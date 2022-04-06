U.S. markets open in 2 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,486.25
    -34.00 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,352.00
    -198.00 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,653.75
    -174.25 (-1.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,029.40
    -13.50 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.53
    +1.57 (+1.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.10
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.36
    -0.17 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0912
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.83
    +4.26 (+22.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3075
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.9470
    +0.3570 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,890.14
    -1,784.53 (-3.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,045.86
    -51.80 (-4.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,593.63
    -20.09 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,350.30
    -437.68 (-1.58%)
     

Endoscopy Operative Devices Market to Exhibit 6.3% CAGR Amid Rising Sales of Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy

·5 min read

Preference for Endoscopic Bariatric Surgeries to Boost Endoscopy Operative Devices Sales by US$ 16.2 Bn by 2032

Fact.MR's latest report on global endoscopy operative devices market provides a detailed analysis on the key trends fueling the growth over the upcoming decade. It also highlights the key factors promoting the demand for endoscopy operative devices in the market through various segments including product type, application, and regions.

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The overall sales of endoscopy operative devices is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 16.2 Bn by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2022-2032).

FactMR_Logo
FactMR_Logo

Growing prevalence of obesity across the U.S., the U.K., and China will propel the demand for endoscopic bariatric surgeries. Another factor driving the sales in the market include rising demand for advanced and superior visualization systems in healthcare sector.

Apart from this, these devices are increasingly being used in surgical procedures such as colonoscopy and laryngoscopy for the diagnosis of colorectal, lung, and breast cancers. This is likely to fuel the sales of endoscopy operative devices.

For Critical Insights on this Market, Request for More Info at:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7186

With growing incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer, demand for biopsies to detect and diagnose the disease at early stage is burgeoning. Driven by this, the sales of endoscopy operative devices are expected to surge.

Similarly, preference for minimally invasive and advanced endoscopic operating devices due to less post-operative complications will create bankable growth prospects in the market.

Besides this, digestive problems among the all demographic population is increasing due to unhealthy eating habits. This is driving the need for gastrointestinal procedures and advanced therapeutics, thereby, propelling demand for endoscopy operative devices.

Report Attributes

Details

Base Year Value (2021A)

US$ 8.7 Bn

Projected Year Value (2032F)

US$ 16.2 Bn

Global Growth Rate (2022-2032)

CAGR 5.8%

Key Takeaways:

  • Based on application, the gastrointestinal (GI) endoscopy segment is expected to exhibit growth at 6.3% CAGR through 2032.

  • In terms of product type, access devices segment grew at a CAGR of 5.2% during the historic period (2017-21) and the trend is likely to continue through 2022 & beyond.

  • North America is the expected to dominate the market, creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 2.7 Bn in 2022.

  • Endoscopy operative devices sales are projected to increase by 1.8X , reaching nearly US$ 16.2 Bn by 2032.

  • Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit fastest growth rate owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer across India and China.

Growth Drivers:

  • Prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders across the U.S., China, and India is estimated to create lucrative opportunities for the market.

  • Growing demand for endoscopy operative devices in the cancer centers, hospitals, oncology specialty clinics, and other healthcare facilities will increase the sales in the market.

Restraints:

  • Lack of skilled professionals in Brazil, Indonesia and other underdeveloped regions might hinder the market growth.

  • High cost of the endoscopy operative devices and related procedures is likely to limit sales in the market.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7186

Competitive Landscape:

Leading players operating in global endoscopy operative devices market are incorporating advanced technologies such as automated software and hardware to gain a competitive edge. They are also forming alliances through novel agreements with other key companies to expand their customer base.

For instance,

  • In June 2019, Karl Storz, a subsidiary of Medtronic collaborated with the parent company in an attempt to incorporate 3D vision technology of Karl Storz into Medtronic's robotic surgical platform.

  • In March 2019, Olympus Corporation introduced PowerSpiral, which uses motorized parts to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal conditions. This device gently comes in contact with the gastrointestinal mucosa before performing the endoscope of the small intestine.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

  • Olympus

  • Medtronic

  • Cook Medical Inc.

  • Karl Storz

  • Boston Scientific Corporation

  • Stryker

  • Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Inc.

