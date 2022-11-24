U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,027.26
    +23.68 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,194.06
    +95.96 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,285.32
    +110.91 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,863.52
    +3.08 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.96
    +0.02 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.10
    +9.50 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    21.53
    +0.16 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0412
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2110
    +0.0053 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.4730
    -1.1000 (-0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,588.15
    +116.25 (+0.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.00
    +5.43 (+1.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.60
    +1.36 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,383.09
    +267.35 (+0.95%)
     

Endoscope Reprocessing Market by Product , End-user and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Endoscope Reprocessing Market by Product (HLD and Test Strips, Detergents & Wipes, Automated Endoscope Reprocessors (AER), Endoscope Drying, Storage, & Transport Systems, Tracking Solutions), End User (Hospitals, ASCs & Clinics) (2022 - 2027)" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global endoscope reprocessing market is projected to USD 3.8 billion by 2027 from USD 2.4 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2027.

High-level disinfectants and test strips are expected to hold the largest share of the endoscope reprocessing market, by product in 2021

Based on product, the global endoscope reprocessing market is segmented into high-level disinfectants and test strips; detergents & wipes; endoscope tracking systems; endoscope drying, storage, and transport systems; automated endoscope reprocessors (AERs); and other products (brushes and flushing aids, leak testers, hookups, and sponges). In 2021, the high-level disinfectants and test strips segment holds the largest share of the global endoscope reprocessing market.

The large share of this segment is due to outbreak of infectious diseases to drive high-level disinfectants demand. Test strips are used to effectively measure the minimum recommended concentration of high-level disinfectants and provide fast disinfectant reaction time and a user-friendly color comparison chart to detect residual carbohydrate, protein, and hemoglobin to monitor the success of endoscope cleaning procedures.

Hospitals are expected to hold the largest share of the endoscope reprocessing market, by end user in 2021

Based on end users, the global endoscope reprocessing market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and clinics, and other end users (diagnostic centers, mobile endoscopy facilities, and office endoscopy centers). In 2021, the hospitals' segment has the largest share due to large patient volume in hospitals related to endoscopic procedures leads to increase demand for endoscope reprocessing products in hospitals.

North America commanded the largest share of the endoscope reprocessing market in 2021

Based on region, the endoscope reprocessing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2021, North America has the largest share of the endoscope reprocessing market. The largest share of North America can be attributed to factors such as the rising number of cancer cases, favorable reimbursement scenarios, and Increasing requirement for endoscopy to diagnose and treat target diseases.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Endoscope Reprocessing Market Overview
4.2 Asia-Pacific: Endoscope Reprocessing Market Share, by Product (2021)
4.3 Geographical Snapshot of Endoscope Reprocessing Market

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Requirement for Endoscopy to Diagnose and Treat Target Diseases
5.2.1.2 High Risk of Endoscope-Associated Infections
5.2.1.3 Growing Geriatric Population and Subsequent Increase in Endoscopic Procedures
5.2.1.4 Increasing Emphasis on Improving Reprocessing Guidelines by Healthcare Authorities
5.2.1.5 Increasing Investments, Funds, and Grants to Improve Healthcare Infrastructure and Research Areas of Endoscopy
5.2.1.6 Increasing Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries
5.2.1.7 Rising Focus of Medical Specialists and Healthcare Providers on Shifting from Manual to Automated Endoscopy Reprocessing
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Concerns Related to Reprocessed Instrument Safety
5.2.2.2 Adverse Effects of Chemical Disinfectants
5.2.2.3 High Overhead Costs of Endoscopy Procedures with Limited Reimbursement in Developing Countries
5.2.2.4 High Risk of COVID-19 Transmission During Endoscopic Procedures
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Medical Devices Industry in Emerging Economies
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Preference for Single-Use Endoscopes
5.2.4.2 Increasing Number of Product Failures and Recalls
5.2.4.3 Shortage of Trained Professionals
5.2.4.4 Lack of Awareness Associated with Reprocessing Methods
5.2.4.5 Increasing Fda Recommended Measures to Reduce Infection Transmission
5.3 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
5.4 Ranges/ Scenarios
5.4.1 Endoscope Reprocessing Market
5.5 Regulatory Analysis
5.5.1 North America
5.5.1.1 US
5.5.1.2 Canada
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.2.1 Germany
5.5.2.2 Rest of Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.3.1 Japan
5.5.3.2 Australia
5.5.3.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Latin America
5.5.5 Middle East & Africa
5.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.7 Supply Chain Analysis
5.8 Value Chain Analysis
5.9 Ecosystem Analysis
5.9.1 Role in Ecosystem
5.10 Technology Analysis
5.11 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023
5.12 Patent Analysis
5.12.1 Patent Granted Trends for Endoscope Reprocessors
5.12.2 Jurisdiction and Top Applicant Analysis
5.13 Trade Analysis
5.13.1 Import Data for Hs Code 841920, by Country, 2016-2021 (USD Million)
5.13.2 Export Data for Hs Code 841920, by Country, 2016-2021 (USD Million)
5.13.3 Export Data for Hs Code 841920, by Country, 2016-2021
5.13.4 Import Data for Hs Code 841920, by Country, 2016-2021
5.14 Pricing Analysis
5.15 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria
5.15.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
5.15.2 Buying Criteria
5.16 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses
5.16.1 Revenue Shift & Revenue Pockets for Endoscope Reprocessing Manufacturers

