Endy named a Great Place to Work® Canada for the third consecutive year

·4 min read

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada's leading online mattress brand, Endy, is proud to be recognised as a Great Place to Work® Canada for its third consecutive year. The brand has also joined the ranks of 2021 Best Workplaces™ for Startups and 2021 Best Workplaces™ in Retail and Hospitality. These achievements are awarded based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an anonymous survey about their workplace experience, and are a testament to Endy's dedication to building an inclusive, supportive and high-performance work environment.

"All of Endy's success over the years is thanks to our phenomenal team," said Alexandra Voyevodina-Wang, President and GM, Endy. "Our people are a collective of the best and the brightest, bound by our mission of Better Sleep for All and our commitment to one another. We are proud to see Endy recognised, for the third year running, as a workplace where teammates can lean on and learn from each other, thrive in a culture of candour, care, and collaboration, and bring their best, most authentic selves to work each day."

Endy Logo (CNW Group/Endy)
Endy Logo (CNW Group/Endy)

The Great Place to Work® Certification indicates that Endy employees take pride in their jobs, feel trusted by their leaders and enjoy working with their colleagues. It recognises the brand's ongoing commitment to building a great work culture, which it has demonstrated through:

  • Education. Over the past year, Endy has implemented mandatory training modules to educate its team on real-world issues and concerns, ranging from accessibility to diversity, equity and inclusion, acknowledging and addressing the impacts these issues can have within the workplace. The brand also encourages open conversations around these issues and provides resources for its team to further educate themselves or access support if needed.

  • Time off. In addition to flexible vacation time, Endy provides annual "Wellness Days," which can be used for mental health, illness, or simply time off.

  • Mental health support. In addition to flexible health benefits, Endy provides all employees with an allotted number of hours to use towards paid therapy sessions.

  • Transparency. With transparency at the core of its company values, Endy encourages openness across the organization. Its People & Culture team work diligently to ensure all voices are heard and concerns are met with real action.

In addition to being named a Great Place to Work® Canada 2021-22, Endy is a proud recipient of the following awards and recognitions:

  • 2021 Most Trusted Mattress-in-a-Box by BrandSpark

  • 2021 Ottawa Life Magazine Award: Best Mattress in Canada

  • 2020 Product of the Year Canada: Mattress-in-a-Box

  • 2019 Canada Post E-Commerce Innovation Award: Proudly Canadian

  • 2019 DTC Innovator Award by Connections

  • 2019 Western Living Magazine: Best Mattress-in-a-Bo

  • 2018 Startup 50 by Maclean's and Canadian Business (fastest growing new retail brand)

  • 2016 Techweek Top 100 Innovator Award

To learn more about opportunities to join Endy's growing team, visit endy.com/careers .

About Endy. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in Toronto, Endy (endy.com) is revolutionizing the way people sleep, through their ridiculously comfortable, supportive and Canadian-made mattress. Endy stands apart as one of Canada's fastest-growing e-Commerce companies, and its fan-favourite, Canadian-made mattress was recently named Product of the Year Canada 2020 (Mattress-in-a-Box). The brand has expanded its assortment to include The Endy Pillow, The Endy Sheets, The Endy Mattress Protector, The Endy Duvet, The Endy Bed Frame, The Endy Weighted Blanket, The Endy Sofa, The Endy Hand-Loomed Jute Rug, and the Endy Grey Geometric Rug. The proudly Canadian company works closely with Canadian charities to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and individuals in need. Endy is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSX:ZZZ).

About Great Place to Work®. Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes Canada's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures.

SOURCE Endy

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/30/c2804.html

