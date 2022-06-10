U.S. markets open in 2 hours 35 minutes

Endpoint Detection and Response Market: 8.86% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | By End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

·9 min read

NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Endpoint Detection and Response Market value is set to grow by USD 944.40 million, progressing at a CAGR of 10% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. The outbreak of COVID-19 in the region, especially in the US, impacted various business sectors. Until June 08, 2021, the US had 34,227 million cases of COVID-19, with 612.7 million deaths. It led to the shutdown of several IT companies and industries, as the disease is spreading through community transfer and causing deaths. However, the demand for cloud-based EDR solutions is expected to rise as workplaces have become decentralized and enterprises are adopting technology, which has increased complexity. These operational activities are leveraging demand for cloud computing and thereby enhancing the demand for EDR solutions in the region during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Endpoint Detection and Response Market by Deployment, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Endpoint Detection and Response Market by Deployment, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Purchase this latest EDR Market Report from Technavio Right Here!

Endpoint Detection and Response Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 944.4 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.86

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America, North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 45%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, China, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AO Kaspersky Lab, BlackBerry Ltd., Broadcom Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., FireEye Inc., McAfee LLC, RSA Security LLC, Sophos Ltd., Trend Micro Inc., and VMware Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

  • One of the key factors driving the endpoint detection and response market growth is the increasing adoption of cloud-based EDR solutions owing to the flexibility and cost benefits associated with cloud services. 

  • One of the key trends of the near future will be growth in IoT devices.

  • Availability of open-source software and inclination toward pirated software is one of the key challenges hindering the endpoint detection and response market growth.

Endpoint Detection and Response Market End User Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

  • Enterprises - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Individual customers - size and forecast 2020-2025

The endpoint detection and response market share growth by the enterprises will be significant during the forecast period. Enterprise endpoints include servers and workstations such as laptops, desktops, and mobile devices. This segment is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the rising focus of enterprises on threat detection, prevention, and incident response, in addition to the need for enhanced visibility across all environments, including remote sites and mobile workers.

Download Our Sample Report to gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments

Endpoint Detection and Response Market Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

  • On-premises - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Cloud-based - size and forecast 2020-2025

Endpoint Detection and Response Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

45% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key markets for endpoint detection and response in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC regions. Owing to the increased adoption of EDR software by enterprises and the initiatives taken by vendors to offer enhanced products will facilitate the endpoint detection and response market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Buy Report Now! for more insights on the market share of various regions

Some of the Major Endpoint Detection and Response Companies:

  • AO Kaspersky Lab

  • BlackBerry Ltd.

  • Broadcom Inc.

  • CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.

  • FireEye Inc.

  • McAfee LLC

  • RSA Security LLC

  • Sophos Ltd.

  • Trend Micro Inc.

  • VMware Inc.

The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Download Our Sample Report for more vendor insights with latest product offerings & news

Related Reports Include:

Internet Security Market by Solution and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The internet security market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.29% and the market share will increase to USD 23.34 billion from 2021 to 2026. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

Incident Response System Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The predicted growth for the incident response system market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 112.04 million at a progressing CAGR of 19.07%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Market characteristics

  • 2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces Summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Enterprises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Individual customers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Deployment

  • 6.3 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Vendor landscape

  • 10.2 Landscape disruption

  • 10.3 Competitive scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 AO Kaspersky Lab

  • 11.4 BlackBerry Ltd.

  • 11.5 Broadcom Inc.

  • 11.6 CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.

  • 11.7 FireEye Inc.

  • 11.8 McAfee LLC

  • 11.9 RSA Security LLC

  • 11.10 Sophos Ltd.

  • 11.11 Trend Micro Inc.

  • 11.12 VMware Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/endpoint-detection-and-response-market-8-86-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2021--by-end-user-deployment-and-geography--global-forecast-to-2025--301564799.html

SOURCE Technavio