6 Endoscope Reprocessing Market, by Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 High-Level Disinfectants and Test Strips
6.2.1 Outbreak of Infectious Diseases to Drive High-Level Disinfectants and Test Strips Demand
6.3 Detergents & Wipes
6.3.1 Increasing Emphasis on Pre-Cleaning Methods to Propel Segment Growth
6.4 Automated Endoscope Reprocessors
6.4.1 Increased Efficiency of Automated Endoscope Reprocessors Over Manual Cleaning to Drive Market Growth
6.4.2 Automated Endoscope Reprocessors, by Portability
6.4.2.1 Introduction
6.4.2.2 Standalone Aer
6.4.2.3 Portable Aer
6.4.3 Automated Endoscope Reprocessors, by Type
6.4.3.1 Single-Basin Aer
6.4.3.2 Double-Basin Aer
6.5 Endoscope Drying, Storage, & Transport Systems
6.5.1 Guidelines for Drying, Storage, and Transportation of Reprocessed Endoscopes to Drive Market Growth
6.6 Endoscope Tracking Systems
6.6.1 Rising Focus on Reprocessing to Drive Segment Growth
6.7 Other Products

7 Endoscope Reprocessing Market, by End-user
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Hospitals
7.2.1 Large Patient Volume in Hospitals to Increase Demand for Endoscope Reprocessing Products
7.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Clinics
7.3.1 Cost-Effectiveness of Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Clinics to Drive Market Growth
7.4 Other End-users

8 Endoscope Reprocessing Market, by Region

9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win
9.3 Revenue Analysis
9.4 Market Share Analysis
9.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Major Players)
9.5.1 Stars
9.5.2 Emerging Leaders
9.5.3 Pervasive Players
9.5.4 Participants
9.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Ups and Smes)
9.6.1 Progressive Companies
9.6.2 Starting Blocks
9.6.3 Responsive Companies
9.6.4 Dynamic Companies
9.6.4.1 Competitive Benchmarking
9.7 Company Footprint
9.8 Competitive Scenario and Trends
9.8.1 Deals
9.8.2 Product Launches & Approvals
9.8.3 Expansions

10 Company Profiles
10.1 Key Players
10.1.1 Cantel Medical
10.1.2 Advanced Sterilization Products (Fortive)
10.1.3 Olympus Corporation
10.1.4 Ecolab
10.1.5 Steris
10.1.6 Getinge Ab
10.1.7 Wassenburg Medical (A Member of Hoya)
10.1.8 Conmed Corporation
10.1.9 Belimed AG (A Metall Zug Group Company)
10.1.10 Endo-Technik W. Griesat GmbH (Creo Medical)
10.1.11 Custom Ultrasonics
10.1.12 Steelco S.P.A
10.1.13 Bes Healthcare (A Division of Bes Rehab Ltd)
10.1.14 Arc Healthcare Solutions
10.1.15 Metrex Research, LLC
10.2 Other Players
10.2.1 Richard Wolf GmbH
10.2.2 Medalkan
10.2.3 Micro-Scientific, LLC
10.2.4 Borer Chemie Ag
10.2.5 Medonica Co. Ltd
10.2.6 Tuttnauer
10.2.7 Atms
10.2.8 Summit Imaging, Inc.
10.2.9 Shinva Medical Instrument Co., Ltd
10.2.10 Medical Devices Group Srl

11 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tvlzy

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/endoscope-reprocessing-market-by-product--end-user-and-region---global-forecast-to-2027-301686943.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett Has Held This Stock for Over 34 Years — Why He Will Never Sell

    Warren Buffett — the Oracle of Omaha — is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of all time. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) has returned tens of thousands of percent over the years and consistently outperforms the market. Buffett purchased the company for just $8.3 million in 1965, and it’s now valued at nearly $700 billion, roughly a 10 million percent return. But one of Buffett’s top all-time picks and longest-held positions is one you might not expect. Berkshire Hathaway fir

  • Google looks to shed 10,000 ‘poor performing’ workers: report

    Google has avoided the bloodletting of much of its Big Tech brethren, but a slumping ad market and macroeconomic conditions give it no other choice but to tighten its belt.

