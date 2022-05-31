U.S. markets open in 7 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,158.50
    +2.75 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,163.00
    +5.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,719.00
    +41.25 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,887.40
    +1.60 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.20
    +4.13 (+3.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.40
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    21.88
    -0.22 (-0.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0748
    -0.0035 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.54
    -0.96 (-3.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2610
    -0.0043 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7790
    +0.1590 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,551.86
    +846.52 (+2.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    691.29
    +61.79 (+9.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,600.06
    +14.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,279.80
    -89.63 (-0.33%)
     

Enefit Green has taken final investment decision for 32 MW Purtse solar park

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ENEFIT GREEN AS
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EGR1T.TL
    Watchlist
ENEFIT GREEN AS
ENEFIT GREEN AS

Enefit Green has taken final investment decision on 32 MW Purtse solar farm, the largest solar farm for Enefit Green to date, with an estimated annual production of 32 GWh, which covers the annual electricity consumption needs of more than 10,000 average Estonian households.
Purtse solar farm will be part of Estonia's first large-scale hybrid wind and solar solution that uses the same grid connection as Enefit Green's 21 MW Purtse wind farm, the investment decision of which was made at the end of January.
Purtse solar farm is expected to be completed in Q2 2023. Enefit Green is investing up to 19.5 million euros in completion of the project.


Further information:
Sven Kunsing
Head of Finance Communications
investor@enefitgreen.ee
https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/

Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic Sea area. The Company wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, cogeneration plants in Estonia and Latvia, solar farms in Estonia and Poland, a pellet plant in Latvia and a hydroelectric plant in Estonia. In addition, the Company is developing several wind and solar farms in the mentioned countries and Finland. As of the end of 2021, the Group had a total installed electricity production capacity of 457 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW. During 2021, the Company produced 1,193 GWh of electricity and 618 GWh of heat.


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Names Tesla's Real Rival

    Apple? GM? Porsche? Ford? The most important rival of electric-vehicle manufacturer Tesla is not necessarily the one most people think.

  • ‘She just couldn’t take it.’ Cause of death released for Yosemite worker forced from her home

    Yosemite will soon treat the mobile homes in her community outside the national park as abandoned property.

  • Problems with a tumorous joint have forced the Topeka Zoo to euthanize Abi, a 9-year-old giraffe

    Abi, a 9-year-old giraffe at the Topeka Zoo, was euthanized Sunday after problems she was having with a tumorous joint were found to be irreversible.

  • Hurricane Agatha makes landfall along Mexico's Pacific coast

    Hurricane Agatha makes landfall along Mexico's Pacific coast

  • Possible 'meteor storm' tau Herculids on Monday night

    The possible meteor shower, called the tau Heruclid, is forecast to peak on the night of May 30 and into the early morning of May 31. FOX 26's Meteorologist Mike Iscovitz explains why we may or may not see it.

  • Yosemite to treat mobile homes outside park as abandoned after forcing homeowners to leave

    “They were taken from us,” said one of the residents facing a June deadline to hand over home ownership to Yosemite.

  • Swimmers and boaters warned to stay away from aggressive North Padre Island dolphin

    Swimmers and boarders warned to say from aggressive dolphin on North Padre Island

  • Volvo electric lorry will travel 600 miles on a single charge

    The truck maker Volvo is developing electric lorries that can travel 600 miles on a single charge in what would be a major step towards cutting carbon emissions in the freight industry.

  • U.S. braces for severe storms and extreme heat

    The first hurricane of the season is bearing down on Mexico's Pacific coast, while parts of the U.S. are under the threat of severe thunderstorms, tornadoes and extreme heat. Weather Channel meteorologist Chris Warren has the forecast.

