  • Everolimus: Abbott

  • Giredestrant: Roche

  • ONC201: Chimerix

  • Abemaciclib + Letrozole +/- Metformin: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/Eli Lilly and Company

  • Sacituzumab Govitecan: Alessandro Santin/Gilead Sciences/Yale University

  • Atezolizumab + Bevacizumab: University of Oklahoma/Genentech, Inc.

  • Copanlisib + fulvestrant: Bayer

  • IMGN151: ImmunoGen, Inc.

  • Retifanlimab: Incyte Corporation

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for endometrial cancer @ Drugs for Endometrial Cancer Treatment 

Endometrial Cancer Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the endometrial cancer market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the rise in the number of healthcare spending across the world. In addition, the rising awareness of the disease is also propelling the growth of the endometrial cancer market. Eisai Inc. launched Spot Her in March 2021 to break the silence surrounding endometrial cancer and inspire women to listen, advocate, and prioritize their own and other women’s health. SHARE Cancer Support (SHARE), Facing Our Risk of Cancer Empowered (FORCE), and Black Health Matters collaborated on the initiative. Furthermore, the UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center will establish the Endometrial Cancer Center of Excellence in November 2021 to advance scientific understanding of the causes, prevention, and clinical treatment of endometrial cancer and to assist researchers in discovering the underlying factors that contribute to black women in North Carolina being twice as likely to die from endometrial cancer. Such developments raise awareness about endometrial cancer, increasing the demand for treatment in the market.

Moreover, the endometrial cancer pipeline is very robust; many potential therapies are being investigated to treat endometrial cancer, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the endometrial cancer market during the forecast period. The expected introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the endometrial cancer market in the 7MM.

However, the endometrial cancer market growth may be hampered by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists.  In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the endometrial cancer market growth.

Report Metrics

Details

Study Period

2019–2032

Coverage

7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]

Base Year

2019

Key Endometrial Cancer Companies

AstraZeneca, Karyopharm therapeutics, Evergreen therapeutics, ImmunoGen, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Tesaro, Inc., Abbott, Roche, Chimerix, Bayer, ImmunoGen, Inc., Incyte Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, Gilead Sciences, Genentech, and others

Key Endometrial Cancer Therapies

Lynparza + Imfinzi, Selinexor, EG-007, IMGN853, Pembrolizumab, TSR-042, Everolimus, Giredestrant, ONC201, Abemaciclib + Letrozole +/- Metformin, Sacituzumab Govitecan, Atezolizumab + Bevacizumab, Copanlisib + fulvestrant, IMGN151, Retifanlimab, and others

Scope of the Endometrial Cancer Market Report

  • Therapeutic Assessment: Endometrial Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies

  • Endometrial Cancer Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Endometrial Cancer drugs

  • Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

  • Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Endometrial Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about endometrial cancer drugs in development @ Endometrial Cancer Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1.

Endometrial Cancer Market Key Insights

2.

Endometrial Cancer Market Report Introduction

3.

Endometrial Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

4.

Endometrial Cancer Market Executive Summary

5.

Disease Background and Overview

6.

Endometrial Cancer Treatment and Management

7.

Endometrial Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population

8.

Patient Journey

9.

Endometrial Cancer Marketed Drugs

10.

Endometrial Cancer Emerging Drugs

11.

Seven Major Endometrial Cancer Market Analysis

12.

Endometrial Cancer Market Outlook

13.

Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies

14.

KOL Views

15.

Endometrial Cancer Market Drivers

16.

Endometrial Cancer Market Barriers

17.

Unmet Needs

18.

SWOT Analysis

19.

Appendix

20.

DelveInsight Capabilities

21.

Disclaimer

22.

About DelveInsight

