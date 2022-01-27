U.S. markets open in 3 hours 38 minutes

Q4 GDP preview: Economists look for growth acceleration before Omicron impact

Enefit Green has taken final investment decisions for 21 MW Purtse wind farm and 6 MW Debnik solar park

Enefit Green has taken final investment decisions on 21 MW wind farm in Purtse, Estonia and on 6 MW Debnik solar park in Poland. The projects are part of Enefit Green’s previously communicated near-term project pipeline to more than double its installed electricity generation capacity to 1,100 MW by 2025.

Purtse wind farm is expected to be commissioned in 2023 and is expected to generate ca 46 GWh electricity per year. Enefit Green will invest ca 28 million EUR in this project.

Debnik solar park is expected to be commissioned in 2023 and is expected to generate ca 6,3 GWh electricity per year. Enefit Green will invest ca 4 million EUR in this project.

Further information:
Sven Kunsing
Head of Finance Communications
investor@enefitgreen.ee
https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/

Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic sea area. The Company owns 22 wind farms, 38 solar power plants, 4 cogeneration plants, a pellet plant and a hydroelectric plant located in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. As of the end of 2021, the Group had a total installed electricity production capacity of 456 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW. During 2021, the Company produced 1193 GWh of electricity and 618 GWh of heat.


