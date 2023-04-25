Endonovo Reaches Out to Top Clinical Researchers to Collaborate on TBI Treatment Studies

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc.

Los Angeles, CA, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ENDV), a leading developer of medical technologies, today announced it is moving forward in its clinical development in the field of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) treatment.



The Company is actively seeking to collaborate with several renowned clinical researchers and top global cognitive institutes for studies evaluating the effectiveness of SofPulse® in treating TBI patients. The studies will assess the efficacy of SofPulse® to reduce symptoms of TBI resulting from acute head injuries such as concussions and Post-Concussion Syndrome (PCS), including headaches, dizziness and cognitive impairment.

Reaction from TBI Researchers

Endonovo has received an overwhelmingly positive response from clinical researchers regarding the potential effectiveness of its SofPulse® Pulsed Electro Magnetic Field (PEMF) technology in treating TBI. SofPulse® has garnered significant interest from neuroscientists, orthopedic neurologists and cognitive researchers at some of the most prestigious institutions in the world, including Harvard University, Boston’s Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital and Stanford University.

"CNS (Central Nervous Symptom), TBI and PCS are some of the most challenging healthcare issues that we face today,” according to Ira Weisberg, Endonovo Medical Division President.

Additionally, Weisberg stated: “With our SofPulse® PEMF technology, we have the potential to revolutionize the way we approach and treat these problems. We are committed to collaborating with the best and brightest minds in TBI research to develop groundbreaking therapies that will prove the effectiveness of our technology in treating these conditions. We believe that the potential impact of our SofPulse® technology on the healthcare industry cannot be overstated, and we are excited to be at the forefront of this groundbreaking research."

Collaboration with top TBI researchers highlights Endonovo’s continued commitment in the TBI treatment landscape as it seeks to develop medical technologies to enhance patient outcomes for the treatment of TBI. Development of new studies evaluating TBI treatments should pave the way for the expansion of the Company's research platform for the further development of its patented PEMF technology. Further research and development in PEMF therapy could lead to its full potential in resolving TBI, Alzheimer's, dementia and ischemic stroke related medical issues.

Growing Market for CNS and TBI Treatments

Research suggests that Endonovo’s PEMF therapy has the potential to treat Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders and reduce symptoms related to TBI, PCS, MS, dementia, Alzheimer’s disease and ischemic stroke.

The market for treatments targeting CNS disorders and brain related cognitive inflammatory conditions is rapidly expanding. According to Grand View Research: “The global market for CNS therapeutics was valued at $116.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.4% from 2021 to 2028.” Based on CAGR of 7.4%, the total market size for CNS therapeutics is projected to reach $214.8 billion in 2028.

“The market for TBI alone is projected to grow from $3.1 billion in 2021 to $4.5 billion in 2026,” according to Global Market Estimates.

A 2022 article from the Alzheimer's Association states: “Studies have shown that older adults with a history of moderate TBI are 2.3 times more likely to develop Alzheimer's disease than those with no head injury history, while those with a history of severe TBI are 4.5 times more likely.”

The article concludes: “Other studies have also indicated a link between moderate to severe TBI and elevated dementia risk. Emerging evidence also suggests that repeated mild TBIs -- such as those that can occur in sports like American football, boxing, hockey and soccer -- may be linked to a greater risk of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), a brain disease that worsens over time. However, researchers do not yet know which pattern of head trauma is most likely to cause CTE.”.

PEMF Treatments

In past studies, SofPulse® PEMF therapy has demonstrated effectiveness in treating TBI and PCS. The therapy has been found to promote cellular repair, improve blood flow and reduce inflammation in the brain, which is a hallmark of TBI that can lead to severe symptoms such as tissue breakdown, swelling and cell death.

PEMF therapy has shown it could also provide a valuable treatment option for athletes in contact-related sports such as football, hockey, boxing and soccer, who are at a higher risk of experiencing TBI. Refining PEMF treatments for acute and chronic head injuries in these sports could help athletes alleviate the symptoms of TBI and PCS.

FDA Clearance and Reimbursement for SofPulse®

Endonovo is dedicated to expanding the use of its SofPulse® technology in the medical field, potentially leading to FDA clearance and medical reimbursement for the treatment of TBI and other inflammatory related CNS conditions. The Company's patents for its PEMF technology cover the method and apparatus for electromagnetic treatment of CNS disorders. Through continued research and clinical studies, Endonovo aims to demonstrate the efficacy of SofPulse® technology. in reducing inflammation associated with CNS, TBI and PCS.

With positive outcomes from TBI studies, the Company's PEMF technology could become a reimbursable treatment option for TBI and PCS, providing an immense market opportunity for Endonovo.

About Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc.

Endonovo Therapeutics is currently structured into two divisions: Legacy – a commercial-stage developer primarily of noninvasive wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices for pain relief, general wellness and wound curatives with many of its products marketed under the SofPulse® brand name; and its Build Up Strategy – acquiring complementary specialty service providers in the construction industry.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, trends, analysis, and other information contained in this press release including words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

