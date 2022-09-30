U.S. markets open in 1 hour 21 minutes

Enedo has agreed to extend the loan periods of the 5.0 MEUR loan and the 1.95 MEUR shareholder loan

Enedo Plc
·1 min read
Enedo Plc
Enedo Plc

Enedo Plc         Stock Exchange Release         September 30, 2022, at 14:45

Enedo has agreed to extend the loan periods of the 5.0 MEUR loan and the 1.95 MEUR shareholder loan

Enedo has previously signed 5.0 MEUR loan agreement in December 2021 and 1.95 MEUR shareholder loan in May 2022.

Enedo has agreed to extend the loan periods of the above-mentioned loans so that the new maturity date of the EUR 5.0 million loan is September 30, 2023, and the new maturity date of the EUR 1.95 million shareholder loan is October 31, 2022. Enedo is currently evaluating options to either extend the payment period of the shareholder loan further or alternatively to pay off the shareholder loan by 31 October 2022.

ENEDO PLC

Mikael Fryklund
CEO        

For further information please contact Mr. Mikael Fryklund, CEO, tel. +358 40 500 6864.

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Principal media

Enedo

Enedo is a European designer and producer of high-quality electronic power supplies and systems for critical equipment even in the most demanding environments. Enedo´s mission is to make electricity better – more reliable, more secure, more energy efficient – and just right to fit its purpose. Enedo´s three main product categories are Led Drivers, Power supplies and Power Systems. In 2021 the group´s revenue was EUR 36,4 million. Enedo has 3304 employees, and its main functions are located in Finland, Italy, Tunisia and USA. The group´s head office is in Finland and parent company Enedo Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy.

www.enedopower.com


