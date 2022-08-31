Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market Size is projected to reach USD 2.22 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7%: Straits Research
The global endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography market size was valued at USD 1219.4 million in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 2,229.94 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period (2022–2030). North America is the highest revenue contributor to the global market and is estimated to reach USD 766.03 million by 2030.
New York, United States, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography, or ERCP, is a diagnostic and therapeutic procedure that uses upper gastrointestinal (GI) endoscopy and X-ray imaging to diagnose and treat conditions affecting the bile and pancreatic ducts. Bile ducts are the tubes that carry bile from the liver to the gallbladder and then to the duodenum. Pancreatic juice is moved through these channels from the duodenum to the pancreas. A doctor might advise an ERCP procedure when bile or pancreatic ducts have narrowed or blocked. This could be brought on by bile duct and pancreatic cancers, infection, acute or chronic pancreatitis, pancreatic pseudocysts, or gallstones.
ERCP is a diagnostic procedure for gallbladder, biliary system, pancreas, and liver diseases. ERCP devices utilize a combination of fluoroscopic imaging and luminal endoscopy to diagnose and treat pancreaticobiliary system disorders. Endotherapy devices are frequently utilized to treat Barrett's disease, biliary disease, colitis, Crohn's disease, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), liver disease, pancreatitis, inflammatory bowel disease, and peptic ulcer disease. Endotherapy devices are sphincterotomy, guidewire, balloon, basket, lithotripters, stent, grasping forceps, cannula, and single-use balloon dilator.
Rising Number of People Suffering from Digestive and Chronic Biliary Disorders Drives the Global Market
The prevalence of chronic diseases has increased, with Barrett's Disease, Biliary Disease, Colitis, Crohn's Disease, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disorder (GERD), liver Disease, Pancreatitis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and Peptic Ulcer Disease being the most prevalent. When the bile ducts are blocked or terminal gallstones form in the Ogallala, this type of surgery is necessary to drain bile from the liver. Chronic gastrointestinal and biliary conditions are the most prevalent conditions that make it difficult for patients to perform daily tasks. The market for endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography is anticipated to grow as a result of a rise in the prevalence of diseases, which will subsequently increase the demand for treatment.
Rising Awareness Worldwide Creates Tremendous Opportunities
The endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography market is experiencing a rapid and continuous increase in devices for diagnosing comorbidities such as adenomas, hemangiomas, and focal nodular hyperplasia (FNH), Pancreatic adenocarcinoma, Ampullary cancer, Adenosquamous, carcinomas, Pancreatic cysts, Barrett's Disease., Biliary Disease, Colitis, Crohn's Disease A rise in disorders associated with the pancreas, liver, and bile duct has led to an increase in awareness of ERCP devices. This provides manufacturers with growth opportunities, thereby stimulating market expansion.
Regional Analysis
North America is the highest revenue contributor to the global endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography market and is estimated to reach USD 766.03 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. In the region, endoscopes, endotherapy devices, imaging systems, and energy devices are used in most endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) procedures in the United States. This is expected to present a sizable opportunity for companies in the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography market to expand their clientele and earnings. The second-most lucrative market for ERCP is Europe. The significant harmful impact bile explains this and biliary disorders have on people's general health.
Key Highlights
Based on product type, the global endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography market is categorized into endoscopes, endotherapy devices, imaging systems, energy devices, and others. The endoscopes segment is the highest contributor to the market, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.
Based on application, the global endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography market is categorized into biliary sphincterotomy, biliary dilatation, biliary stenting, pancreatic sphincterotomy, pancreatic duct dilatation, and pancreatic duct stenting. The biliary sphincterotomy segment is the highest contributor to the market, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.
Based on end-user, the global endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. The hospitals and clinics segment is the highest contributor to the market, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.
The major players in the global endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography market are
Ambu Inc.
Becton Dickinson And Company
Boston Scientific Corporation.
Conmed Corporation.
Cook Group Incorporation
Fujifilm Holdings Corporation.
Medtronic Plc
Olympus Corporation
Telemed System Inc.
Global Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market: Segmentation
By Product
Endoscopes
Endotherapy Devices
Imaging Devices
Energy Devices
By Application
Biliary Sphincterotomy
Biliary Dilatation
Biliary Stenting
Pancreatic Sphincterotomy
Pancreatic Duct Dilatation
Pancreatic Duct Stenting
By End-User
Hospitals & Clinics
Ambulatory surgery centers
By Regions
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/endoscopic-retrograde-cholangiopancreatography-market/toc
Market News
April 2022- Ambu announced the CE mark and Japan clearance of single-use gastroscope and next-generation display unit. Ambu launched its latest innovations in Europe and Japan as the next steps in its global launch.
April 2022- Boston Scientific Received FDA Approval for Next-Generation Image-Guided Programming Software for Deep Brain Stimulation Therapy. Developed in collaboration with Brainlab AG, it provides clinicians with real-time 3D visualization and stimulation of brain anatomy.
April 2022- Fujifilm Completed the Acquisition of a Dedicated Cell Therapy Manufacturing Facility from Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.
News Media
Technological Advancements Remarkably Surge the Endoscopy Devices Market
