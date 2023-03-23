U.S. markets close in 4 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,997.44
    +60.47 (+1.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,431.73
    +401.62 (+1.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,924.11
    +254.16 (+2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,754.05
    +26.69 (+1.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.33
    +0.43 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,989.10
    +39.50 (+2.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.27
    +0.48 (+2.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0898
    +0.0033 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4680
    -0.0320 (-0.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2320
    +0.0054 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.0570
    -0.3270 (-0.25%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,610.08
    +6.49 (+0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    626.00
    +28.54 (+4.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,524.04
    -42.80 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,419.61
    -47.00 (-0.17%)
     
LIVE:

Lawmakers say TikTok 'beholden' to Beijing as TikTok CEO Shou Chew testifies

Detailed updates on the high-stakes House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing.

Endoscopes Market Size To Hit US$ 27.3 Billion By 2033, Booming Demand in Healthcare Industry Drives Market Growth | Persistence Market Research

Persistence Market Research
·7 min read
Persistence Market Research
Persistence Market Research

The increasing prevalence of chronic disorders and growing demands for minimally invasive procedures are expected to drive up the demand for endoscopes in the future

New York, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Endoscopes Market size was valued at US$ 13.9 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 27.3 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The growing demand for minimally invasive procedures and technological advancements in endoscopy are also expected to drive the growth of the market.

The global endoscopes market is expected to witness significant growth over the next few years, driven by increasing demand from the healthcare industry. Endoscopes are medical devices used for examining internal organs, tissues, and cavities of the body. They are used for diagnosing and treating various medical conditions, such as digestive disorders, cancer, and respiratory diseases.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the global endoscopes market, including market size, growth potential, key trends, and challenges. The study covers the market segmentation by type, application, and region. The report also profiles the leading players operating in the market, along with their market share, competitive landscape, and business strategies.

Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/31385

Endoscopes are medical devices that are used for visualizing internal organs and tissues. They consist of a long, flexible tube with a camera and light source attached to one end. The camera captures images of the internal organs and tissues, which are displayed on a monitor for the doctor to examine. Endoscopes are used in various medical procedures, including gastroscopy, colonoscopy, bronchoscopy, and cystoscopy, among others.

The market growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of diseases that require endoscopic procedures, rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries, technological advancements in endoscopes, and the growing preference for endoscopic procedures over traditional open surgeries. The report also suggests that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in the adoption of endoscopic procedures, further driving the growth of the market.

Endoscopes Market Dynamics:

  • Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries: There is a growing trend towards minimally invasive procedures, which has led to an increase in demand for endoscopes. Endoscopes offer several advantages, including reduced pain, faster recovery time, and lower risk of complications, which are driving their adoption in various medical procedures.

  • Technological advancements in endoscopic devices: Technological advancements in endoscopic devices have led to the development of more advanced and sophisticated instruments, such as high-definition endoscopes, which provide clearer images and improve diagnostic accuracy. Additionally, advancements in robotic technology have enabled the development of robotic-assisted endoscopic devices, which are expected to revolutionize the field of endoscopy.

  • Rising prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases: The rising prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases, such as colorectal cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, and gastroesophageal reflux disease, is driving the demand for endoscopes. Endoscopy is widely used in the diagnosis and treatment of these conditions, which is expected to fuel the growth of the endoscopes market.

  • Growing aging population: The growing aging population is expected to drive the demand for endoscopes as older adults are more likely to require medical procedures, such as colonoscopies, to screen for diseases. The increasing prevalence of age-related diseases, such as cancer, is also expected to contribute to the growth of the endoscopes market.

  • Stringent regulatory requirements: The endoscopes market is subject to stringent regulatory requirements, which may slow down the development and adoption of new technologies. Additionally, concerns over the safety and efficacy of endoscopic devices, such as the risk of infection associated with reusable endoscopes, may limit the growth of the market.

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/31385

Segment Insights:

  • Product Type: Flexible endoscopes are expected to dominate the market due to their flexibility, which allows for easier maneuverability during procedures, and their ability to reach remote areas. However, capsule endoscopes are expected to grow at a faster rate due to their non-invasive nature and ability to capture images of the entire digestive tract.

  • Application: Gastrointestinal endoscopy is expected to be the largest application segment due to the high incidence of gastrointestinal disorders such as colorectal cancer and inflammatory bowel disease. However, arthroscopy is expected to grow at a faster rate due to the increasing number of sports-related injuries and the adoption of minimally invasive surgical techniques.

  • End-User: Hospitals are expected to dominate the end-user segment due to the high volume of endoscopic procedures performed in hospital settings. However, ambulatory surgical centers are expected to grow at a faster rate due to their cost-effectiveness and convenience for patients.

