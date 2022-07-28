Endonovo Therapeutics Releases Comparative Analysis Demonstrating

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc.

More Effective SofPulse® Results Compared With Bioelectronics RecoveryRx®

Los Angeles, CA, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endonovo Therapeutics Inc. (OTCQB:ENDV) today released superior comparative results for its SofPulse® medical device for post-operative pain relief compared with Bioelectronics Corporation’s RecoveryRx®.

The medical treatment comparisons were clinically evaluated based on three clinical trials for RecoveryRx® and five published studies for SofPulse®. Product and technical characteristics comparisons for both devices were included in FDA-clearance material for both company’s Pulsed Electric Magnetic Frequency (PEMF) products, which are designed to alleviate post-operative reduction of pain and edema (swelling). Comparison of SofPulse® to RecoveryRx® in technical characteristics demonstrated superiority of the design, efficacy and health benefits of the Endonovo SofPulse® medical device.

The RecoveryRx® device requires 7 days to 14 days to provide medical treatment efficacy for post-operative pain and edema reduction compared with less than 18 hours of treatment needed for Endonovo’s SofPulse® to achieve medical efficacy. In converting comparison results to clinical treatment time, RecoveryRx® requires at least 84 hours to 336 hours of continuous treatment to achieve medical efficacy, while medical efficacy for Endonovo’s SofPulse® is achieved in 18 hours of treatment.”

Although both SofPulse® and RecoveryRx® are PEMF devices, there is little comparison in market, efficacy or effectiveness between the two.

Collier pointed out: “Recover Rx® is a low-cost, less effective PEMF treatment option to SofPulse®. Both products provide an alternative to potentially addictive opioids for post-surgical pain management. However, side-by-side comparisons show that SofPulse® PEMF design and technical characteristics deliver more effective treatments. SofPulse® is also able to deliver medical efficacy much quicker and more efficiently then the less powered limited RecoveryRx® device.”

Technical analysis detailed in the comparison studies indicated:

MINIMUM REQUIRED TREATMENT TIME FOR MEDICAL EFFICACY – SofPulse® delivers medical efficacy of treatment in two 15-minute treatments for a total of 30 minutes of combined treatment per day, compared with RecoveryRx®, which requires 12 hours to 24 hours of continuous use and treatments for 7 days to14 days to obtain medical efficacy.



Summary: SofPulse® obtains medical efficacy in less than the equivalent of one day, compared with RecoveryRx®, requiring 7 days to 14 days to obtain a less effective medical efficacy for treatment.

TREATMENT AREA- LARGE COIL DEVICE – SofPulse® has 285cm treatment area compared with the RecoveryRx® 110cm large coil treatment area. SofPulse® is designed to deliver 2.59X times more treatment area then the limited designed RecoveryRx® large coil treatment area.



Summary: Simply due to the larger and more effective design of the SofPulse® medical device, the area of treatment is superior with SofPulse® compared with the RecoveryRx® device. These design differences mean that SofPulse® can more effectively treat a larger area of injury than the less effective RecoveryRx® device.

DEPTH OF PENETRATION- LARGE DEVICE - SofPulse ® has a depth of penetration/treatment that is 12.7cm compared with RecoveryRx ® 7.7cm depth of treatment for large coil device. The SofPulse ® design provides 1.65X deeper depth of treatment than the RecoveryRx ® large device design.

Summary: This depth of penetration/treatment is a key factor in obtaining medical efficacy and more effective and quicker recovery for patients with post-operative injuries. Endonovo’s SofPulse ® device design outperforms RecoveryRx ® device in providing deeper treatments that help post-operative wounds recover more effectively.

PEAK SPATIAL POWER – SofPulse device has more than 10,000 times more peak spatial power than RecoveryRx® devices. SofPulse® is designed with significantly higher spatial power and because of this difference is able to deliver its patented PEMF therapeutic frequency and provide medical efficacy results in twelve 15-minute treatments daily for 8 days compared with the RecoveryRx® required treatment times to achieve medical efficacy of 12 hours to 24 hours daily with required continuous usage over 7 days to 14 days.



Summary: SofPulse® has superior power and obtains medical efficacy faster and thus can treat patient’s post-operative pain and edema more effectively than the far less powerful, extremely limited RecoveryRx® device.

ENERGY PER PULSE – SofPulse ® applies 571 more energy per pulse than RecoveryRx ® OR 4mW for SofPulse ® compared with .007mW for RecoveryRx ® .

Summary : The energy per pulse is a significant factor in decreasing recovery times and increasing medical efficacy of the PEMF treatment for post-operative patients in reduction of pain and edema. The significant power difference of SofPulse® outperforms RecoveryRx® is this category.

For full references regarding claims in this news release, contact Endonovo’s Investor Relations.

About Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc.

Endonovo Therapeutics is a commercial-stage developer of noninvasive wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices for pain relief, general wellness and wound curatives. The Company's current portfolio of commercial and clinical-stage wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices addresses wound healing, pain, post-surgical pain and edema, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, and central nervous system (CNS) disorders, including traumatic brain injury (TBI), acute concussions, post-concussion syndrome and multiple sclerosis. The Company's noninvasive Electroceutical® therapeutic device, SofPulse ® , which uses pulsed short-wave radiofrequency at 27.12 MHz, has been FDA-cleared and CE marked for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries and post-operative pain and edema. It also has CMS national coverage for the treatment of chronic wounds. The Company's current portfolio of preclinical-stage Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices addresses chronic kidney disease, liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), cardiovascular and peripheral artery disease (PAD), and ischemic stroke. The Company's noninvasive, wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices work by restoring key electrochemical processes that initiate anti-inflammatory and growth factor cascades necessary for healing to occur.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, trends, analysis, and other information contained in this press release including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc.

Mr. Steve Barnes

(800) 701-1223 Ext. 108

sbarnes@endonovo.com

www.endonovo.com

Media Contact:

Gregory A. McAndrews

Greg McAndrews & Associates

(310) 804-7037

greg@gregmcandrews.com

