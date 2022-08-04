U.S. markets open in 6 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,153.00
    -3.25 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,765.00
    -5.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,248.50
    -23.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,911.20
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.00
    +0.34 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.70
    +12.30 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    20.05
    +0.15 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0181
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.95
    -1.98 (-8.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2160
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1300
    +0.2990 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,995.84
    -32.11 (-0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    528.28
    +3.55 (+0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,434.63
    -11.05 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,932.20
    +190.30 (+0.69%)
     

Enefit Green interim report for Q2 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ENEFIT GREEN AS
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EGR1T.TL
    Watchlist
ENEFIT GREEN AS
ENEFIT GREEN AS

In Q2 2022, Enefit Green group total revenues increased by 30% y-o-y to €47.3m and EBITDA was up by 51% y-o-y at €30.7m. During the quarter, the group earned net profit of €16.9m (€0.06 per share), which is 80% more than in Q2 2021.

Aavo Kärmas, Chairman of the management Board of Enefit Green comments:

Energy prices in the region continued to break new records in the second quarter, keeping consumers and industry under intense pressure across Europe. European countries are abandoning Russian gas and oil and are searching for new and alternative solutions. The only viable long-term solution for the energy crisis is electrification through renewable sources replacing fossil energy sources such as motor fuels in transport or natural gas in heat production. The more we can produce green electricity, the less we will depend on uncertain and expensive fossil fuel supplies.

Enefit Green is currently constructing four new wind farms in Estonia, Lithuania and Finland and three solar farms in Estonia and Poland. Investments in new assets amounted to about 40 million euros during the second quarter. In order to accelerate the deployment of renewable electricity and reduce the carbon footprint in the region, we will quadruple the current production capacity (457 megawatts) to about 1900 megawatts by 2026. For this purpose, we are investing ca 1.5 billion euros in new development projects.

The most recent step in the implementation of the growth plan is the acquisition of the Tootsi wind farm. We plan to simultaneously build the Tootsi (74 MW) and Sopi (161 MW) wind farms and double the current production of Estonian wind power by doing so. The implementation of the growth strategy is also supported by the construction of the new 32MW Purtse solar farm. Together with the wind farm to be built nearby (21 MW), it will become Estonia's first hybrid farm for large-scale electricity production.

In May, the general meeting of shareholders of Enefit Green decided to pay investors a dividend of 0.151 euros per share for financial year 2021. In total, we distributed investors nearly 40 million euros in dividends, or 50% of the net profit in 2021. Just as prescribed by our dividend policy.

To grow production of renewable energy, and together with it our financial results and dividends in the future, we plan to make investment decisions for the construction of new wind and solar parks in the amount of 358 MW before the end of this year.


Webinar to present the results of Q2 2022

Today, August 4, 2022 at 13.00 EEST Enefit Green will host a Webinar in English to present and discuss its Q2 2022 results. To participate, please follow this link.


Significant events

  • Approval of the updated strategy

  • Final investment decision on 32MW Purtse solar farm (Estonia)

  • Sale of minority stake in Wind Controller

  • Annual general meeting of shareholders and dividend distribution

  • 74MW Tootsi wind farm project acquisition (July 2022)

  • Change in the management board composition (July 2022)


Key figures

 

Q2 2022

Q2 2021

Change

Change %

PRODUCTION VOLUMES

 

 

 

 

Electricity, GWh

270

256

15

6%

Heat, GWh

152

146

6

4%

Pellets, th t

36

26

9

35%

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL REVENUES, m€

47.3

36.2

11.0

30%

Sales revenue, m€

41.5

29.4

12.1

41%

Renewable energy support and other income, m€

5.8

6.8

-1.1

-16%

EBITDA, m€

30.7

20.3

10.4

51%

NET PROFIT, m€

16.9

9.4

7.5

80%

EPS, € (post-IPO number of shares)

0.06

0.04

0.03

80%


Sales revenues and other operating income

Group’s electricity production in 2Q 2022 was 270 GWh, increasing 6% year-on-year. The implied captured electricity price (including various subsidies) received by the group across markets was €127/MWh in Q2 2022, compared with 87 €/MWh in Q2 2021.

