Endoscope Reprocessing Market by Product , End-user and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Endoscope Reprocessing Market by Product (HLD and Test Strips, Detergents & Wipes, Automated Endoscope Reprocessors (AER), Endoscope Drying, Storage, & Transport Systems, Tracking Solutions), End User (Hospitals, ASCs & Clinics) (2022 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global endoscope reprocessing market is projected to USD 3.8 billion by 2027 from USD 2.4 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2027.

High-level disinfectants and test strips are expected to hold the largest share of the endoscope reprocessing market, by product in 2021



Based on product, the global endoscope reprocessing market is segmented into high-level disinfectants and test strips; detergents & wipes; endoscope tracking systems; endoscope drying, storage, and transport systems; automated endoscope reprocessors (AERs); and other products (brushes and flushing aids, leak testers, hookups, and sponges). In 2021, the high-level disinfectants and test strips segment holds the largest share of the global endoscope reprocessing market.

The large share of this segment is due to outbreak of infectious diseases to drive high-level disinfectants demand. Test strips are used to effectively measure the minimum recommended concentration of high-level disinfectants and provide fast disinfectant reaction time and a user-friendly color comparison chart to detect residual carbohydrate, protein, and hemoglobin to monitor the success of endoscope cleaning procedures.



Hospitals are expected to hold the largest share of the endoscope reprocessing market, by end user in 2021



Based on end users, the global endoscope reprocessing market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and clinics, and other end users (diagnostic centers, mobile endoscopy facilities, and office endoscopy centers). In 2021, the hospitals' segment has the largest share due to large patient volume in hospitals related to endoscopic procedures leads to increase demand for endoscope reprocessing products in hospitals.



North America commanded the largest share of the endoscope reprocessing market in 2021



Based on region, the endoscope reprocessing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2021, North America has the largest share of the endoscope reprocessing market. The largest share of North America can be attributed to factors such as the rising number of cancer cases, favorable reimbursement scenarios, and Increasing requirement for endoscopy to diagnose and treat target diseases.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

Story continues

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Endoscope Reprocessing Market Overview

4.2 Asia-Pacific: Endoscope Reprocessing Market Share, by Product (2021)

4.3 Geographical Snapshot of Endoscope Reprocessing Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Requirement for Endoscopy to Diagnose and Treat Target Diseases

5.2.1.2 High Risk of Endoscope-Associated Infections

5.2.1.3 Growing Geriatric Population and Subsequent Increase in Endoscopic Procedures

5.2.1.4 Increasing Emphasis on Improving Reprocessing Guidelines by Healthcare Authorities

5.2.1.5 Increasing Investments, Funds, and Grants to Improve Healthcare Infrastructure and Research Areas of Endoscopy

5.2.1.6 Increasing Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

5.2.1.7 Rising Focus of Medical Specialists and Healthcare Providers on Shifting from Manual to Automated Endoscopy Reprocessing

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Concerns Related to Reprocessed Instrument Safety

5.2.2.2 Adverse Effects of Chemical Disinfectants

5.2.2.3 High Overhead Costs of Endoscopy Procedures with Limited Reimbursement in Developing Countries

5.2.2.4 High Risk of COVID-19 Transmission During Endoscopic Procedures

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Medical Devices Industry in Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Preference for Single-Use Endoscopes

5.2.4.2 Increasing Number of Product Failures and Recalls

5.2.4.3 Shortage of Trained Professionals

5.2.4.4 Lack of Awareness Associated with Reprocessing Methods

5.2.4.5 Increasing Fda Recommended Measures to Reduce Infection Transmission

5.3 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5.4 Ranges/ Scenarios

5.4.1 Endoscope Reprocessing Market

5.5 Regulatory Analysis

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 US

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 Japan

5.5.3.2 Australia

5.5.3.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

5.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.7 Supply Chain Analysis

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.9 Ecosystem Analysis

5.9.1 Role in Ecosystem

5.10 Technology Analysis

5.11 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

5.12 Patent Analysis

5.12.1 Patent Granted Trends for Endoscope Reprocessors

5.12.2 Jurisdiction and Top Applicant Analysis

5.13 Trade Analysis

5.13.1 Import Data for Hs Code 841920, by Country, 2016-2021 (USD Million)

5.13.2 Export Data for Hs Code 841920, by Country, 2016-2021 (USD Million)

5.13.3 Export Data for Hs Code 841920, by Country, 2016-2021

5.13.4 Import Data for Hs Code 841920, by Country, 2016-2021

5.14 Pricing Analysis

5.15 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.15.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.15.2 Buying Criteria

