U.S. markets open in 9 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,454.75
    -9.75 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,876.00
    -28.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,565.50
    -44.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,069.90
    -4.10 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.07
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.40
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.36
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1352
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0450
    +0.0490 (+2.45%)
     

  • Vix

    25.70
    -2.63 (-9.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3546
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6800
    +0.0840 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,995.71
    +511.08 (+1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.28
    +19.70 (+1.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.92
    +77.33 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,433.99
    +568.80 (+2.12%)
     

Endoscopy Devices Market in Africa to Record 5.91% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Evolving Opportunities with B. Braun Melsungen AG & Boston Scientific Corp |17000+ Technavio Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The endoscopy devices market in Africa is estimated to grow by USD 292.59 million from 2021 to 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.22%. Technavio's latest research report on the Endoscopy Devices Market In Africa offers a comprehensive analysis of new product launches, the latest trends, drivers, and challenges. The endoscopy devices market share growth in Africa by the endoscope segment will be significant for revenue generation. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the endoscopy devices market size in Africa and actionable market insights on each segment. The endoscopy devices market in Africa is estimated to grow by USD 292.59 million from 2021 to 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.22% as per the latest market report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Endoscopy Devices Market in Africa by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Endoscopy Devices Market in Africa by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a free sample now!

Company Profiles

The endoscopy devices market in Africa is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as agreements, collaborative approaches, corporate expansion, and product creation to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corp., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., HOYA Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., KARL STORZ SE, and Co. KG, Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., Richard Wolf GmbH, Stryker Corp., etc.

Few companies with key offerings

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG - The company offers endoscopes for laparoscopy, arthroscopy, neuro endoscopy.

  • Boston Scientific Corp. - The company offers a wide range of endoscopes namely EXALT Model D.

  • FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - The company offers a wide range of endoscopes such as EG-760R, EG-760Z, EN-580T.

  • HOYA Corp. - The company offers endoscopes such as EUS J10, EUS 70K series and EBUS through its subsidiary Pentax Medical.

  • Johnson and Johnson Inc. - The company offers endoscopes through its subsidiary Ethicon US LLC.

  • To know about all major vendors with their key offerings - Download a free sample now!

Endoscopy Devices Market in Africa - Market Dynamics

Factors such as technological advancements, improved quality of treatment, and the rising geriatric population will drive the growth of the Endoscopy Devices Market In Africa. However, a lack of skilled surgeons might hamper the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Endoscopy Devices Market in Africa - Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chains is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The value chain of the endoscopy devices market in Africa includes the following core components:

  • Research and development

  • Inputs

  • Inbound logistics

  • Operations

  • Distribution

  • Marketing and sales

  • Post-sales and services

  • Industry innovation

Technavio report has further elucidated on other innovative approaches being followed by manufacturers to ensure a sustainable market presence. To know more - Download a free sample now!

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the endoscopy devices market in Africa report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By Product, the market is classified into the endoscope, visualization system, other endoscope equipment, and accessories.

  • By Geography, the market is classified as South Africa, Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt), Nigeria, Kenya, and the Rest of Africa.

Related Reports
Veterinary Endoscopy Devices Market -The global veterinary endoscopy devices market size has the potential to grow by USD 104.61 million during 2020-2024. Download a free sample now!

Capsule Endoscopes Market -The capsule endoscopes market size has the potential to grow by USD 160.35 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.95%. Download a free sample now!

Endoscopy Devices Market In Africa Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.22%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 292.59 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.91

Regional analysis

South Africa, Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt), Nigeria, Kenya, and Rest of Africa

Performing market contribution

South Africa at 55%

Key consumer countries

South Africa, Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt), Nigeria, Kenya, and Rest of Africa

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corp., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., HOYA Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., Richard Wolf GmbH, and Stryker Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Endoscope - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Visualization system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Other endoscope equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • South Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Nigeria - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Kenya - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Rest of Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • Boston Scientific Corp.

  • FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

  • HOYA Corp.

  • Johnson and Johnson Inc.

  • KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG

  • Medtronic Plc

  • Olympus Corp.

  • Richard Wolf GmbH

  • Stryker Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/endoscopy-devices-market-in-africa-to-record-5-91-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2022--evolving-opportunities-with-b-braun-melsungen-ag--boston-scientific-corp-17000-technavio-reports-301480829.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Roblox misses earnings estimates, stock plunges

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre examines Roblox's earnings miss as the company's stocks sink in after-hours trading.