The most important revenue driver was the surge in the electricity price in the Estonia price area of the Nord Pool (NP) power exchange, which increased the group’s revenue by around €11.5m. The average market price in the NP Estonia price area in Q2 2022 was 142.0 €/MWh compared with 54.6 €/MWh in Q2 2021. The implied captured electricity prices of the group’s Estonian production entities in the two periods were 115.9 €/MWh and 45.0 €/MWh. The implied captured electricity price differs from the average NP price because wind farms do not produce the same amount of electricity in each hour and the figure also includes the effects of long-term fixed-price power purchase agreements (PPAs).

Wind conditions in Q2 2022 were comparable to Q2 2021 and their influence on the production results was relatively neutral.

Heat energy production increased by 4% and sales price increased by 8% compared with a year earlier.

Other income for Q2 2022 was strongly affected by a decrease in the renewable energy support received by the group’s Estonian wind farms, which dropped by €0.9m year on year. The eligibility period of the Tooma 1 wind farm expired in April 2022 and that of the earliest completed part of the Aulepa wind farm (39 MW) expired in July 2021.


EBITDA and segmental breakdown

Group’s EBITDA increased by 51% y-o-y to €30.7m in Q2 2022 driven mostly by the elevated Estonian electricity prices and somewhat by higher wind energy production volume in Estonia.

Variable costs have increased by €7.0m, which is largely due to the increase in the price of balancing energy transactions due to the increased price of electricity and the change in the financial accounting of intraday Nord Pool transactions (€2.9m), which has no effect on EBITDA. In addition, the cost of technological fuel (€2.4m) and other direct production costs (€1.8m) have also increased.

Group’s fixed expenses increased by 19% or €1.4m of which around half derived from payroll expenses, driven mainly by expanded development team and growth in compensation.

Based on total revenues and EBITDA, the group’s largest segment is Wind energy with 57% of total revenues and 67% of EBITDA for the reporting period. The Cogeneration segment contributed 34% to total revenues and 35% to EBITDA. The smallest reportable segment is Solar energy, which accounted for 8% of the group’s total revenues and 4% of the group’s EBITDA for Q2.

Among reportable segments, Wind and the Cogeneration delivered the strongest EBITDA growth supported by high electricity prices.


Net profit

The group’s net profit increased 80% compared to Q2 2021, amounting to €16.9m for the reporting period. The most significant positive contribution came from high market prices of electricity , but also from lower net financial expenses. At the same time €4.3m increase in corporate income tax expense (primarily related to the dividend distribution from Estonian profits) had considerable negative effect on net profit growth.


Capital Expenditures

The group’s Q2 capital expenditures grew by €4.8m year on year, rising to €40.9m. Growth resulted from development investments, which extended to €39.9m. Out of the total, €37.8m was invested in the construction of three wind farms: €24.9m in the Akmene wind farm, €6.9m in the Šilale 2 wind farm and €6.0m in the Tolpanvaara wind farm. The largest investment in solar power was €1.1m, which was invested in the execution phase of the Purtse solar farm. Baseline investments (expenditure on the improvement and maintenance of existing assets) amounted to €1m in Q2 2022 compared with €1.8m in the same period last year and were mainly related to operating turbines. Baseline investments may differ significantly quarter by quarter because they depend on the wind turbines’ repair and maintenance needs during the period.


Condensed consolidated interim income statement

€ thousand

Q2 2022

Q2 2021

 

1H  2022

1H  2021

Revenue

41,505

29,408

 

99,646

63,522

Renewable energy support and other income

5,773

6,833

 

14,352

14,886

Change in inventories of finished goods and work-in-progress

4,646

(3,158)

 

2,579

(5,942)

Raw materials, consumables and services used

(16,365)

(9,508)

 

(30,499)

(19,086)

Payroll expenses

(2,169)

(1,477)

 

(4,612)

(3,307)

Depreciation, amortisation and impairment

(9,644)

(9,547)

 

(19,292)

(19,126)

Other operating expenses

(2,645)

(1,772)

 

(5,150)

(3,688)

OPERATING PROFIT

21,101

10,778

 

57,025

27,259

Finance income

1,117

50

 