5.16 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

5.16.1 Revenue Shift & Revenue Pockets for Endoscope Reprocessing Manufacturers

6 Endoscope Reprocessing Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 High-Level Disinfectants and Test Strips

6.2.1 Outbreak of Infectious Diseases to Drive High-Level Disinfectants and Test Strips Demand

6.3 Detergents & Wipes

6.3.1 Increasing Emphasis on Pre-Cleaning Methods to Propel Segment Growth

6.4 Automated Endoscope Reprocessors

6.4.1 Increased Efficiency of Automated Endoscope Reprocessors Over Manual Cleaning to Drive Market Growth

6.4.2 Automated Endoscope Reprocessors, by Portability

6.4.2.1 Introduction

6.4.2.2 Standalone Aer

6.4.2.3 Portable Aer

6.4.3 Automated Endoscope Reprocessors, by Type

6.4.3.1 Single-Basin Aer

6.4.3.2 Double-Basin Aer

6.5 Endoscope Drying, Storage, & Transport Systems

6.5.1 Guidelines for Drying, Storage, and Transportation of Reprocessed Endoscopes to Drive Market Growth

6.6 Endoscope Tracking Systems

6.6.1 Rising Focus on Reprocessing to Drive Segment Growth

6.7 Other Products

7 Endoscope Reprocessing Market, by End-user

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hospitals

7.2.1 Large Patient Volume in Hospitals to Increase Demand for Endoscope Reprocessing Products

7.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Clinics

7.3.1 Cost-Effectiveness of Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Clinics to Drive Market Growth

7.4 Other End-users

8 Endoscope Reprocessing Market, by Region

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

9.3 Revenue Analysis

9.4 Market Share Analysis

9.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Major Players)

9.5.1 Stars

9.5.2 Emerging Leaders

9.5.3 Pervasive Players

9.5.4 Participants

9.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Ups and Smes)

9.6.1 Progressive Companies

9.6.2 Starting Blocks

9.6.3 Responsive Companies

9.6.4 Dynamic Companies

9.6.4.1 Competitive Benchmarking

9.7 Company Footprint

9.8 Competitive Scenario and Trends

9.8.1 Deals

9.8.2 Product Launches & Approvals

9.8.3 Expansions

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Key Players

10.1.1 Cantel Medical

10.1.2 Advanced Sterilization Products (Fortive)

10.1.3 Olympus Corporation

10.1.4 Ecolab

10.1.5 Steris

10.1.6 Getinge Ab

10.1.7 Wassenburg Medical (A Member of Hoya)

10.1.8 Conmed Corporation

10.1.9 Belimed AG (A Metall Zug Group Company)

10.1.10 Endo-Technik W. Griesat GmbH (Creo Medical)

10.1.11 Custom Ultrasonics

10.1.12 Steelco S.P.A

10.1.13 Bes Healthcare (A Division of Bes Rehab Ltd)

10.1.14 Arc Healthcare Solutions

10.1.15 Metrex Research, LLC

10.2 Other Players

10.2.1 Richard Wolf GmbH

10.2.2 Medalkan

10.2.3 Micro-Scientific, LLC

10.2.4 Borer Chemie Ag

10.2.5 Medonica Co. Ltd

10.2.6 Tuttnauer

10.2.7 Atms

10.2.8 Summit Imaging, Inc.

10.2.9 Shinva Medical Instrument Co., Ltd

10.2.10 Medical Devices Group Srl

11 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tvlzy

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg







Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/endoscope-reprocessing-market-by-product--end-user-and-region---global-forecast-to-2027-301686943.html

SOURCE Research and Markets