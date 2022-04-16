U.S. markets closed

Endoscopy Devices Market - 41% of Growth to Originate from North America|Evolving Opportunities with B Braun Melsungen AG & Conmed Corp| Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Endoscopy Devices Market - Competitive Analysis, Drivers, Trends, Challenges & Five Force Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The endoscopy devices market is estimated to grow by USD 12.32 billion from 2021 to 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for endoscopy devices market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia. The increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as arthritis, GI diseases, and ENT disorders will facilitate the endoscopy devices market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Endoscopy Devices Market by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download a free sample now!

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the increasing volume of endoscopy procedures coupled with the growing target population, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, and the growing demand for video endoscopy systems will drive the growth of the Endoscopy Devices Market However, risks and complications associated with endoscopy might hamper the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers, trends & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Company Profiles

The endoscopy devices market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as R and D to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are Arthrex Inc., asap endoscopic products GmbH, B Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corp., Conmed Corp., Ecleris, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., G.I. View Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Integrated Endoscopy, IntroMedic Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Laborie Medical Technologies Corp., Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., Optim LLC, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., and Schindler Holding Ltd., etc.

Few companies with key offerings

  • Bbraun.com - The company offers endoscopy devices that give an indication for laparoscopy, arthroscopy, neuro endoscopy, ENT, gynecology, and urology.

  • Conmed.com - The company provides endoscopy devices such as ClearView Endoscopic Ultrasound Aspiration Needle, CleanGuard Disposable Endoscope Valves, CleanCage Endoscope Valve-Tracking System, and CleanTray Endoscope Pre-Cleaning System.

  • Jnj.com - The company offers endoscopy devices such as ENDOPATH Bipolar Forceps, ENDOPATH Active Cords, ENDOPATH Scissors, ENDOPATH Graspers, ENDOPATH Bipolar Forceps, ENDOPATH Babcocks, and ENDOPOUCH Specimen Retrieval Bag.

  • Giview.com -The company deals with endoscopy products for gastrointestinal applications based on visualization and self-propelled pneumatic intubation technology, including the disposable Aer-O-Scope colonoscope.

  • Intromedic.com -The company deals with the development of medical devices and offers capsule endoscope system MiroCam, ductile video esophagoscope E.G.Scan, and absorbent hemostasis equipment for internal body EndoClot.

  • To know about all major vendors with their offerings - Download a free sample now!

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Segmentation Analysis

  • By Application, the market is classified as laparoscopy, GI, and others

  • By Product, the market is classified as endoscopy and accessories, and others.

  • By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW).

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Download a free sample now!

Related Reports -

  • The urology devices market share is expected to increase by USD 14.70 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.7%. Download a free sample now!

  • The transcranial doppler market share is expected to increase by USD 32.42 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 6.45%. Download a free sample now!

Endoscopy Devices Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.1%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 12.32 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.2

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Arthrex Inc., asap endoscopic products GmbH, B Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corp., Conmed Corp., Ecleris, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., G.I. View Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Integrated Endoscopy, IntroMedic Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Laborie Medical Technologies Corp., Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., Optim LLC, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., and Schindler Holding Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Laproscopy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 GI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Endoscopes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Accessories and others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Arthrex Inc.

  • 11.4 B Braun Melsungen AG

  • 11.5 Conmed Corp.

  • 11.6 Johnson and Johnson

  • 11.7 KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG

  • 11.8 Medtronic Plc

  • 11.9 Olympus Corp.

  • 11.10 Schindler Holding Ltd.

  • 11.11 Smith and Nephew plc

  • 11.12 Stryker Corp.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