  • Richard Wolf GmbH

  • CONMED Corporation

  • Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

More Valuable Insights on Endoscopy Operative Devices Market, Ask Our Analyst

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7186

Fact.MR, in its latest study, provides unbiased analysis on the endoscopy operative devices market. It also provides insights into the key drivers, latest trends, and opportunities anticipated to trigger the growth of the endoscopy operative devices market through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Product Type:

  • Energy Systems

  • Access Devices

  • Suction & Irrigation Systems

  • Hand Instruments

  • Wound Retractors

  • Snares

By Application:

  • Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy

  • Laparoscopy

  • Obstetrics/Gynecology Endoscopy

  • Arthroscopy

  • Urology Endoscopy (Cystoscopy)

  • Bronchoscopy

  • Mediastinoscopy

  • Otoscopy

  • Laryngoscopy

  • Other Applications

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia & Oceania

  • Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Endoscopy Operative Devices Market Report

  • At what rate will the global endoscopy operative devices market grow until 2032?

  • What is the forecast market size of endoscopy operative devices market in 2022?

  • Which are the factors limiting the sales of endoscopy operative devices?

  • Which are the factors bolstering the growth in the global endoscopy operative devices market?

  • Who are the dominating players profiled in the global endoscopy operative devices market?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Healthcare Domain

Endoscopy Devices Market: The overall sales of endoscopy devices are expected to increase owing to the rising prevalence of age-related ailments such as gastrointestinal disorders, cancers, and hearing loss. In addition to this, growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries over standard surgeries is anticipated to surge the sales in the market.

Endoscopy Ultrasound Market: Growing demand for early diagnosis and treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and cancers will propel the demand for endoscopy ultrasound market. Also, increasing use of endoscopy ultrasound in the hospitals and other healthcare facilities is likely to bolster the growth in the market.

Disposable Endoscopes Market: Demand for disposable endoscopes is projected to rise on the back of growing incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) due the use of infected endoscopes. Furthermore, the clearance of disposable endoscopes by various regulatory bodies is estimated to create lucrative opportunities for the market.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, chemical, and materials, to even the most niche categories. 80% of Fortune 1000's trusts us in critical decision making.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E: sales@factmr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/endoscopy-operative-devices-market-to-exhibit-6-3-cagr-amid-rising-sales-of-gastrointestinal-gi-endoscopy-301518676.html

SOURCE Fact.MR

Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna Stock Took a 6% Tumble Today

    Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) bread and butter at the moment is Spikevax, its coronavirus vaccine. Early Tuesday morning, Bloomberg reported that both the African Union and COVAX have decided not to opt for the additional shots. Citing an email from a Moderna spokesperson, the news agency said that the African Union -- a bloc of 55 member states from that continent -- declined the 60 million dose option it held for the second quarter of this year.

  • I’m 41, and my partner is 50. We have $800,000 in retirement savings and make $250,000. We want to retire ASAP but know our money won’t last. What can we do?

    You are certainly far from alone in wanting to retire as soon as you can but not knowing when it would be appropriate, or how much money is enough. Don’t get me wrong: $800,000 in retirement accounts plus the $400,000 in nonretirement assets is a lot of money, but not if you need that money to last for both of your lifetimes. Ask yourselves what exactly it is you want to do in retirement, or why it is you want to retire right now.

  • Economist: ‘Retirement for most people is financial suicide’

    Laurence Kotlikoff, author of “Money Magic: An Economist's Secrets to More Money, Less Risk, and a Better Life," shares his advice for retirement planning.

  • Don’t Expect U.S. Miners to Replace Russian Coal in Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. coal miners including Peabody Energy Corp. are surging as the European Union proposes banning imports of the fuel from Russia. But it will be difficult, if not impossible, for them to fill the potential supply gap. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. San

  • U.S. Gasoline Price Shock’s Roots Go Deeper Than Crude’s Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- America’s drivers are being squeezed at the pump, and the root cause is surging oil prices. But that’s not the whole story.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. SanctionPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions Amid Outrage Over UkraineGasoline prices rise and fall wi

  • Applebee’s executive’s email sparks mass resignation: ‘It tipped everyone over the edge’

    ‘This was kind of a straw that broke the camel’s back situation where everyone was feeling unappreciated,’ bartender says

  • Why U.S. motorists suspect price gouging at the pump — and how much service stations actually profit from a gallon of gas

    A House panel will hold a hearing this week with oil company executives as consumers across the country allege gasoline price gouging at the pump, where drivers last month paid record-high prices per gallon for the fuel. But experts have a reasonable explanation for the climb.

