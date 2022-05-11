U.S. markets close in 3 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,017.29
    +16.24 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,367.95
    +207.21 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,671.76
    -65.91 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,781.45
    +19.66 (+1.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.16
    +5.40 (+5.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.50
    +10.50 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    21.75
    +0.32 (+1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0542
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9680
    -0.0250 (-0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2316
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2180
    -0.2120 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,009.38
    -351.74 (-1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    708.77
    -17.92 (-2.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,347.66
    +104.44 (+1.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,213.64
    +46.54 (+0.18%)
     

Endoscope Reprocessing Market worth $3.8 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Endoscope Reprocessing Market by Product (HLD and Test Strips, Detergents & Wipes, Automated Endoscope Reprocessors (AER), Endoscope Drying, Storage, & Transport Systems, Tracking Solutions), End User (Hospitals, ASCs & Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to USD 3.8 billion by 2027 from USD 2.4 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2027.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "Endoscope Reprocessing Market"
213 – Tables
53 – Figures
267 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=219094994

The growth of this market is driven by increasing preference for endoscopic procedures, high risk of endoscope-associated infections, growing geriatric population and the subsequent increase of endoscopic procedures, and increasing emphasis on improving reprocessing guidelines by healthcare facilities.

Automated Endoscope Reprocessors are expected to accounted the highest CAGR of the endoscope reprocessing market, by product in 2021.

Based on product, the global market is segmented into high-level disinfectants and test strips; detergents & wipes; endoscope tracking systems; endoscope drying, storage, and transport systems; automated endoscope reprocessors (AERs); and other products (brushes and flushing aids, leak testers, hookups, and sponges). In 2021, the automated endoscope reprocessors (AERs) segment holds the highest CAGR of the global market. The highest CAGR of this segment is due to The increasing adoption of automated endoscope reprocessors in hospitals for endoscope reprocessing, the rising number of endoscopy procedures, the increasing development of novel automated endoscope reprocessors, and the rising geriatric population are expected to drive the market for AERs.

Hospitals are expected to accounted the highest CAGR of the endoscope reprocessing market, by end user in 2021.

Based on end users, the global market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and clinics, and other end users (diagnostic centers, mobile endoscopy facilities, and office endoscopy centers). In 2021, the hospitals segment has the highest CAGR due increasing number of endoscopic surgeries performed has resulted in the increasing incidence of infections caused due to endoscopes. This has compelled hospitals to install endoscope reprocessing units.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=219094994

Asia Pacific accounted the highest CAGR of the endoscope reprocessing market in 2021.

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2021, Asia Pacific has the highest CAGR of the endoscope reprocessing market. The highest CAGR of Asia Pacific can be attributed to factors such as is driven by the growing awareness of early disease diagnosis in developing countries and the rising technological advancements in endoscope reprocessing. Emerging economies such as China, Japan, and India are providing lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the market.

The major players operating in this endoscope reprocessing market are Cantel Medical (US), Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP) (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Ecolab (US), STERIS (Ireland), Getinge AB (Sweden), Wassenburg Medical (Netherlands), CONMED Corporation (US), Belimed AG (Switzerland), Endo-Technik W. Griesat (Germany), Custom Ultrasonics (US), Steelco S.p.A. (Italy), BES Healthcare Ltd (UK), ARC Healthcare Solutions (Canada), Metrex Research, LLC. (Canada), Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany), Medalkan (Greece), Micro-Scientific, LLC (US), Borer Chemie AG (Switzerland), Tuttnauer (Netherlands), ATMS (Canada), Summit Imaging, Inc. (US), Medonica Co. LTD (South Korea), SHINVA MEDICAL INSTRUMENT CO. LTD (China), and Medical Devices Group Srl (Italy).

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=219094994

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Medical Device Cleaning Market by Process (Presoak, Manual Cleaning, Automatic, Disinfection), Type (Non-Enzymatic, Enzymatic, High level disinfectant), Application (Surgical, Endoscope, Ultrasound, Dental Instruments) & End user - Global Forecast to 2025
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/medical-device-cleaning-market-39633818.html

Infection Control Market by Product [Sterilization (Steam, Hydrogen Peroxide, EtO), Disinfection (Wipes, Liquids, Disinfectors), Services, E-beam, Face Masks], End User (Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies), COVID-19 Impact - Global Forecast to 2026
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/infection-control-market-1084.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/endoscope-reprocessing-market.asp
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/endoscope-reprocessing.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/endoscope-reprocessing-market-worth-3-8-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301545133.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine Stops Russian Gas Flowing to Europe Through Key Pipeline

    Ukraine reduced flows of Russian natural gas through its territory to Europe, introducing a new threat to the energy security of a continent already racing to sever its dependence on Russian fossil fuels.

  • Energy Transfer Is About to Stomp on the Gas

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has invested billions of dollars in building one of the largest energy midstream companies in the country. The master limited partnership (MLP) has completed a steady stream of expansion projects and acquisitions, giving it a nearly unparalleled footprint. The company is working on a growing list of development projects while also pursuing strategic acquisitions that could reaccelerate its growth engine.

