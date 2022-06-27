U.S. markets closed

ENEL LAUNCHES NEW GLOBAL E-MOBILITY BUSINESS, ENEL X WAY

·3 min read

  • Enel X Way will scale up smart electric vehicle charging solutions and services to support an all-electric transportation future.

  • Under the new business, Enel X Way will expand its portfolio of award-winning smart EV charging solutions to further increase charging accessibility for consumers, companies, cities and governments.

SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enel, a Fortune 200 energy company that plans to decarbonize its business by 2040, has announced Enel X Way, its new global business line dedicated to smart electric vehicle infrastructure solutions. Enel X Way will focus exclusively on developing EV charging solutions and services to accelerate the adoption of EVs for consumers, companies, cities, and governments. The business is currently active in 17 countries across North and South America, Europe, and Asia and manages over 320,000 public and private charging ports directly and through roaming agreements.

Enel launches new global e-mobility business Enel X Way
Enel launches new global e-mobility business Enel X Way

The future is electric, and decarbonizing our transportation systems will require smart infrastructure solutions.

In North America, Enel X Way is headquartered in the heart of the Bay Area, San Carlos, Calif., and will support the rapidly increasing demand for electric vehicles and smart EV charging infrastructure with its portfolio of EV charging solutions, including the award-winning JuiceBox, which this year was recognized by CNET and Car and Driver as the "Best EV Charger Overall for 2022." According to BloombergNEF, EV sales in North America were up 88% in 4Q 2021, bringing the EV share of new car sales to 6.8% that quarter – the highest yet for the region. With more than 110,000 charging stations deployed across North America, EV drivers plug into an Enel X Way charging station every 2.6 seconds, and since launching its flagship consumer product in 2014, JuiceBox customers have avoided more than 510 tons of greenhouse gas emissions, equivalent to 1.3 million miles driven by an average gasoline-powered passenger vehicle.1

"The future is electric, and decarbonizing our energy and transportation systems will require smart infrastructure solutions to be the bedrock of this transition," said Elisabetta Ripa, CEO of Enel X Way
"Enel X Way was created to accelerate a sustainable transportation future for all. Becoming Enel X Way is a testament to Enel's increasing investment in electric mobility and commitment to supporting the larger clean energy transformation."

Under the new business line, Enel X Way North America is committed to further increasing sales and production, expanding its portfolio of solutions to include more commercial charging stations and growing its workforce with new highly skilled jobs to meet the evolving market needs. To help new EV drivers and businesses go electric, Enel X Way now offers 24/7 customer support and is helping customers leverage hundreds of millions of available incentive dollars across the United States and Canada as part of state, local and utility programs.

"Across North America, major automakers are doubling down on their electric vehicle plans, large corporations are electrifying their fleets, and new policies and incentives are accelerating more EV adoption," said Chris Baker, Head of Enel X Way North America.

To further promote the spread of electric mobility, Enel X Way will strengthen its numerous partnerships around the world with electric vehicle manufacturers, private companies and public institutions and will leverage an 'interoperable system' by participating in roaming agreements and joint ventures to ensure that customers have access to an extensive and ubiquitous charging experience throughout North America, South America, Europe and Asia. This spring, Enel X Way will be launching new retail, automotive and utility partnerships, adding to its roster of commercial customers since releasing its commercial product line in 2020.

About Enel X Way North America

Enel X Way is a global leader in smart electric vehicle charging solutions with over 320,000 charging ports worldwide, including roaming agreements. As a subsidiary of Fortune 200 renewable energy leader, the Enel Group, Enel X Way is committed to providing smart mobility solutions for drivers, businesses and partners to make driving electric simple. Enel X Way's flagship home charging station, the JuiceBox, has been named the "best EV charger overall" in 2022 by CNET Roadshow. For more information, please visit our Enel X Way North American website here and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook @enelxwayna.


1 https://www.epa.gov/energy/greenhouse-gases-equivalencies-calculator-calculations-and-references#miles

North America News Media

NorthAmericaMedia@enel.com 
www.evcharging.enelx.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enel-launches-new-global-e-mobility-business-enel-x-way-301576161.html

SOURCE Enel X Way North America

