Endpoint Security Market Size Worth USD 24.58 Billion by 2028 | Report by Fortune Business Insights

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read

As per the report by Fortune Business Insights, the global Endpoint Security Market size is projected to reach USD 24.58 Billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period, 2021-2028

Pune,India, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Endpoint Security Market Size is expected to grow from USD 13.99 billion in 2021 to reach USD 24.58 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The growing implementation of artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things (IoT), connected devices, and others for the development of endpoint solutions by major IT companies can have an outstanding effect on the market growth, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Endpoint Security Market Forecast,2023-2028.” The market size stood at USD 12.93 billion in 2020.


Request a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/endpoint-security-market-100614


Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

8.3%

2028 Value Projection

USD 24.58 Billion

Base Year

2020

Endpoint Security Market Size in 2020

USD 12.93 Billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

140

Segments covered

Deployment, Deployment, Enterprise, End-User,

Endpoint Security Market Growth Drivers

Rising Implementation of Bring Your Own Devices to Propel Growth

Increasing Number of Connected Devices Will Boost Endpoint Security Solution Demand




Key Takeaways

  • Endpoint Security Market is expected to flourish & reach USD 24.58 Billion in 2028

  • The Endpoint Security enhanced by artificial intelligence is being considered as a potential solution in protection against external threats and data breaches.

  • Growing implementation of Bring Your Own Devices to propel growth in the Endpoint Security Market

  • Services Segment to Gain Traction Stoked by Surging Adoption of Endpoint during the projection period,2021-2028

  • Endpoint Security Market Size in North America was USD 5.04 Billion 2020

Driving Factors:

  • Surging Number of Connected Devices to Spur Demand for Endpoint Security Solutions

  • The growing number of attacks due to the rising digitalization and connected devices will incite the development of the market. Attackers infiltrate secured enterprise networks through laptops, smartphones, wearable devices.

  • Moreover, the rising adoption of solutions such as the internet of things, industrial control system, and smart sensors to counter cyber-attacks will bode well for the global market.

  • According to a 2017 Global Enterprise Security Survey by Fortinet, more than half of enterprises respondents reported endpoint data breach attacks.

  • Furthermore, the growing number of unknown attacks can create lucrative opportunities for the market. For instance, in 2018 Cisco Systems, Inc. declared to block 20 billion risks per day for its customers. These instant detection and response solutions are boosting the adoption of endpoint security solutions.


Browse Complete Report Details: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/endpoint-security-market-100614


Regional Insights:

Rising Adoption of Connected Devices to Boost Market in North America

The market in North America is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period. The region earned USD 5.04 billion in terms of revenue in 2020. The growth is attributed to the growing adoption of connected devices and the internet of things across several industries. The presence of numerous security solution providers in the US will enable speedy expansion of the market in North America. Europe is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period due to the expanding cybersecurity infrastructure.

Germany and the UK are expected to expand the endpoint security market share in Europe. The German organizations have increased their IT budget to deal with cyber-attacks. Likewise, the UK government has rolled out end-user device guidance for the organizations offering deployment of external devices. Asia Pacific is expected to experience a rapid growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing IT spending across various industries. The implementation of AI, internet of things, connected devices, and cloud services by industries will boost this industry in the region.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

  • AhnLab, Inc. (Gyeonggi-do, South Korea)

  • Alert Logic, Inc. (Texas, United States)

  • AO Kaspersky Lab (Moscow, Russia)

  • Bitdefender S.R.L. (Bucharest, Romania)

  • BlackBerry Limited (Cylance) (Waterloo, Canada)

  • Check Point (Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel)

  • Cisco System, Inc. (California, United States)

  • Comodo Security Solutions, Inc. (New Jersey, United States)

  • Crowd Strike, Inc. (California, United States)

  • Current Ware (New York, United States)

  • Cybereason, Inc. (Massachusetts, United States)

  • Druva Inc. (California, United States)

  • Fidelis Cybersecurity (Maryland, US)

  • FireEye, Inc. (California, United States)

  • Forcepoint LLC (Texas, United States)

  • Fortinet (California, United States)

  • F-Secure Corporation (Helsinki Finland)

  • GoSecure, Inc. (California, United States)

  • Intel Corporation (California, United States)

  • Ivanti (Utah, United States)

  • LogMeIn, Inc. (Massachusetts, United States)

  • Malwarebytes Ltd. (California, United States)

  • McAfee, LLC (California, United States)

  • New Net Technologies LLC (Florida, United States)

  • Palo Alto Network Inc. (California, United States)

  • Panda Security (Bilbao, Spain)

  • RSA Security LLC (Massachusetts, United States)

  • SentinelOne (California, United States)

  • Sophos Ltd (Abingdon, United Kingdom)

  • Symantec Corporation (California, United States)

  • Trend Micro Inc. (Tokyo, Japan)

  • VMware, Inc (Carbon Black Inc.) (California, United States)

  • Webroot, Inc. (Colorado, United States)


Access Full Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100614


Related Report:

Cyber Security Market Size, Share, Industry Report, 2023-2028

Artificial Intelligence Market Revenue Growth Forecast to 2028

Machine Learning Market Size, Share, Revenue And Growth Rate Till 2028

FAQ:

How big is the Endpoint Security Market?

The market is projected to grow from USD 13.99 billion in 2021 to USD 24.58 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 8.3% in the 2021-2028 period.

How big is Endpoint Security Market In North America?

The market in North America stood at USD 5.04 Billion in 2020 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the market share in the coming years.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