1,525

145

Finance costs

(626)

(1,022)

 

(1,188)

(1,576)

Net finance costs

491

(972)

 

337

(1,431)

Profit (loss) from associates under the equity method

(76)

(58)

 

(72)

(36)

PROFIT BEFORE TAX

21,516

9,748

 

57,290

25,792

Corporate income tax expense

(4,592)

(328)

 

(5,441)

(760)

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

16,924

9,420

 

51,849

25,032

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted earnings per share

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of shares, thousand

264,276

4,793

 

264,276

4,793

Basic earnings per share, €

0.06

1.97

 

0.20

5.22

Diluted earnings per share, €

0.06

1.97

 

0.20

5.22

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share based on post-IPO number of shares

 

 

 

 

 

Post-IPO number of shares, thousand

264,276

264,276

 

264,276

264,276

Basic earnings per share, €

0.06

0.04

 

0.20

0.09


Condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position

€ thousand

30 June 2022

31 Dec 2021

ASSETS

 

 

Non-current assets

 

 

Property, plant and equipment

647,634

612,503

Intangible assets

68,578

68,239

Right-of-use assets

4,298

2,750

Prepayments

20,030

20,710

Deferred tax assets

734

442

Investments in associates

427

578

Derivative financial instruments

6,703

-

Long-term receivables

40

78

Total non-current assets

748,444

705,300

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

Inventories

16,267

9,529

Trade and other receivables and prepayments

23,479

22,373

Cash and cash equivalents

90,845

80,454

Derivative financial instruments

12

-

Total current assets

130,603

112,356

Total assets

879,047

817,656


€ thousand

30 June 2022

31 Dec 2021

EQUITY

 

 

Equity and reserves attributable to equity holder of the parent

 

 

Share capital

264,276

264,276

Share premium

60,351

60,351

Statutory reserve capital

3,259

479

Other reserves

158,317

151,793

Foreign currency translation reserve

(1,209)

(965)

Retained earnings

166,836

157,673

Total equity

651,830

633,607

 

 

 

LIABILITIES

 

 

Non-current liabilities

 

 

Borrowings

132,297

93,884

Goverment grants

7,344

7,458

Non-derivative contract liability

23,207

23,207

Deferred tax liabilities

12,384

12,568

Other long-term liabilities

3,000

3,000

Provisions

12

13

Total non-current liabilities

178,244

140,130

Current liabilities

 

 

Borrowings

22,936

29,572

Trade and other payables

25,791

14,291

Provisions

55

56

Derivative financial instruments

191

-

Total current liabilities

48,973

43,919

Total liabilities

227,217

184,049

Total equity and liabilities

879,047

817,656



Further information:
Sven Kunsing
Head of Finance Communications
investor@enefitgreen.ee
https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/

Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic sea area. The Company wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, cogeneration plants in Estonia and Latvia, solar farms in Estonia and Poland, a pellet plant in Latvia and a hydroelectric plant in Estonia. In addition the Company is developing several wind and solar farms in the mentioned countries and Finland. As of the end of 2021, the Group had a total installed electricity production capacity of 457 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW. During 2021, the Company produced 1,193 GWh of electricity and 618 GWh of heat.


Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Mystery of the ‘meme stock’ no one had ever heard of that went from $1 billion market cap to over $400 billion in a matter of days

    Even AMTD Digital seems to be at a loss as to why it is now so valuable.

  • Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for a recession. If you want to explore similar stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending for a recession, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jim Cramer’s 3 Possible Scenarios For a Recession Last […]

  • Seeking at Least 13% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’ve seen two conflicting trends in the markets this year – a sharp drop, into bear territory, in the first five months, and a strong rally since the beginning of June. Both trends have been overlaid on increased volatility, creating a confusing market environment even when the buying kicked back in. Along with the unpredictable stock market, we’ve had to deal with inflation at 40-year high levels and fast-rising interest rates as the Federal Reserve tries to put the brakes on prices. The resul

  • Tesla’s Stock-Split Proposal Tops a Packed Annual Meeting Agenda

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanTesla hosts its annual meeting — nay, Cyber Roundup — on Thursday from its new plant in Austin, Texas, where the biggest item on the agenda is a likely shoo-in proposal clearing the way for a 3-for-1 stock split.Elon Musk is of course famously not one for formality, so there’s bound t

  • AMD Stock Is Dipping. ‘Back Up the Truck’ and Buy, Says Analyst.

