Enefit Green signed a contract with Nordex for the supply and maintenance of wind turbines

On 18 January 2023, Enefit Green signed a contract with the wind turbine manufacturer Nordex for the supply, erection and maintenance of wind turbines for the Sopi-Tootsi wind farm. Nordex supplies 38 wind turbines with a nominal capacity of 6.8MW each and will provide mainetenance during the following 30-year period. The estimated total cost of the supply and maintenance contract is EUR 346 million. This agreement is part of the implementation of the final investment decision of the Sopi-Tootsi wind farm, which was published on 22 December 2022.

With 35 years of experience and 9000 employees, Nordex SE is one of the world's largest manufacturers of wind turbines, headquartered in Germany. Nordex has supplied and installed wind turbines with a total capacity of 41 GW to more than 40 countries. Nordex shares are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.





Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic Sea area. The Company wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, cogeneration plants in Estonia and Latvia, solar farms in Estonia and Poland, a pellet plant in Latvia and a hydroelectric plant in Estonia. In addition, the Company is developing several wind and solar farms in the mentioned countries and Finland. As of the end of 2021, the Company had a total installed electricity production capacity of 457 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW. During 2022, the Company produced 1,118 GWh of electricity, 565 GWh of heat energy and 154 thousand tonnes of wood pellets.



