Endoscopy Devices Market in Africa to Record 5.91% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Evolving Opportunities with B. Braun Melsungen AG & Boston Scientific Corp |17000+ Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The endoscopy devices market in Africa is estimated to grow by USD 292.59 million from 2021 to 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.22%. Technavio's latest research report on the Endoscopy Devices Market In Africa offers a comprehensive analysis of new product launches, the latest trends, drivers, and challenges. The endoscopy devices market share growth in Africa by the endoscope segment will be significant for revenue generation. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the endoscopy devices market size in Africa and actionable market insights on each segment. The endoscopy devices market in Africa is estimated to grow by USD 292.59 million from 2021 to 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.22% as per the latest market report by Technavio.
Company Profiles
The endoscopy devices market in Africa is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as agreements, collaborative approaches, corporate expansion, and product creation to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corp., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., HOYA Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., KARL STORZ SE, and Co. KG, Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., Richard Wolf GmbH, Stryker Corp., etc.
Few companies with key offerings
B. Braun Melsungen AG - The company offers endoscopes for laparoscopy, arthroscopy, neuro endoscopy.
Boston Scientific Corp. - The company offers a wide range of endoscopes namely EXALT Model D.
FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - The company offers a wide range of endoscopes such as EG-760R, EG-760Z, EN-580T.
HOYA Corp. - The company offers endoscopes such as EUS J10, EUS 70K series and EBUS through its subsidiary Pentax Medical.
Johnson and Johnson Inc. - The company offers endoscopes through its subsidiary Ethicon US LLC.
Endoscopy Devices Market in Africa - Market Dynamics
Factors such as technological advancements, improved quality of treatment, and the rising geriatric population will drive the growth of the Endoscopy Devices Market In Africa. However, a lack of skilled surgeons might hamper the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.
Endoscopy Devices Market in Africa - Value Chain Analysis
The end-to-end understanding of the value chains is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The value chain of the endoscopy devices market in Africa includes the following core components:
Research and development
Inputs
Inbound logistics
Operations
Distribution
Marketing and sales
Post-sales and services
Industry innovation
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the endoscopy devices market in Africa report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
By Product, the market is classified into the endoscope, visualization system, other endoscope equipment, and accessories.
By Geography, the market is classified as South Africa, Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt), Nigeria, Kenya, and the Rest of Africa.
Endoscopy Devices Market In Africa Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.22%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 292.59 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.91
Regional analysis
South Africa, Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt), Nigeria, Kenya, and Rest of Africa
Performing market contribution
South Africa at 55%
Key consumer countries
South Africa, Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt), Nigeria, Kenya, and Rest of Africa
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corp., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., HOYA Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., Richard Wolf GmbH, and Stryker Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
