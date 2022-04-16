Endoscopy Devices Market - 41% of Growth to Originate from North America|Evolving Opportunities with B Braun Melsungen AG & Conmed Corp| Technavio

NEW YORK, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Endoscopy Devices Market - Competitive Analysis, Drivers, Trends, Challenges & Five Force Analysis " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The endoscopy devices market is estimated to grow by USD 12.32 billion from 2021 to 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for endoscopy devices market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia. The increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as arthritis, GI diseases, and ENT disorders will facilitate the endoscopy devices market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the increasing volume of endoscopy procedures coupled with the growing target population, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, and the growing demand for video endoscopy systems will drive the growth of the Endoscopy Devices Market However, risks and complications associated with endoscopy might hamper the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers, trends & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Company Profiles

The endoscopy devices market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as R and D to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are Arthrex Inc., asap endoscopic products GmbH, B Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corp., Conmed Corp., Ecleris, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., G.I. View Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Integrated Endoscopy, IntroMedic Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Laborie Medical Technologies Corp., Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., Optim LLC, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., and Schindler Holding Ltd., etc.

Few companies with key offerings

Bbraun.com - The company offers endoscopy devices that give an indication for laparoscopy, arthroscopy, neuro endoscopy, ENT, gynecology, and urology.

Conmed.com - The company provides endoscopy devices such as ClearView Endoscopic Ultrasound Aspiration Needle, CleanGuard Disposable Endoscope Valves, CleanCage Endoscope Valve-Tracking System, and CleanTray Endoscope Pre-Cleaning System.

Jnj.com - The company offers endoscopy devices such as ENDOPATH Bipolar Forceps, ENDOPATH Active Cords, ENDOPATH Scissors, ENDOPATH Graspers, ENDOPATH Bipolar Forceps, ENDOPATH Babcocks, and ENDOPOUCH Specimen Retrieval Bag.

Giview.com - The company deals with endoscopy products for gastrointestinal applications based on visualization and self-propelled pneumatic intubation technology, including the disposable Aer-O-Scope colonoscope.

Intromedic.com - The company deals with the development of medical devices and offers capsule endoscope system MiroCam, ductile video esophagoscope E.G.Scan, and absorbent hemostasis equipment for internal body EndoClot.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Segmentation Analysis

By Application, the market is classified as laparoscopy, GI, and others

By Product, the market is classified as endoscopy and accessories, and others.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW).

Endoscopy Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 12.32 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.2 Performing market contribution North America at 41% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arthrex Inc., asap endoscopic products GmbH, B Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corp., Conmed Corp., Ecleris, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., G.I. View Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Integrated Endoscopy, IntroMedic Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Laborie Medical Technologies Corp., Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., Optim LLC, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., and Schindler Holding Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