  • Billionaire George Soros Makes a Huge Bet on Alphabet

    Concerns surrounding the growth of big tech do not apply to George Soros. The Federal Reserve's decision to aggressively raise interest rates to fight inflation, which is at a 40-year high, threatens to push the economy into a recession, many analysts say. This inflation, which is particularly impacting consumers, is a huge problem for the technology sector, because tech products and services are the first to suffer from spending cuts.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Is Bottoming: Here's My Strategy

    Many seniors are all too familiar with the name Teva Pharmaceutical when they look at their medications as they refill their pill containers each week. Teva is known primarily as a manufacturer of generic drugs. Trading volume in TEVA looks like it has increased since May.

  • 5 Surefire Stocks That Can Generate Life-Changing Wealth in 20 Years

    Patience can pay off handsomely when you're invested in companies with clearly defined competitive advantages.

  • How Apple’s iPhone workshop descended into rioting

    Hundreds of workers have rioted at Foxconn's flagship iPhone plant in China, smashing equipment and clashing with hazmat-clad police over pay and living conditions.

  • ‘Chip War’ Author Says U.S. Is Underestimating Taiwan Risk

    Policy makers need to better understand the importance of Taiwan's role in the health of the global economy, says Chip War author Chris Miller.

  • California Governor Accused of Playing Politics on Gasoline Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Refiner PBF Energy Inc. has rejected a request from California energy regulators to testify at a hearing next week on gasoline price spikes, citing Governor Gavin Newsom’s “politicization of this issue” and failure to heed a year of warnings about the state’s fuel supply. Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakA

  • Autodesk Slips on Guidance, Is This a Chance to Buy or Run?

    Software company Autodesk sank sharply Wednesday morning after revealing weaker-than-expected guidance, thanks to foreign exchange and macroeconomic challenges. Let's check out the charts to see if this weakness will precipitate further declines. In this daily bar chart of ADSK, below, we can see a price gap to the downside for ADSK.

  • Fidelity sticks with bitcoin 401(k) offerings despite crypto turmoil — but why?

    The company that runs America’s biggest 401(k) platform is sticking with its plans to offer bitcoin in retirement plans. This is despite the $2 trillion collapse in the cryptocurrency market in just over a year, during which time bitcoin has lost as much as 80% of its value — and many of its competitors have lost 100%. This is also despite the exploding dumpster fire of crypto giant FTX, which has collapsed in spectacular fashion along with the reputation of its well-connected, media favorite founder Sam Bankman-Fried.

  • Jeffrey Epstein Accusers Sue Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan

    Women who accused Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse are saying the banks facilitated his alleged sex-trafficking operation and ignored red flags about their wealthy client.

  • Tesla's next gigafactory could be in South Korea

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss reports that Tesla's next gigafactory in Asia will be in South Korea.

  • I got laid off by a big tech company. What’s my next career move?

    Tech companies are facing strong headwinds. More than 59,000 people in the industry have been laid off so far this year, according to data compiled for MarketWatch earlier this month by Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

  • TikTok Exposes a Major Roth IRA Mistake You May Be Making

    TikTok is hit or miss for accurate advice on finance topics. Although the "#finance" hashtag has amassed over 989 million views, there is just as much bad advice as there is good. But one user shared a tip that went … Continue reading → The post TikTok Exposed a Major Mistake You May be Making in Your Roth IRA appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Apple iPhone Factory in China Offers $1,400 Payments to Quell Worker Unrest

    Apple said it was working to resolve worker complaints at the world’s biggest iPhone factory in China, run by Foxconn, after police were filmed beating protesting employees this week.

  • Curaleaf eliminating positions as it steps up cost-cutting measures

    Cannabis company Curaleaf Holdings Inc. is eliminating "several positions" as it follows through on cost-control plans it shared with analysts recently. The company did not provide a specific number of job cuts. "Every responsible business is making tough choices right now, and as the cannabis industry evolves and faces unique challenges, we know there will continue to be ups and downs," a company spokesperson told MarketWatch in a statement. "Curaleaf has made the difficult decision to eliminat

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought 8 Stocks -- Here Are the Best of the Bunch

    Two of these three Buffett buys might be surprising. But they all appear to be smart long-term picks.

  • Google, HP, Amazon, Cisco, Roku, Meta, Twitter, Intel: Here are the companies in the layoffs spotlight.

    From Salesforce and Beyond Meat to Snap, Lyft, and Robinhood, big names across a number of sectors have announced major layoffs in October and November

  • Bahamas Securities Regulator Blasts 'Inaccurate' Accusations Made by FTX

    The Securities Commission of The Bahamas said FTX "misrepresented" the regulator's move to secure the embattled exchange's assets against hacks in bankruptcy court filings in the U.S.

  • Keep an Eye on 3 Permian Explorers as Oil Price is Still Healthy

    Exploration and production businesses are witnessing big gains from a healthy crude price trajectory. Thus, Diamondback (FANG), Pioneer (PXD) & Matador (MTDR) are poised to gain.