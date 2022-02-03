U.S. markets open in 3 hours 54 minutes

Endometriosis Market Spotlight Report 2021: Bayer Leads Industry Sponsors with the Highest Overall Number of Clinical Trials, Followed by AbbVie and Takeda

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Market Spotlight: Endometriosis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Endometriosis is an estrogen-dependent condition that affects approximately 10% of women of reproductive age, and may lead to chronic pelvic pain, infertility, or both. It is estimated that endometriosis is present in 24-50% of women with infertility, and in over 20% of those with chronic pelvic pain. Information gathered by the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists indicates that in approximately 60% of adult endometriosis patients, symptoms start before the age of 20 years.

Key Takeaways

  • The publisher estimated that in 2019, there were 191.0 million prevalent cases of endometriosis in women aged 15-49 years worldwide, and forecasts that number to increase to 201.8 million prevalent cases by 2028.

  • Endometriosis affects an estimated one in 10 women in the reproductive age group of 15-49 years. The approved drugs in the endometriosis space target the gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor, progesterone receptor, follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH), gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH), and androgen receptors. The majority of marketed drugs are administered via the subcutaneous route, while the remainder are oral and intramuscular formulations.

  • The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for endometriosis are in Phase II, with two drugs in Phase III.

  • Therapies in development for endometriosis focus on targets such as the gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor, progesterone receptor, luteinizing hormone receptor (LHR), androgen receptors, and follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH). The majority of pipeline drugs are administered via the oral route, with only one product being tested as a topical formulation.

  • High-impact upcoming events for drugs in the endometriosis space comprise topline Phase III trial results for Trelstar and Yselty. The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I gynecology asset is 11.9%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 70%. Drugs, on average, take 11.8 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 13.0 years in the overall obstetrics/gynecology space.

  • The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for endometriosis have been in the early and mid-phases of development, with 73% of trials in Phase I-II, and only 27% in Phase III-IV.

  • The US has a substantial lead in the number of endometriosis clinical trials globally. Germany leads the major European markets, while Japan has the top spot in Asia.

  • Clinical trial activity in the endometriosis space is dominated by completed trials. Bayer has the highest number of completed clinical trials for endometriosis, with 45 trials.

  • Bayer leads industry sponsors with the highest overall number of clinical trials for endometriosis, followed by AbbVie and Takeda.

Key Topics Covered:

OVERVIEW

KEY TAKEAWAYS

DISEASE BACKGROUND

TREATMENT

  • GnRH analogs

  • Progestins

  • Combined oral contraceptives

  • Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs

  • Danocrine

  • Surgery

EPIDEMIOLOGY

MARKETED DRUGS

PIPELINE DRUGS

RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION

  • Orgovyx for Endometriosis (January 26, 2021)

  • Orgovyx for Endometriosis (June 23, 2020)

  • Orgovyx for Endometriosis (April 22, 2020)

KEY UPCOMING EVENTS

PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS

LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS

  • Genexine, Turret Capital Ink License For Immunosuppressant

REVENUE OPPORTUNITY

CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE

  • Sponsors by status

  • Sponsors by phase

BIBLIOGRAPHY

APPENDIX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m7q7e7

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


