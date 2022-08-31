U.S. markets close in 4 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,989.57
    +3.41 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,773.25
    -17.62 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,899.30
    +16.16 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,851.41
    -4.19 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.65
    -0.99 (-1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.70
    -3.60 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    17.84
    -0.31 (-1.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0075
    +0.0056 (+0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1120
    +0.0020 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1642
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.6220
    -0.1270 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,131.30
    +385.83 (+1.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    475.75
    -8.95 (-1.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,293.91
    -67.72 (-0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,091.53
    -104.05 (-0.37%)
     

Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market Size is projected to reach USD 2.22 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7%: Straits Research

Straits Research
·8 min read
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research

The global endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography market size was valued at USD 1219.4 million in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 2,229.94 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period (2022–2030). North America is the highest revenue contributor to the global market and is estimated to reach USD 766.03 million by 2030.

New York, United States, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography, or ERCP, is a diagnostic and therapeutic procedure that uses upper gastrointestinal (GI) endoscopy and X-ray imaging to diagnose and treat conditions affecting the bile and pancreatic ducts. Bile ducts are the tubes that carry bile from the liver to the gallbladder and then to the duodenum. Pancreatic juice is moved through these channels from the duodenum to the pancreas. A doctor might advise an ERCP procedure when bile or pancreatic ducts have narrowed or blocked. This could be brought on by bile duct and pancreatic cancers, infection, acute or chronic pancreatitis, pancreatic pseudocysts, or gallstones.

ERCP is a diagnostic procedure for gallbladder, biliary system, pancreas, and liver diseases. ERCP devices utilize a combination of fluoroscopic imaging and luminal endoscopy to diagnose and treat pancreaticobiliary system disorders. Endotherapy devices are frequently utilized to treat Barrett's disease, biliary disease, colitis, Crohn's disease, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), liver disease, pancreatitis, inflammatory bowel disease, and peptic ulcer disease. Endotherapy devices are sphincterotomy, guidewire, balloon, basket, lithotripters, stent, grasping forceps, cannula, and single-use balloon dilator.


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/endoscopic-retrograde-cholangiopancreatography-market/request-sample


Rising Number of People Suffering from Digestive and Chronic Biliary Disorders Drives the Global Market

The prevalence of chronic diseases has increased, with Barrett's Disease, Biliary Disease, Colitis, Crohn's Disease, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disorder (GERD), liver Disease, Pancreatitis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and Peptic Ulcer Disease being the most prevalent. When the bile ducts are blocked or terminal gallstones form in the Ogallala, this type of surgery is necessary to drain bile from the liver. Chronic gastrointestinal and biliary conditions are the most prevalent conditions that make it difficult for patients to perform daily tasks. The market for endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography is anticipated to grow as a result of a rise in the prevalence of diseases, which will subsequently increase the demand for treatment.

Rising Awareness Worldwide Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography market is experiencing a rapid and continuous increase in devices for diagnosing comorbidities such as adenomas, hemangiomas, and focal nodular hyperplasia (FNH), Pancreatic adenocarcinoma, Ampullary cancer, Adenosquamous, carcinomas, Pancreatic cysts, Barrett's Disease., Biliary Disease, Colitis, Crohn's Disease A rise in disorders associated with the pancreas, liver, and bile duct has led to an increase in awareness of ERCP devices. This provides manufacturers with growth opportunities, thereby stimulating market expansion.


Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/endoscopic-retrograde-cholangiopancreatography-market


Regional Analysis

North America is the highest revenue contributor to the global endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography market and is estimated to reach USD 766.03 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. In the region, endoscopes, endotherapy devices, imaging systems, and energy devices are used in most endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) procedures in the United States. This is expected to present a sizable opportunity for companies in the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography market to expand their clientele and earnings. The second-most lucrative market for ERCP is Europe. The significant harmful impact bile explains this and biliary disorders have on people's general health.


Key Highlights

  • The global endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography market size was valued at USD 1219.4 million in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 2,229.94 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

  • Based on product type, the global endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography market is categorized into endoscopes, endotherapy devices, imaging systems, energy devices, and others. The endoscopes segment is the highest contributor to the market, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

  • Based on application, the global endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography market is categorized into biliary sphincterotomy, biliary dilatation, biliary stenting, pancreatic sphincterotomy, pancreatic duct dilatation, and pancreatic duct stenting. The biliary sphincterotomy segment is the highest contributor to the market, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

  • Based on end-user, the global endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. The hospitals and clinics segment is the highest contributor to the market, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

  • North America is the highest revenue contributor to the global endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography market and is estimated to reach USD 766.03 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/endoscopic-retrograde-cholangiopancreatography-market/request-sample


The major players in the global endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography market are 

  • Ambu Inc.

  • Becton Dickinson And Company

  • Boston Scientific Corporation.

  • Conmed Corporation.

  • Cook Group Incorporation

  • Fujifilm Holdings Corporation.

  • Medtronic Plc

  • Olympus Corporation

  • Telemed System Inc.