  • COVID Truthers’ New Martyr Is a Gorilla Mom Named Martha

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Gladys Porter ZooAfter spending over a year attempting to implicate overwhelmingly safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines in as many deaths and injuries as possible, you’d think pandemic truthers would be running low on novel fear-mongering narratives to peddle. But earlier this month, influencers in this space identified a totally new and unexpected alleged vaccine victim: a gorilla.Until last month, Martha, a 32-year-old western lowland

  • Mexico's Cemex to fully operate UK cement plant on alternative fuel

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's Cemex, one of the largest concrete producers globally, said Monday it would fully operate a cement plant in the United Kingdom on a type of alternative fuel, as the company looks to greatly reduce its carbon-dioxide (CO2) emissions. The plant in Rugby, in England's West Midlands region, is Cemex's first to fully operate on "Climafuel," a mix of paper, cardboard, wood, carpet, textiles and plastics, the company said. Cemex Chief Executive Fernando Gonzalez said in a statement that the plant's conversion served "as the model for the rest of our regions."

  • Wine and liquor bottles might soon have deposits. A great amount comes from Modesto

    California’s deposit program long has covered soda, water, beer and juice containers.

  • Climate activists’ next battle will be for individual board seats

    The group of three hereditary chiefs from the Wet’suwet’en First Nation in British Columbia had traveled across the country 2,700 miles (4,345 km) to Toronto. RBC’s annual shareholder meeting, on April 7, was changed from in-person to online-only at the last minute, so the chiefs hung out in front of the office and dialed in. One by one, they asked CEO David McKay about the Coastal Gaslink Pipeline, a 416-mile (670-km) project that will run through Wet’suwet’en land, and that of at least 19 other First Nations.

  • If plastic comes from oil and gas, which come originally from plants, why isn’t it biodegradable?

    Plastic trash accumulates in trees and shrubs along the Los Angeles River. Citizen of the Planet/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. If plastic comes from oil and gas, which come originally from plants, why isn’t it biodegradable? – Neerupama, age 11, Delhi, India To better understand why plastics don’t biodegrade, let’s star

  • Hurricane Agatha sets May record, then weakens over Mexico

    Hurricane Agatha made history as the strongest hurricane ever recorded to come ashore in May during the eastern Pacific hurricane center, making landfall on a sparsely populated stretch of small beach towns and fishing villages in southern Mexico. The storm came ashore in Oaxaca state Monday afternoon as a strong Category 2 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (165kph), then it quickly lost power as it moved inland over the mountainous interior. Agatha was downgraded to a tropical storm late Monday, its sustained winds down to 70 mph (110 kph).

  • U.S. wheat crop hit by dry winter then soggy spring, adding to global tightness

    North Dakota farmer Dwight Grotberg wanted to plant more wheat this spring to capitalize on soaring prices since Russia's invasion of Ukraine cut grain exports and left the world short of millions of tonnes of wheat supply. Heavy rain has prevented Grotberg from planting as much wheat crop as he wanted and is hampering farmers across the state, the top U.S. grower of spring wheat. Instead of boosting supply, North Dakota expected to plant wheat over the smallest share of its farmland on record, according to government data.

  • Wildfire map: Track where fires are burning in Arizona in 2022

    Arizona’s wildfire season, which got off to an early start this year, could be even more catastrophic in 2022 than in previous years.

  • Video: Elephant once dubbed the ‘world’s loneliest’ has summer fun at Cambodian wildlife sanctuary

    In the Instagram clip shared by Save Elephant Foundation on Thursday, 37-year-old rescue elephant Kaavan can be seen enjoying his stay at the 25,000-acre Kulen Prum Tep Wildlife Sanctuary in Cambodia. The 9,000-pound creature, who languished for over 30 years while in captivity at the Marghazar Zoo in Islamabad, Pakistan, was transferred to the Cambodian sanctuary in 2020 after a collective effort that took four years and cost around $400,000. Sri Lanka gave Kaavan as a gift to Pakistan in 1985 when he was only a year old.

  • Hurricane Agatha makes Mexico landfall. Forecast gives chance for tropical development in Gulf

    Hurricane Agatha is expected to make landfall on Mexico's southwestern coast on Monday. Track the storm's path.

  • Monkeypox patients may need to isolate cats and dogs as virus could jump to new animals

    Cats, dogs and rabbits may need to be put into isolation if their owner has monkeypox as an expert believes the virus could soon evolve to be able to infect more animals.