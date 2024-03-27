Enegex's Market Cap Up AU$2.2m Following Year Of Insider Stock Buying

Enegex Limited (ASX:ENX) insiders who bought shares over the past year were rewarded handsomely last week. The stock rose 32%, resulting in a AU$2.2m rise in the company's market capitalisation, translating to a gain of 67% on their initial investment. As a result, the stock they originally bought for AU$120.0k is now worth AU$200.0k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

View our latest analysis for Enegex

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Enegex

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Ernest Albers for AU$120k worth of shares, at about AU$0.015 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$0.025. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Enegex is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership Of Enegex

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Enegex insiders own 37% of the company, worth about AU$3.4m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

Story continues

So What Do The Enegex Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Enegex insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Enegex and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Enegex. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Enegex you should be aware of.

Of course Enegex may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.