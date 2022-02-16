U.S. markets open in 6 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,458.75
    -5.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,886.00
    -18.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,582.25
    -27.25 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,072.50
    -1.50 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.97
    +0.90 (+0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.80
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.52
    +0.18 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1383
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0450
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.70
    -2.63 (-9.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3563
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6860
    +0.0900 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,278.44
    +491.15 (+1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,021.69
    +27.11 (+2.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,604.49
    -4.43 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,460.40
    +595.21 (+2.22%)
     

Endotherapy Devices Market to cross $7 Billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

·4 min read

Endotherapy Devices Industry is anticipated to register 8% CAGR between 2022 and 2028 due to increasing incidence of gastrointestinal diseases along with rapidly aging population.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global endotherapy devices market revenue is projected to reach over USD 7 billion by 2028, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Growing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases is expected to drive the industry growth.

Endotherapy Devices Market
Endotherapy Devices Market

The rapidly aging population is predicted to drive the market expansion in the near future. Gastrointestinal disorders are increasingly prevalent among the elderly population as aging affects multiple functions of the gastrointestinal system such as motility, enzyme & hormone secretion, digestion, and absorption among others. Owing to the impaired function of gastrointestinal system, medical conditions such as colorectal cancer, dyspepsia, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn's disease & ulcerative colitis), and other conditions are commonly prevalent in the elderly population.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3782

The gastrointestinal devices & accessories segment is expected to witness over 7.8% CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, especially in developing countries. Several clinical studies have indicated the rapid surge in gastrointestinal diseases in Asian population during the past few years. The rise in the incidence & prevalence of these disorders will surge the number of gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures that require endotherapy devices while performing the procedure.

Some major findings of the endotherapy devices market report include:

  • Rapidly aging population is poised to proliferate the market expansion.

  • Technological advancements in endotherapy devices is expected to generate immense business growth opportunities.

  • Competitors are focusing on strategic product launches, partnerships and geographical expansion to gain significant revenue share and cater to larger customer base.

Browse key industry insights spread across 450 pages with 524 market data tables & 15 figures & charts from the report, "Endotherapy Devices Market Analysis By Product (Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices & Accessories, Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangio Pancreatography (ERCP) Devices & Accessories), End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2028" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/endotherapy-devices-market

Endotherapy Devices Market from hospitals segment held a majority market share of over 55% in 2021 and is set to witness 8.2% CAGR from 2022-2028 due to increasing patient influx and adoption of advanced devices to treat the patients. Gastrointestinal (GI) conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), diverticulosis, and ulcerative colitis among others have a substantial impact on individuals' quality of life. Several patients are admitted to the emergency department at hospitals with GI diseases and comparatively, the hospital stays for GI cancers & other conditions were longer and costly.

Japan endotherapy devices market is expected to reach over USD 648 million by 2028 led by rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, gastric cancers, growing diseased population, and well-developed healthcare infrastructure in the country. The high prevalence of these chronic ailments would promote the demand for endotherapy devices in Japan, thereby fuelling the business growth in the coming years.

Some of the major market players operating in the endotherapy devices industry are Olympus Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Fujifilm Corporation, Cook Medical, Karl Storz, CONMED Corporation, and Taewoong Medical Co. LTD among others. These players are engaged in implementing numerous strategic initiatives such as collaborations, product launches, research activities to expand their product portfolio and market presence.

Sample Table of Content:

Chapter 3 Endotherapy Devices market Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape

3.3 Industry impact factors

3.4 Growth potential analysis

3.4.1 By product

3.4.2 By end-use

3.5 COVID-19 impact analysis

3.6 Pricing analysis,

3.7 Reimbursement scenario

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 Competitive landscape, 2021

3.9.1 Company matrix analysis, 2021

3.9.2 Global company market share analysis, 2021

3.10 PESTEL analysis

Browse the Toc of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/endotherapy-devices-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde
Corporate Sales, USA
Global Market Insights Inc.
Phone: 1-302-846-7766
Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688
Email: sales@gminsights.com

Global Market Insights, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Global Market Insights, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/endotherapy-devices-market-to-cross-7-billion-by-2028-says-global-market-insights-inc-301483368.html

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Fuel Cell Energy All Popped Today

    Fuel cell company Plug Power's (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock price continued to power higher on Tuesday, still coasting on the updraft that it got from peer Bloom Energy's (NYSE: BE) positive earnings report late last week -- and the big vote of confidence Bloom got from Bank of America Monday. In fact, it looks like all of the major fuel cell stocks were rising Tuesday. As of 3 p.m. ET, Plug Power stock was up by 11%, Bloom was up by 13.2%, Ballard Power (NASDAQ: BLDP) had tacked on 10.2%, and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) -- head and shoulders above the rest -- was sitting on an 18.4% gain.