Regional Insights:

North America is expected to be the largest market for endoscopes due to the high adoption of advanced endoscopic devices, the presence of key market players, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as gastrointestinal disorders and cancer. The United States is expected to be the major contributor to the growth of the North American market due to the high healthcare expenditure, favorable reimbursement policies, and increasing geriatric population.

Europe is expected to be the second-largest market for endoscopes due to the increasing number of endoscopic procedures performed in the region and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. The United Kingdom, Germany, and France are expected to be the major contributors to the growth of the European market due to the increasing healthcare expenditure and favorable reimbursement policies.

Competitive Analysis:

The endoscopes market is highly competitive, with the presence of several global and regional players. Some of the key players in the market include Medtronic Plc., Olympus Corporation, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Johnson & Johnson, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Braun Melsungen Ag, Stryker Corporation, PENTAX Medical, CONMED Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Smith & Nephew PLC

Customize this Report As per Your Requirement @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/31385

  • Market Share: Olympus Corporation is the market leader in the endoscopes market, accounting for a significant share of the market due to its broad product portfolio, strong distribution network, and technological advancements. Other key players such as Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Pentax Medical Company, and Stryker Corporation also hold significant market shares.

  • Product Development: Key players in the endoscopes market are focusing on developing technologically advanced and innovative endoscopes to cater to the growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures. For instance, Olympus Corporation launched a new endoscope system, EVIS X1, in 2019, which features advanced imaging capabilities and artificial intelligence technology for improved diagnosis and treatment.

  • Partnerships and Collaborations: Several key players in the endoscopes market are entering into strategic partnerships and collaborations to expand their product portfolio and strengthen their market position. For instance, in 2019, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation entered into a strategic partnership with Boston Scientific Corporation to develop and commercialize endoscopic ultrasound systems.

  • Mergers and Acquisitions: Key players in the endoscopes market are also engaging in mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market position and expand their product portfolio. For instance, in 2020, Stryker Corporation acquired Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company specializing in extremities and biologics, to expand its product portfolio in the orthopedic market.

Persistence Market Research’s Expertise in Life Sciences and Transformational Health

Our expert team of industry analysts comprising management graduates, medical professionals, engineers, and project managers provides insights on emerging therapy areas, diagnostic tools, medical devices and components, reimbursement and market access, biotechnology, and life science research products and services to equip decision-makers with sound inputs and strategic recommendations. Click here to learn more about how we zero in on the critical aspects of this industry.

Check out more related studies published by Persistence Market Research:

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges. 
Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part. 
Contact

Rajendra Singh  
Persistence Market Research  
U.S. Sales Office: 
305 Broadway, 7th Floor 
New York City, NY 10007 
+1-646-568-7751 
United States 
USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353 
Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Leaked Documents Show Amazon Made an Enormous Mistake

    The last year has seen a large number of job layoffs in the technology sector. Major companies like Salesforce, ESPN, Microsoft, Google, and Meta Platforms have all announced cuts to staffing -- a move that has been largely attributed to the rapid growth of online tech during the covid-19 lockdown. Amazon is one of the biggest companies announcing waves of job cuts -- in January, the company let go of more than 2,300 employees in the payments, health care, human resources, robotics, and web services departments.

  • Falling US gasoline stockpiles signal a repeat of last summer's high prices

    U.S. motorists face a repeat of last summer's high gasoline prices, analysts warned on Wednesday, with fuel stockpiles heading towards multi-year lows ahead of the peak summer driving season that begins in two months. Retail gasoline prices, now averaging $3.44 a gallon nationwide, hit a record $5.02 a gallon last June as crude oil prices jumped on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the waning of COVID-19 travel curbs unleashed pent up travel demand. Vehicle travel in the U.S. started the year 5.6% higher than last year, leading to a drop in gasoline stockpiles for five straight weeks.

  • Coinbase Announces Very Bad News

    The cryptocurrency exchange says it received a warning from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), suggesting a possible enforcement action.

  • Does an Employer Match Count Toward My 401(k) Limit?

