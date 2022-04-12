Enefit Green production data - March 2022

ENEFIT GREEN AS

Enefit Green produced 86.2 GWh electricity during March 2022 or 30.0% less than in the same period last year. The result was mainly driven by -36.8% decline in wind energy production. During March 2022 the average recorded wind speed was 5.9 m/s and 5.4 m/s in Estonian and Lithuanian wind farms respectively (compared to average recorded wind speeds of 7.1 m/s and 6.7 m/s respectively in March 2021).

For the first quarter as a total electricity production increased by 22.1% to 367.9 GWh. As reported previously the recorded wind speeds for January and February were considerably better than a year ago across Estonian and Lithuanian wind farms. Therefore, the wind energy production was up 25.6% y-o-y in 1Q 2022 and acted as a main driver for the quarterly total electricity production volume.

Heat energy production decreased by 4.1% y-o-y to 56.7 GWh in March 2022 and by 1.4% y-o-y to 173.0 GWh in 1Q 2022.

Pellet production increased by 15.2% y-o-y to 13.5 thousand tonnes in March 2022 and by 11.7% to 37.8 thousand tonnes in 1Q 2022.





Monthly production of electricity by geography, GWh March 2022 March 2021 Change, % Estonia 56.6 80.3 -29.5% Lithuania 23.3 37.4 -37.7% Latvia 3.9 3.9 0.6% Poland 2.4 1.5 61.3% Total 86.2 123.0 -30.0% Monthly production of electricity by segment, GWh Wind 65.5 103.6 -36.8% Cogeneration 16.6 17.4 -4.5% Solar 3.8 1.9 100.8% Other 0.2 0.1 73.4% Total 86.2 123.0 -30.0% Heat energy, GWh 56.7 59.1 -4.1% Pellets, th t 13.5 11.7 15.2% Quarterly production of electricity by geography, GWh 1Q 2022 1Q 2021 Change, % Estonia 223.5 187.1 19.4% Lithuania 129.6 100.4 29.1% Latvia 11.2 11.4 -1.9% Poland 3.6 2.5 46.2% Total 367.9 301.4 22.1% Quarterly production of electricity by segment, GWh Wind 311.9 248.3 25.6% Cogeneration 50.2 49.9 0.5% Solar 5.4 3.0 82.3% Other 0.4 0.3 50.5% Total 367.9 301.4 22.1% Heat energy, GWh 173.0 175.4 -1.4% Pellets, th t 37.8 33.9 11.7%





Further information:

Sven Kunsing

Head of Finance Communications

investor@enefitgreen.ee

https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/

Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic Sea area. The Company operates wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, cogeneration plants in Estonia and Latvia, solar farms in Estonia and Poland, a pellet plant in Latvia and a hydroelectric plant in Estonia. In addition, the Company is developing several wind and solar farms in the mentioned countries and Finland. At the end of 2021, the Group had a total installed electricity production capacity of 457 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW. During 2021, the Company produced 1,193 GWh of electricity and 618 GWh of heat.