Global Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market: Segmentation

By Product

  • Endoscopes

  • Endotherapy Devices

  • Imaging Devices

  • Energy Devices

By Application

  • Biliary Sphincterotomy

  • Biliary Dilatation

  • Biliary Stenting

  • Pancreatic Sphincterotomy

  • Pancreatic Duct Dilatation

  • Pancreatic Duct Stenting

By End-User

  • Hospitals & Clinics

  • Ambulatory surgery centers

By Regions

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • LAMEA


TABLE OF CONTENT

  1. Introduction

    1. Market Definition

    2. Market Scope

  2. Research Methodology

    1. Primary Research

    2. Research Methodology

    3. Assumptions & Exclusions

    4. Secondary Data Sources

  3. Market Overview

    1. Report Segmentation & Scope

    2. Value Chain Analysis: Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market

    3. Key Market Trends

      1. Drivers

      2. Restraints

      3. Opportunities

    4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

      1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

      2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

      3. Threat of Substitution

      4. Threat of New Entrants

      5. Competitive Rivalry

    5. Market Share Analysis

  4. Product Overview

    1. Introduction

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    2. Endoscopes

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    3. Endotherapy Devices

      1. Market Size & Forecast

  5. Application Overview

    1. Introduction

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    2. Biliary Sphincterotomy

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    3. Biliary Dilatation

      1. Market Size & Forecast

  6. Regional Overview

    1. Introduction

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    2. America

      1. North America

      2. U.S.

        1. By Product

        2. By Application

      3. Canada

        1. By Product

        2. By Application

      4. Mexico

        1. By Product

        2. By Application

      5. Latin America

        1. By Product

        2. By Application

    3. Europe

      1. Market Size & Forecast

      2. Germany

        1. By Product

        2. By Application

      3. France

        1. By Product

        2. By Application

      4. U.K.

        1. By Product

        2. By Application

      5. Italy

        1. By Product

        2. By Application

      6. Spain

        1. By Product

        2. By Application

      7. Rest of Europe

        1. By Product

        2. By Application

    4. Asia Pacific

      1. Market Size & Forecast

      2. Japan

        1. By Product

        2. By Application

      3. China

        1. By Product

        2. By Application

      4. Australia

        1. By Product

        2. By Application

      5. India

        1. By Product

        2. By Application

      6. South Korea

        1. By Product

        2. By Application

      7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

        1. By Product

        2. By Application

    5. Middle East & Africa

      1. Market Size & Forecast

      2. Saudi Arabia

        1. By Product

        2. By Application

      3. South Africa

        1. By Product

        2. By Application

      4. Kuwait

        1. By Product

        2. By Application

      5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

        1. By Product

        2. By Application

  7. Company Profile

    1. Ambu Inc

      1. Company Overview

      2. Financial Performance

      3. Recent Developments

      4. Product Portfolio

    2. Becton Dickinson And Company

      1. Company Overview

      2. Financial Performance

      3. Recent Developments

      4. Product Portfolio

    3. Boston Scientific Corporation

      1. Company Overview

      2. Financial Performance

      3. Recent Developments

      4. Product Portfolio

  8. Conclusion & Recommendation

  9. Acronyms & Abbreviations


Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/endoscopic-retrograde-cholangiopancreatography-market/toc


Market News

  • April 2022- Ambu announced the CE mark and Japan clearance of single-use gastroscope and next-generation display unit. Ambu launched its latest innovations in Europe and Japan as the next steps in its global launch.

  • April 2022- Boston Scientific Received FDA Approval for Next-Generation Image-Guided Programming Software for Deep Brain Stimulation Therapy. Developed in collaboration with Brainlab AG, it provides clinicians with real-time 3D visualization and stimulation of brain anatomy.

  • April 2022- Fujifilm Completed the Acquisition of a Dedicated Cell Therapy Manufacturing Facility from Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.


News Media

Technological Advancements Remarkably Surge the Endoscopy Devices Market


Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Spine X-ray and Computed Tomography (CT) Market: Information by Indication (Spinal Injuries, Spinal Tumours), Patient Type (Pediatrics & Neonates), End-User, and Region — Forecast till 2030

Endoscopy Devices Market: Information by Device Type (Endoscopes, Endoscopic Operative Device), Application (Gastroenterology, Orthopedic Surgery), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Defibrillator Market: Information by Product (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICDs), External Defibrillators (ED)), End User (Hospital, Pre-Hospital), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Radioligand Therapy Market: Information by Product (Approved Products, Potential Pipeline), Indication (Prostate Cancer), Biomarker, and Region — Forecast till 2030

Patient Portal Market: Information by Type (Standalone, Integrated), Delivery Mode (Web-based, Cloud-based), End-Use (Patient Portal for Providers), and Region — Forecast till 2030

4K Medical Imaging Market: Introduction by Product Type (4K Display, 4K IP Cameras), Panel Size (28", 28-54", and 55"), and Region — Forecast till 2030


About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.


For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Exxon Takes Legal Action After Putin Blocks Final Russian Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. took the first step toward filing a lawsuit against Russia after Vladimir Putin blocked the oil major from exiting its only remaining operation in the country. Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesStocks End at Lowest Level in a Month; Oil Sinks: Markets WrapMikhail Gorbachev, Sovie

  • When Should We Push the Button on This 'Nuclear' Option?