    A 401(k) is an employer-sponsored, tax-advantaged retirement plan. You fund this account by contributing a set percentage of your paycheck into the account. One of the biggest perks of a 401(k) plan is that employers have the option to match your … Continue reading → The post How the Employer Match Works With the 401(k) Limit appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • EV Truckmaker Shuns Tesla's Business Model And Is Getting Into The Dealership Game. Here's Why

    Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) has launched a new Certified Dealer Program, an initiative to develop an official network of verified dealers. The company has engaged Kingsburg Truck Center, a work truck dealer headquartered in Kingsburg, California, as its first certified electric vehicle (EV) dealer in California. As part of the new program, Workhorse has established a training program that provides dealers with both hands-on and online training, including technical sales training. "The lau

  • Charles Schwab Says It Could Ride Out a Deposit Flight

    Charles Schwab , one of a host of financial firms that have taken a drubbing since the collapse of several regional banks this month, is pushing back against fears that it could face some of the same problems as paper losses on its bondholdings mount. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Schwab’s chief executive said the brokerage giant could continue to operate even if it lost most of its deposits over the next year. “There would be a sufficient amount of liquidity right there to cover if 100% of our bank’s deposits ran off,” said Walt Bettinger, Schwab’s co-chairman and CEO, referring to the company’s banking unit.

  • The Average 401(k) Balance by Age: Are You Off the Mark?

    It can be hard to know if your retirement savings are on track, but comparing your balance to where others similar in age are can help. In particular, taking a look at the average 401(k) balance by age is a good place … Continue reading → The post The Average 401(k) Balance by Age: Are You Off the Mark? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Big Quit: Almost 70% of US workers plan to leave their jobs in 2023 — and Gen Z, millennials are leading the charge. 3 tips to successfully carve a new career path this year

    Leave your job but don't resign yourself to a frugal future.

  • US semiconductor firm Marvell lays off entire China research and development team in latest round of job cuts amid industry slowdown

    US semiconductor company Marvell Technology is laying off its entire research and development team in mainland China, about five months after the firm initiated job cuts to scale down its operations in the world's largest chip market. Santa Clara, California-based Marvell said it is eliminating about 320 jobs, or 4 per cent of its global workforce, in response to what the company described as an industry slowdown, according to a statement from the firm on Wednesday. "We are streamlining our orga

  • Roth IRA Income Limits For 2023

    A Roth individual retirement account (IRA) can be a helpful tool for retirement planning. These tax-advantaged accounts offer a way to save money in addition to what you might be contributing to a 401(k) or similar workplace plan. And if … Continue reading → The post Roth IRA Income Limits for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Coinbase Stock Collapses As SEC Gets Aggressive

    The SEC sent a Wells Notice to Coinbase, warning enforcement action may be coming. COIN stock dives. Tron Foundation, eight celebrities charged.

  • Big Oil Eyes New Deals in North Africa Amid Rising Energy Demand

    Halliburton and Honeywell are in advanced talks to develop oil fields and refineries in Libya, while Eni is importing more oil and gas from Algeria.

  • Emerging Social Security proposals may fall short on addressing retirement crisis

    The proposals may unintentionally hurt those least prepared for retirement.

  • I'm 49 years old and have nothing saved for retirement — what can I do? Don't panic. Here are 3 easy ways to catch up (and fast)

    You're in a race against time and your dream retirement awaits at the finish line.

  • Coinbase Furious as SEC Suggests It Will Take Enforcement Action

    Announcing the news, a punchy blog post from the exchange said: "We asked the SEC for reasonable crypto rules for Americans. We got legal threats instead."

  • These banks are the biggest funders of the fossil fuel industry

    Since the Paris Agreement in 2016, the biggest banks that fund the fossil fuel industry seem to have minimally decreased their support, and in some cases are actually increasing their funding.

  • Diesel Prices May Reflect Weakness in U.S. Economy

    A big drop in demand for diesel fuel may be due to slowing economic growth in the U.S., especially in the heavy industry and construction sectors.

  • ‘Ghost jobs’ are the latest thing workers need to worry about: That role you’re applying for might actually be fake

    If you’ve ever applied to a job only to hear back that the company isn’t actually hiring for the listing, you're the victim of a ghost job.

  • Chile Pushes New Lithium Extraction Method in Risk to Future Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Chile’s government plans to require all new lithium projects to tap a production technique that’s barely used commercially anywhere in a bid to reduce water losses.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionStocks Roiled by Fed Day’s Nerve-Wracking Rhetoric: Ma

  • California lawmakers to vote on possible gas price penalties

    California lawmakers on Thursday will vote on whether to allow penalties on oil companies for price gouging at the pump, a first-in-the-country proposal aimed at stopping the kind of spikes last summer that caused some drivers pay up to $8 per gallon as the industry reaped super-sized profits. Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat seen as a possible presidential candidate beyond 2024, has used all of his political muscle to get the bill this far by making in-person pleas with state lawmakers in private ahead of Thursday's first vote in the state Senate. The oil industry has pushed back, paying for a wave of digital ads that have labeled any potential penalty as a tax — an idea more likely to be scorned by voters.