  • Roblox misses on Q4 earnings despite revenue jumping 83%

    Roblox reported its Q4 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, missing Wall Street's expectations.

  • Average Net Worth by Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • Why Prince Andrew settled with Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre

    The prince's lawyers said they have reached a settlement with Giuffre, who accused Andrew of sexually abusing her.

  • 2 Wildly Oversold Stocks That Could Explode Higher

    The stock market is often an exercise in reverse psychology. When a stock goes up, investors instinctively want to get a piece of the action. Likewise, when a stock drifts to the bottom, the natural inclination is to run away. But any investor worth their salt knows they need to battle against those natural impulses as the bottom is often the most appealing starting point; because it is from there that the real gains are made. Of course, not any stock lying in the doldrums is worth picking up, t

  • Palantir Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Before Thursday’s market action kicks off, Palantir (PLTR) will deliver fourth-quarter financials. Deutsche Bank’s Brad Zelnick expects the results will come in according to the guide, which calls for revenue of $418 million. However, the 5-star analyst believes most of the investor focus will turn to the “sustainability and quality of growth and any initial view for C1Q22 and CY22.” Zelnick notes that the slowdown in Government and Commercial revenue, coupled with “contribution margin compressi

  • Lucid Motors faces some growing pains in Casa Grande after rapid expansion

    EV maker Lucid Motors now employs 2,000 people in Arizona, most of whom live and work around its Casa Grande production facilities. The company wants to hire an additional 1,000 people by year's end, but it warns that housing and basic services in the area may soon be strained.

  • Airbnb earnings top estimates, stock rises after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Airbnb earnings beating estimates.

  • Will Higher Interest Rates Mean Lower Dividends for These 3 Mortgage REITs?

    Mortgage REITs sport incredibly high dividend yields, but how vulnerable are those yields to rising interest rates?

  • Elon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to Charity

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk gifted almost $6 billion worth of Tesla Inc. stock to charity late last year in one of the largest philanthropic donations in history.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityPutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackPutin Sees Basis for Talks After Scholz Meeting: Ukraine UpdateTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Sarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeaceThe world’s richest man don

  • Why Boeing Flew Higher Today

    Shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) gained nearly 5% on Tuesday after the aerospace giant got news about its 787 Dreamliner from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Boeing is going to have to comply with new rules, but it should lead to deliveries resuming in the months to come. Boeing's commercial operations have had a rough couple of years, impacted first by an 18-month grounding of its 737 MAX following a pair of fatal crashes and more recently by airline cost-cutting due to the pandemic.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: This Is What Berkshire Hathaway Bought And Sold In Q4

    Berkshire Hathaway bought Activision Blizzard before Microsoft swooped in. Not all "Warren Buffett stocks" are actually his picks.

  • Why Qualcomm, AMD, and Micron Stocks Popped Today

    Semiconductor stocks exploded higher on Tuesday afternoon, riding a rising tide of positive market sentiment as the stock market responded to news of an apparent Russian troop pullback from Ukraine -- and the potential that war in Eastern Europe can be averted. As of 3:30 p.m. ET, shares of Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) had risen 4.8%, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) was up 6.1%, and Micron (NASDAQ: MU) had gained most of all -- up 7.1%. Positive news out of Moscow appears to be the primary catalyst moving stocks higher today, but it wasn't the only good news for investors in tech stocks in general, or semiconductor stocks in particular.

  • Intel's acquisition of Tower Semiconductor 'is a really significant growth opportunity': Analyst

    Futurum Research Principal Analyst Daniel Newman&nbsp; joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how Intel acquiring Tower Semiconductor will bring in more growth opportunities.

  • Nvidia’s Earnings Could Be a Big Win for the Stock. What to Expect.

    Solid performance is expected in the chip maker's gaming and data center businesses when it reports earnings Wednesday.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • Airbnb beats Q4 estimates as revenue jumps 78%

    Airbnb beat Wall Street estimates on the top and bottom line for its Q4 earnings.

  • Greenlight Capital’s David Einhorn bets against Tesla again

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss David Einhorn shorting Tesla again.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    What can we say about 2022? The year is only 6 weeks old, and the markets – which climbed so high in 2021 – are in a correction. The NASDAQ has fallen almost 12% since the start of the year, and the S&P 500 is behind at a net year-to-date loss of 8%. The losses have been broad-based, although tech has been particularly hard hit. The headwinds pushing against the market momentum have come in a cluster. From the supply chain bottlenecks, to increasing shortages of goods, to steadily rising inflati