    Uranium is blowing higher Monday. All the miners are up: Cameco Corp , Uranium Energy Corp. , and Denison Mines . But we could see more upside here. DNN was over $2.00 at one point in 2021, and it appears the European push to keep Nuclear power going could be a nice catalyst for these names.

  • I set up a company with friends. It has sales of $1 million. Two partners hijacked control of the bank accounts, and want to push others out. What can we do?

    ‘I suggested we pay them salaries like any other employee, on top of their profit share. They did not seem to like this idea.’

  • Alibaba, Netease Picked in First Batch for US Audit Reviews

    (Bloomberg) -- US regulators have picked companies including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Netease Inc. in the first batch of inspections after reaching a deal with China to end a decades-long impasse over access to audit papers of Chinese firms listed in New York. Most Read from BloombergJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPhoto of Secret Documents Piled on Trump Carpet Adds to DOJ PressureThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysAdani Becomes World’s

  • Lululemon May Leave Traders Feeling a Little Too Exposed Into Earnings

    Apparel maker Lululemon Athletica is set to release quarterly figures Thursday. In this daily bar chart of LULU, below, we can see that prices made lows in May and July, but the recovery into August has "run out of steam." The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a slight advance from May and now that improvement appears to be reversing.

  • Fauci on COVID-19: 'We’re not going to eradicate the virus'

    When White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci warned in 2020 that living with the coronavirus was going to be our new normal, he meant it.

  • Supernus Pharmaceuticals Appears Ready for an Upside Breakout

    Supernus Pharmaceuticals SUPN is a biopharmaceutical company that is involved in developing and commercializing products that treat central nervous system diseases. In this daily bar chart of SUPN, below, we can see that prices have largely moved in a sideways fashion the past year, but in August SUPN managed to make a new high for the move up. SUPN is trading above the rising 50-day moving average line and above the rising 200-day moving average line.

  • Oil Is Headed for Longest Slump Since 2020 Amid Growth Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil is headed for a third monthly decline, the longest losing run in more than two years, on concern that tighter monetary policy and China’s economic slowdown will impact crude demand. Most Read from BloombergJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPhoto of Secret Documents Piled on Trump Carpet Adds to DOJ PressureThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosPowell Abandons Soft Landi

  • Tesla lawsuit challenges Louisiana ban on selling cars directly to consumers

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian details how Tesla is suing for the right to sell cars directly to consumers in the state of Louisiana, which outlaws it, and how companies Lucid and Nikola have filed to raise funds via stock offerings.&nbsp;

  • Gilead (GILD) Outpaces Industry in Six Months: What Lies Ahead?

    Gilead (GILD) gains on the back of its strong HIV franchise and promising oncology business, which should propel growth further.

  • Norway's Natural Gas Production Could Set New Record This Year

    Norway has replaced Russia as Europe’s top gas supplier, and its natural gas production could break records this year

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty at its second highest on record, rises over 9%

    Bitcoin mining difficulty rose by 9.3% on Wednesday, marking the biggest jump since January and the second highest level on record, according to data from BTC.com. See related article: Chinese mining rig maker Canaan says global expansion on track despite ‘crypto winter’ Fast facts The mining difficulty reading was at 30.98 trillion, as of block […]

  • The 6 Things Georgetown Says Affects Your Retirement The Most

    The AgingWell Hub at Georgetown University recently released a study that helps readers imagine how different retirement journeys might look. The idea is that there is "no normal" retirement and that each path will be different. The study lays out … Continue reading → The post Georgetown Identifies 6 Themes of a ‘No Normal' Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bristol Myers Squibb, Bayer Stocks Hit The Deck On Blood Thinner Flops

    Blood thinners produced by drug giants Bristol Myers and Bayer fell short of predictions, leading shares of both stocks down Monday.

  • Why the End of Amazon Care Isn't a Win for Teladoc Health

    The decision to disband Amazon Care isn't the end of the company's efforts to expand into the healthcare space.

  • Retirement savings by age: What to know

    Having goals for each decade of life can help secure your nest egg.

  • House committee inquires into 5 crypto companies amid rise in fraud

    The rise in crypto scams over the past year has drawn the attention of a House committee, which is now launching inquiries into Coinbase, Binance.US, FTX, Kraken, and KuCoin.

  • China Is Leading the World on Manufacturing, But the Race Isn’t Over

    America is a manufacturing powerhouse, holding commanding positions in industries ranging from paper products to pharmaceuticals. The bad news is that China’s manufacturing might continue to expand and exceed America’s in a number of key sectors like electrical equipment, chemicals and computers. Recent figures from the United Nations’ “International Yearbook of Industrial Statistics” make that conclusion unmistakable.

  • Toyota to Put Additional Billions of Dollars Into EV Batteries

    Toyota laid out plans for spending $5.6 billion on electric-vehicle battery capacity, as it moves to catch up after expressing doubts about how quickly the world should shift toward EVs.

  • Supply Chain Management at Enbridge

    A strong, diverse supplier community is essential to the resiliency and agility of our supply chain and contributes to the vitality of the communities where we live and work. Our contractors and su...