  • Cuba struggles to buy fuel as imports from Venezuela dwindle -data

    Cuba is struggling to cover a fuel deficit as imports from Venezuela and other countries remain below historical levels and global prices boosted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine make purchases almost unaffordable, according to analysts and data. The Caribbean country, which is dependent on fuel imports mostly from political ally Venezuela to cover more than half of its demand, is since last month dealing with diesel and gasoline shortages leading to long lines in front of stations. Insufficient fuel imports are another major hurdle for Cuba's economy, struggling to recover following the coronavirus pandemic and harsher U.S. sanctions imposed by the administration of former President Donald Trump.

  • Russian magnate says charging roubles for exports would backfire - newspaper

    He also criticized the proposed delisting of Russian companies' depositary receipts from foreign exchanges, saying this would increase risks and undermine the rights of shareholders. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered that natural gas, exported mostly to Europe, be paid for in roubles instead of foreign currency following sweeping Western sanctions over Ukraine. European capitals have rejected the demand, which Germany said amounted to "blackmail".

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon: Russia-Ukraine war, inflation will have 'unprecedented' economic impact

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and penalizing sanctions against Moscow have roiled financial markets and wreaked havoc on global supply chains in recent weeks. Jamie Dimon thinks the worst is yet to come.

  • Good riddance to work from home, Google’s former CEO says

    CEO for a decade, former Googler Eric Schmidt says in-person work is essential to success and learning management skills. His former HR chief says the return to office is a "boil the frog method."

  • Oil Fluctuates as EU Avoids Immediate Sanctions on Russia Crude

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil reversed earlier losses as traders assessed the talk of fresh sanctions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. SanctionPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions Amid Outrage Over UkraineWest Texas Intermediate edged above $10

  • Trucking Companies Train You on the Job. Just Don't Try to Quit.

    Wayne Orr did not yet know that his foot was broken as he made his way back from Texas to his home in South Carolina, but he did know that he could not continue pressing the pedals on the tractor-trailer he had been driving. A new driver only a few months past his training period, he had to sit out for six weeks without pay. Then, when his foot finally healed, he discovered that his company, CRST Expedited, had fired him. Frustrated and needing a paycheck, he found a new job driving for Schneide

  • Google’s former HR chief says your boss wants to boil you slowly like a frog to get you back in the office, and it will be terrible for morale and productivity

    Google employees are returning to the office three times a week. But a former Googler says that may not last long.

  • Wells Fargo opts for hybrid schedules as Bank of America, Apple and others find themselves in return-to-office crossfire

    An employee rebellion appears to be underway over return-to-office policies at some of the nation's most prominent companies.

  • Big Oil to tell Congress markets, not companies, set fuel prices-testimony

    U.S. oil executives will tell Congress on Wednesday they are boosting energy output and no one company sets the price of gasoline, according to pre-released written testimony, as they defend charges by lawmakers of gouging with high fuel prices. Lawmakers in the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations are holding the hearing, slated for 10:30 ET (14:30 GMT), to grill companies on why gasoline prices remain elevated even though prices for crude oil, the feedstock for fuels, have dropped. U.S. gasoline prices, driven up by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions on Moscow's energy exports, hit a record, before inflation adjustments, on March 11 of $4.33 a gallon and slipped to $4.17 a gallon on Wednesday, according to the AAA motorist group, a decline of about 4%.

  • Can I Reinvest My Required Minimum Distribution?

    One of the catches when you use a tax-advantaged retirement account like a 401(k) or an IRA is that once you hit a certain age, you have to start taking a minimum amount of money out each year — to … Continue reading → The post Can I Reinvest My Required Minimum Distribution? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Activision workers walk out over lifting of vaccine mandate. It 'came as a shock to everybody.'

    Activision Blizzard workers protest end of vaccine mandate

  • Top South Africa Coal Miner Extends Rally as EU Eyes Russia Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Thungela Resources Ltd., South Africa’s largest exporter of coal burned in power stations, extended its share-price rally after a report that the European Union is working to end imports of the fuel from Russia.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpRussi

  • Wheat Soars on U.S. Crop Worries and Ukraine Export Obstacles

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat in Chicago surged as U.S. drought and trade route obstacles in Ukraine threaten to tighten global grain supplies.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. SanctionPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions Amid Outrage Over UkraineOnly 30% of America’s winter-wheat c