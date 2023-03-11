Endometriosis Drugs Global Market Report 2023: Emerging Treatments for Endometriosis & Endometrial Cancer Present Opportunities
DUBLIN, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Endometriosis Drugs: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Endometriosis Drugs Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Endometriosis Drugs estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Hormone therapy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Analgesics segment is readjusted to a revised 2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $777.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.4% CAGR
The Endometriosis Drugs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$777.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$580.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 2.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -
AbbVie Inc.
Astellas Pharma Inc.
AstraZeneca Plc
Bayer AG
Debiopharm Group
Evotec AG
Kissei Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.
ObsEva SA
Pfizer Inc.
Repros Therapeutics Inc.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
ValiRx plc
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Endometriosis: An Introductory Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Endometriosis Facts in a Nutshell
Poor Efficacy & Safety Profiles of Existing Drugs Lead to Unmet Medical Needs
Key Endometriosis Drugs on the Market
The Pipeline Review
Key Endometriosis Drugs in the Pipeline: 2017
Endometriosis Drugs - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Steady Growth Expected Over the Next Few Years
Emerging Treatment for Endometriosis & Endometrial Cancer
Global Awareness Campaigns and Efforts
Uptrend in Healthcare Expenditure Creates Substantial Opportunities
Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors
Developing Regions Exhibit Immense Growth Potential
Stable Economic Scenario to Augment Market Prospects
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