  • Roblox misses on Q4 earnings despite revenue jumping 83%

    Roblox reported its Q4 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, missing Wall Street's expectations.

  • Why QuantumScape Shares Popped Ahead of Tomorrow's Update

    Wednesday's question-and-answer session could provide insight into the company's path to commercialization.

  • Average Net Worth by Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Novavax, Dynavax, and Ocugen Are All Rising Today

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) was up by 5%, while Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) had gained 5.2%, and Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) was up by 4.9%. This survey, conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Ocugen, found that 73% of Americans "would like to see additional [COVID-19] vaccine options available that are developed from a more traditional method."

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • 2 Wildly Oversold Stocks That Could Explode Higher

    The stock market is often an exercise in reverse psychology. When a stock goes up, investors instinctively want to get a piece of the action. Likewise, when a stock drifts to the bottom, the natural inclination is to run away. But any investor worth their salt knows they need to battle against those natural impulses as the bottom is often the most appealing starting point; because it is from there that the real gains are made. Of course, not any stock lying in the doldrums is worth picking up, t

  • Why Prince Andrew settled with Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre

    The prince's lawyers said they have reached a settlement with Giuffre, who accused Andrew of sexually abusing her.

  • Palantir Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Before Thursday’s market action kicks off, Palantir (PLTR) will deliver fourth-quarter financials. Deutsche Bank’s Brad Zelnick expects the results will come in according to the guide, which calls for revenue of $418 million. However, the 5-star analyst believes most of the investor focus will turn to the “sustainability and quality of growth and any initial view for C1Q22 and CY22.” Zelnick notes that the slowdown in Government and Commercial revenue, coupled with “contribution margin compressi

  • Virgin Galactic stock soars after space ticket sales open

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Virgin Galactic stock as the company announces reservations to go into space.

  • Why Nikola Stock Popped Today

    Electric semitruck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) has been announcing more and more potential new customers recently, but one it highlighted on Friday is surely the one with the  highest profile. The promotion with Anheuser-Busch Inbev leading into Super Bowl weekend has Nikola shares popping today. After jumping more than 7% earlier Monday, Nikola stock remained up 2.6% as of 3:53 p.m. ET.

  • Nvidia’s Earnings Could Be a Big Win for the Stock. What to Expect.

    Solid performance is expected in the chip maker's gaming and data center businesses when it reports earnings Wednesday.

  • Lucid Motors faces some growing pains in Casa Grande after rapid expansion

    EV maker Lucid Motors now employs 2,000 people in Arizona, most of whom live and work around its Casa Grande production facilities. The company wants to hire an additional 1,000 people by year's end, but it warns that housing and basic services in the area may soon be strained.

  • Relative Analysis for Micron (NASDAQ:MU) v.s. Peers, Reveals why the Stock may be Mispriced

    Micron Technology Inc., (NASDAQ:MU) seems unusually attractive when compared to a select set of peers. Today, we will explore how we can do competitor analysis on a fundamental level and see why Micron seems to stand out.

  • Airbnb earnings top estimates, stock rises after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Airbnb earnings beating estimates.

  • Intel's acquisition of Tower Semiconductor 'is a really significant growth opportunity': Analyst

    Futurum Research Principal Analyst Daniel Newman&nbsp; joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how Intel acquiring Tower Semiconductor will bring in more growth opportunities.

  • Why Qualcomm, AMD, and Micron Stocks Popped Today

    Semiconductor stocks exploded higher on Tuesday afternoon, riding a rising tide of positive market sentiment as the stock market responded to news of an apparent Russian troop pullback from Ukraine -- and the potential that war in Eastern Europe can be averted. As of 3:30 p.m. ET, shares of Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) had risen 4.8%, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) was up 6.1%, and Micron (NASDAQ: MU) had gained most of all -- up 7.1%. Positive news out of Moscow appears to be the primary catalyst moving stocks higher today, but it wasn't the only good news for investors in tech stocks in general, or semiconductor stocks in particular.

  • Will Higher Interest Rates Mean Lower Dividends for These 3 Mortgage REITs?

    Mortgage REITs sport incredibly high dividend yields, but how vulnerable are those yields to rising interest rates?

  • Why Boeing Flew Higher Today

    Shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) gained nearly 5% on Tuesday after the aerospace giant got news about its 787 Dreamliner from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Boeing is going to have to comply with new rules, but it should lead to deliveries resuming in the months to come. Boeing's commercial operations have had a rough couple of years, impacted first by an 18-month grounding of its 737 MAX following a pair of fatal crashes and more recently by airline cost-cutting due to the pandemic.

  • Intel is betting $5 billion on old semiconductor technology

    Intel's $5.4 billion deal to buy Tower Semiconductor represents a big investment in manufacturing analog chips—a different strategy from US chip giants like AMD and NVIDIA which have gone fabless.