    Wall Street is telling investors to buy Advanced Micro Devices shares any time they fall. Analysts believe the chip maker’s second-quarter financial results show increasing long-term value despite the current difficulties in the personal-computer market. Rosenblatt analyst Han Mosesmann reiterated a Buy rating for AMD stock with a target of $200 for the price, a call that implies the shares could double.

  • Michael Saylor Bet Billions on Bitcoin and Lost

    In 2020, MicroStrategy stock was stagnant, and the tech company struggled to compete with software giants. On Tuesday, MicroStrategy announced Mr. Saylor would step down as CEO, a position he has held since 1989, amid mounting losses tied to bitcoin. In total, MicroStrategy raised $2.4 billion in debt and loans.

  • Marathon Oil (MRO) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Marathon Oil (MRO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 7.32% and 9.87%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Senate Democrats just proposed $21 billion in new COVID-19 funding — here are 3 healthcare stocks that could stand to gain

    The pandemic isn’t over. These stocks could pop again.

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Investing in Merck & Co. (MRK)

    Sound Shore Fund, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Sound Shore Fund Investor Class (SSHFX) and Institutional Class (SSHVX) declined 13.45% and 13.41%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2022, trailing the Russell 1000 Value Index (Russell Value) which declined 12.21%. […]

  • Gerhard Schröder: Germany must strike Putin energy deal and Ukraine should give up Crimea

    British Airways poised to suspend sale of long-haul flights from Heathrow Saudi Arabia spurns Biden’s plea to produce more oil FTSE 100 rises 0.5pc Jeremy Warner: We are in a different world... and Trussonomics misses the scale of the challenge Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Occidental to cut debt and distribute cash, won't raise oil output

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Occidental Petroleum Corp plans to use the bonanza from high oil and gas prices to accelerate debt payments and cash distribution to shareholders but will not raise oil production, Chief Executive Vicki Hollub said on Wednesday. White House officials have been urging oil producers to invest in more oil production to bring fuel prices down to consumers. Occidental on Tuesday posted higher than expected earnings in the second quarter, but cut its 2022 output outlook for the main unconventional basin in the United States, knocking its shares down more than 6% to close at $60.99.

  • SoFi stock pops on Q2 earnings, revenue

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses how SoFi Technologies stock is performing after beating Q2 revenue estimates.

  • Here’s exactly how much Americans have in savings at every age — and (yikes) here’s what they should have

    One overarching rule of thumb is that you should — even in times of high inflation — have somewhere between 3-12 months of essential expenses somewhere safe like a high-yield savings account (see the best savings rates you can get here). But, it can also be helpful to separate it from your emergency savings, because it’s for a separate purpose and because research shows that people are more successful at saving when they have a separate account with a separate name.

  • Callon Petroleum (CPE) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

    Callon (CPE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -8% and 33.02%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Moderna stock gets boost from earnings beat, COVID-19 vaccine sales

    Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss second-quarter earnings for Moderna, the Biden administration’s fall booster campaign, COVID-19 vaccine sales, and longer-term vaccine growth.

  • Energy Transfer LP (ET) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET)Q2 2022 Earnings CallAug 03, 2022, 4:30 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorWelcome to the Energy Transfer Q2 2022 earnings conference call.

  • Moderna CEO: No ‘Crazy’ Deals. We’re Giving Cash to Shareholders.

    CEO Stephane Bancel also told Barron's that his company's Covid-19 vaccine will gain share from the Pfizer vaccine.

  • Dow Jones Surges Amid Strong Data; Elon Musk Makes This Legal Move Amid Twitter Fight; Apple Stock Pops

    The Dow Jones surged amid positive data. Tesla CEO Elon Musk stepped up his Twitter legal battle. Microsoft stock and Apple stock impressed.

  • Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Q2 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of 5.94% and 2.94%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Medifast (MED) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates

    Medifast (MED) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 17.99% and 2%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?