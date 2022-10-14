U.S. markets open in 3 hours 52 minutes

Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Global Market Report 2022: Next Generation Technologies Are Here, Shaping Future Growth Opportunities

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Global Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Market

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Market By Indication, By Site, By Anatomy, By Product: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global endovascular aneurysm repair market was valued at $2,646.6 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $4,356.2 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2030.

Endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) is a preferred treatment option for aortic aneurysm, owing to its advantages over open surgery. These advantages include shorter hospital stays, quick recovery times, improved patient outcomes, and no abdominal surgery. Hence, this EVAR procedure is known as standard intervention for abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA). In this procedure, a stent is placed in aneurysmal area of the aorta to provide permanent alternative channel for blood flow within the patient's vasculature, thereby preventing aneurysmal sac from blood flow pressure and rupturing.

Although EVAR has significantly reduced operative risks and recovery time as compared to conventional open surgery, it is still possible to make improvements to the EVAR. This is attributed to the fact that there have been cases of endoleaks post EVAR procedure.

However, to meet such challenges, market players have developed next generation advanced technologies. For instance, Endologix Inc. received FDA approval for its percutaneous endograft delivery system and has a game-changing new generation Nellix technology, the first and only endovascular sealing product beneficial in preventing all types of endoleaks.

The increase in vascular diseases among the global population such as pulmonary embolism, cardiac disorders, and atherosclerosis, raise the demand for grafts for treatment, which, in turn, drives the growth of the EVAR market. . Furthermore, governments are taking initiatives to increase awareness related to the availability of aneurysm treatment procedures and devices.

Inflated costs associated with EVAR treatment procedures and lack of awareness among people are some of the factors expected to hamper the growth of the market

The major players such as Terumo Medical Corporation, Koninklijike Philips N.V., and Medtronic PLC. are adopting the product launch strategy to improve their product portfolio to maintain competition in the market. For instance, in December 2020, Terumo launched the first commercial case of aortic balloon in the U.S. This device assists physicians in the expansion of aorta, using TREO and RELAY stent-grafts in endovascular aortic repair. Such instances are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the major players for the growth of the market.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

  • The endovascular aneurysm repair industry report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the endovascular aneurysm repair market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing endovascular aneurysm repair market opportunities.

  • The endovascular aneurysm repair market size research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the endovascular aneurysm repair market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • The endovascular aneurysm repair market size from 2020 to 2030 with a market drivers, and restraints.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global endovascular aneurysm repair industry.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global endovascular aneurysm repair market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

By Indication

  • Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (Aaa)

  • Thoratic Aortic Aneurysm (Taa)

By Site

  • Infrarenal

  • Pararenal

By Anatomy

  • Traditional

  • Complex

By Product

  • Percutaneous Evar

  • Fenestrated Evar

  • Aortic Stents Taa Graft

  • Others

By Region

  • North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • Italy

  • France

  • Spain

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Rest Of Asia Pacific

  • LAMEA

  • Latin America

  • Middle East

  • Africa

Key Market Players

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

  • Cardinal Health Inc

  • cook medical

  • Endologix Inc

  • Lombard Medical Inc

  • Medtronic Plc

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.

  • Terumo Medical Corporation

  • W. L. Gore & Associates Inc

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR MARKET, BY INDICATION

CHAPTER 5: ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR MARKET, BY SITE

CHAPTER 6: ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR MARKET, BY ANATOMY

CHAPTER 7: ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR MARKET, BY PRODUCT

CHAPTER 8: ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xtcg5h

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


