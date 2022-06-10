Endpoint Detection and Response Market: 8.86% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | By End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Endpoint Detection and Response Market value is set to grow by USD 944.40 million, progressing at a CAGR of 10% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. The outbreak of COVID-19 in the region, especially in the US, impacted various business sectors. Until June 08, 2021, the US had 34,227 million cases of COVID-19, with 612.7 million deaths. It led to the shutdown of several IT companies and industries, as the disease is spreading through community transfer and causing deaths. However, the demand for cloud-based EDR solutions is expected to rise as workplaces have become decentralized and enterprises are adopting technology, which has increased complexity. These operational activities are leveraging demand for cloud computing and thereby enhancing the demand for EDR solutions in the region during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Endpoint Detection and Response Market by Deployment, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Endpoint Detection and Response Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 944.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.86 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America, North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AO Kaspersky Lab, BlackBerry Ltd., Broadcom Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., FireEye Inc., McAfee LLC, RSA Security LLC, Sophos Ltd., Trend Micro Inc., and VMware Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

One of the key factors driving the endpoint detection and response market growth is the increasing adoption of cloud-based EDR solutions owing to the flexibility and cost benefits associated with cloud services.

One of the key trends of the near future will be growth in IoT devices.

Availability of open-source software and inclination toward pirated software is one of the key challenges hindering the endpoint detection and response market growth.

Endpoint Detection and Response Market End User Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

Enterprises - size and forecast 2020-2025

Individual customers - size and forecast 2020-2025

The endpoint detection and response market share growth by the enterprises will be significant during the forecast period. Enterprise endpoints include servers and workstations such as laptops, desktops, and mobile devices. This segment is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the rising focus of enterprises on threat detection, prevention, and incident response, in addition to the need for enhanced visibility across all environments, including remote sites and mobile workers.

Endpoint Detection and Response Market Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

On-premises - size and forecast 2020-2025

Cloud-based - size and forecast 2020-2025

Endpoint Detection and Response Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

45% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key markets for endpoint detection and response in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC regions. Owing to the increased adoption of EDR software by enterprises and the initiatives taken by vendors to offer enhanced products will facilitate the endpoint detection and response market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Some of the Major Endpoint Detection and Response Companies:

AO Kaspersky Lab

BlackBerry Ltd.

Broadcom Inc.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.

FireEye Inc.

McAfee LLC

RSA Security LLC

Sophos Ltd.

Trend Micro Inc.

VMware Inc.

The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