  • Oil prices are surging — these eight stocks are still bargains for long-term investors

    Many oil and gas companies are still trading cheaply to expected earnings. And low spending on new oil wells supports high energy prices for years to come.

  • U.S. oil pipeline operators gear up for higher shale output

    The volume of crude oil flowing on pipelines from the top U.S. shale field to export hubs on the U.S. Gulf Coast could surge to pre-pandemic levels by October, analysts said, signaling the end of desperate days for some Texas oil pipeline operators. The pandemic doused a shale-oil pipeline construction boom that had added 2.5 million barrels per day export capacity from West Texas to hubs on the U.S. Gulf Coast. As oil prices collapsed in early 2020, that overcapacity led pipeline companies to provide cut-rate deals and sweetened terms.

  • Elon Musk says Tesla open to buying a mining company

    Tesla Inc is open to buying a mining company if producing its own supply of electric vehicle (EV) metals would speed up worldwide adoption of clean energy technologies, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Tuesday. Concern is mounting across the EV industry that there may not be enough supply of lithium, nickel, copper and other metals to match demand later this decade, fueling questions about whether Tesla would consider jumping into the mining sector. "It's not out of the question," Musk told the FT Future of the Car 2022 conference.

  • Occidental Petroleum Stock Rises on Record $4.7 Billion Quarterly Profit

    Occidental's first-quarter profit rises to a record $4.7 billion on the back of a 65% increase in realized oil prices.

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty at a record high

    Bitcoin mining difficulty hit another all-time-high on Wednesday, recording a 4.9% increase from the previous adjustment last month. See related article: SEC places Chinese crypto mining rig maker Canaan on pre-delisting list Fast facts The mining difficulty reading is now at 31.25 trillion at a block height of 735,840, according to BTC.com data. The previous […]

  • Agency Predicts Natural-Gas Boom Could Turn Bust Next Year

    The Energy Information Administration released a report that included predictions on gas prices. Much will depend on the weather.

  • Exxon’s Investments Are Paying Off, Analyst Says. Expect Big Returns of Capital.

    The giant oil company zigged where other giant energy companies have zagged, putting it in a prime spot to ride surging prices.

  • Europe May Face LNG Crisis This Winter

    A liquified natural gas crisis is brewing for European countries dealing with energy insecurity in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

  • For hype-wary IBM, quantum-computing sales are close, but not too close

    IBM has set a new goal for propelling the legacy technology company ahead of its rivals: a quantum computer ready for commercial use, three years from now. In an interview Monday ahead of the company's Think conference, Chief Executive Arvind Krishna said International Business Machines Corp would have a more-than-4,000 qubit quantum computer ready by 2025, a jump from its hardware with 127 qubits today. Companies for years have touted quantum computing's potential, with little to show for it beyond error-prone machines and basic applications with early clients.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Elon Musk’s Tesla factory workers sleeping on-site and working 12-hour shifts six days a week

    China lockdown supply-chain issues have also massively hit Elon Musk's production targets.

  • Oil futures remain higher despite 8.5 million barrel rise in crude inventories

    Oil futures held on to gains Wednesday despite a large and unexpected rise in crude inventories. The Energy Information Administration said U.S. crude stocks rose 8.5 million barrels last week. Analysts surveyed by S&P Global Commodity Insights, on average, had looked for a fall of 1.8 million barrels. Gasoline inventories were down 3.6 million barrels, compared with expectations for a fall of 1.9 million barrels; distillate stocks fell 900,000 barrels versus a forecast for a 1.6 million barrel

  • UPDATE 3-Musk says he will stay at Tesla as long as he is useful

    Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Tuesday that he will stay at the electric car company as long as he is useful amid investor concerns that buying Twitter would distract him from his job at Tesla. He also said China's COVID-19 lockdown measures would not be "a significant issue in the coming weeks" at a time when its Shanghai factory is struggling to ramp up production following a suspension last month. When asked about how long he expects to stay at Tesla, he said: "As long as I can be useful."

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Rebounding Ahead of EIA Data after Shrugging Off Unexpected API Build

    In the U.S., crude, distillates and gasoline inventories likely fell last week, a preliminary Reuters poll of weekly data showed on Monday.

  • Terra Founder Do Kwon Supports Community's UST Proposal, LUNA Slides

    Kwon said Terra endorses a community proposal that seeks to bring UST back to its intended $1 peg.

  • Why Your Electric Bill Is So High — and Could Keep Climbing

    U.S. electric bills have soared, and are likely to move higher as households break out their air conditioners. WSJ’s Katherine Blunt explains why electricity and natural gas prices are up so much this year and offers tips on how to manage the expense. Illustration: Mike Cheslik

  • To score a point against China, the US is willing to kneecap its solar industry

    An investigation by the US Commerce Department into possible import tariff evasion by China-based solar panel manufacturers is dealing a harsh blow to broader US climate change and clean energy goals. Before 2012, the vast majority of solar panels in the US were imported from China. In the years since, US solar panel production has increased slightly, but most panels are still imported—now from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

  • Inflation is hammering Big Pizza

    Even our pizza prices are headed higher amid elevated inflation.