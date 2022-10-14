Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Global Market Report 2022: Next Generation Technologies Are Here, Shaping Future Growth Opportunities
The global endovascular aneurysm repair market was valued at $2,646.6 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $4,356.2 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2030.
Endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) is a preferred treatment option for aortic aneurysm, owing to its advantages over open surgery. These advantages include shorter hospital stays, quick recovery times, improved patient outcomes, and no abdominal surgery. Hence, this EVAR procedure is known as standard intervention for abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA). In this procedure, a stent is placed in aneurysmal area of the aorta to provide permanent alternative channel for blood flow within the patient's vasculature, thereby preventing aneurysmal sac from blood flow pressure and rupturing.
Although EVAR has significantly reduced operative risks and recovery time as compared to conventional open surgery, it is still possible to make improvements to the EVAR. This is attributed to the fact that there have been cases of endoleaks post EVAR procedure.
However, to meet such challenges, market players have developed next generation advanced technologies. For instance, Endologix Inc. received FDA approval for its percutaneous endograft delivery system and has a game-changing new generation Nellix technology, the first and only endovascular sealing product beneficial in preventing all types of endoleaks.
The increase in vascular diseases among the global population such as pulmonary embolism, cardiac disorders, and atherosclerosis, raise the demand for grafts for treatment, which, in turn, drives the growth of the EVAR market. . Furthermore, governments are taking initiatives to increase awareness related to the availability of aneurysm treatment procedures and devices.
Inflated costs associated with EVAR treatment procedures and lack of awareness among people are some of the factors expected to hamper the growth of the market
The major players such as Terumo Medical Corporation, Koninklijike Philips N.V., and Medtronic PLC. are adopting the product launch strategy to improve their product portfolio to maintain competition in the market. For instance, in December 2020, Terumo launched the first commercial case of aortic balloon in the U.S. This device assists physicians in the expansion of aorta, using TREO and RELAY stent-grafts in endovascular aortic repair. Such instances are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the major players for the growth of the market.
Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.
Key Benefits For Stakeholders
The endovascular aneurysm repair industry report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the endovascular aneurysm repair market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing endovascular aneurysm repair market opportunities.
The endovascular aneurysm repair market size research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.
In-depth analysis of the endovascular aneurysm repair market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.
The endovascular aneurysm repair market size from 2020 to 2030 with a market drivers, and restraints.
Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global endovascular aneurysm repair industry.
Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.
The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global endovascular aneurysm repair market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.
Key Market Segments
By Indication
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (Aaa)
Thoratic Aortic Aneurysm (Taa)
By Site
Infrarenal
Pararenal
By Anatomy
Traditional
Complex
By Product
Percutaneous Evar
Fenestrated Evar
Aortic Stents Taa Graft
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
Italy
France
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Rest Of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Key Market Players
Abbott Laboratories
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Cardinal Health Inc
cook medical
Endologix Inc
Lombard Medical Inc
Medtronic Plc
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Terumo Medical Corporation
W. L. Gore & Associates Inc
