U.S. markets close in 4 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,523.92
    +9.85 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,136.09
    +105.02 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,345.62
    +58.98 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,269.91
    +20.18 (+0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.67
    +0.37 (+0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.90
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1819
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3330
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3842
    +0.0067 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8320
    -0.4280 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,994.36
    +1,079.31 (+2.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,214.81
    +24.14 (+2.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,035.00
    -60.53 (-0.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,008.19
    -173.02 (-0.57%)
     

Enel North America And Kraft Sports + Entertainment Welcome Fans Back To A More Sustainable Sporting Experience At Gillette Stadium

·6 min read

- All New England Patriots and New England Revolution 2021 season home games are more sustainable with clean energy through renewable energy credits provided by Enel's renewable energy business Enel Green Power North America.

- Through the partnership, Enel will supply nearly 900,000 KWh of clean energy through renewable energy credits (RECs) sourced from the New England electricity grid to match the electricity consumed during all home games.

ANDOVER, Mass. and FOXBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enel North America (Enel), a leader in clean energy and energy innovation in the US and Canada and the exclusive energy partner of Kraft Sports + Entertainment, announced today that the two companies have signed an agreement to provide a more sustainable sporting experience at Gillette Stadium by supplying the stadium with locally generated, zero emission clean energy through renewable energy credits (RECs). Enel, which operates in the US and Canada through renewable energy company Enel Green Power North America, Enel Energy and Commodity Management and advanced energy services company Enel X North America, has procured nearly 900,000 KWh of RECs from the local New England power grid to match the electricity consumed by Gillette Stadium during the 2021 New England Patriots and New England Revolutions regular season and potential post-season games.

Enel North America and Kraft Sports + Entertainment welcome fans back to a more sustainable sporting experience at Gillette Stadium.
Enel North America and Kraft Sports + Entertainment welcome fans back to a more sustainable sporting experience at Gillette Stadium.

This partnership demonstrates the positive impact and outcomes of an integrated, sustainable energy strategy

"Through Enel's partnership with Kraft Sports + Entertainment we are helping to bring a more sustainable entertainment experience to guests at Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place alike, showing that sustainability and sport go hand-in-hand," said Enrico Viale, Head of Enel North America. "From renewable energy to electric vehicle charging and emissions reduction services and solutions, Enel's partnership with Kraft demonstrates the positive impact and outcomes of an integrated, sustainable energy strategy."

"Kraft Sport Sports + Entertainment has made increased sustainability a top priority since the creation of Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place, and it remains one today," said Murray Kohl, Vice President of Sales for Kraft Sports + Entertainment. "We're excited to expand our partnership with Enel as we look to further these efforts through renewable energy credits and provide Patriot and Revolution fans with the most sustainable sporting and entertainment experience possible."

Since 2017, Enel has helped Kraft Sports + Entertainment execute on its sustainable energy strategy. Through Enel's advanced energy services business Enel X, the company is providing the Kraft Group with an integrated energy strategy to reduce the overall energy consumption at Gillette Stadium, while maximizing opportunities for energy cost savings and revenue generation, and supporting the reliability of the local electric grid during periods of peak demand. As part of this strategy, Gillette Stadium is enrolled in Enel X's demand response program in Massachusetts, helping to meet the grid's needs during peak demand periods, such as the recent heat waves that the region experienced, while providing the stadium with payments for powering down non-essential areas when needed.

Additionally, in 2019 Enel X also installed and began operating 50 of its JuiceBox Pro electric vehicle smart charging stations throughout Patriot Place; further supporting Kraft Sports + Entertainment's goal to make Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place a more eco-friendly environment for both guests and workers alike. The JuiceBox Pro smart charging station, powered by JuiceNet software, provides visitors to Patriot Place with access to a grid-connected smart charging solution free of charge. The JuiceNet platform monitors historical charging patterns, acquires real-time input and signals from the electric grid to aggregate and manage charging station demand, allowing Kraft Sports + Entertainment to support the local utility's peak electricity demand management by charging vehicles at times when electricity costs are lower and renewable energy is most available.

The Kraft Group is focused on implementing sustainability in all of its businesses on a daily basis. In its sports and entertainment operations, the Kraft Group aims to minimize the environmental impact of Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place, as evidenced throughout its conception, construction and day-to-day operation, all focused on long-term sustainability, energy efficiency and ecosystem management. Working with Enel, the Kraft Group will further its sustainable practices through renewable energy commitments and advanced energy solutions.

Massachusetts is home to the North American headquarters of Enel North America with offices in Boston's Seaport district and Andover. This partnership with the Kraft Group is the latest demonstration of Enel's increased commitment to the local clean energy economy and enabling the New England business community to achieve their sustainability and decarbonization goals. Over the last year, Enel has announced a number of new partnerships with Massachusetts businesses including Wellington Management, HP Hood, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, the University of Massachusetts Boston, Martha's Vineyard Transit Authority, Biogen Inc. and Merchants Fleet.

About Enel North America
Enel North America is part of the Enel Group, a multinational power company and a leading integrated player in the global power, gas and renewables markets present in over 30 countries worldwide, producing energy with more than 89 GW of installed capacity. The Group brings energy to around 70 million homes and businesses and has the largest global customer base. Enel's renewables arm Enel Green Power is the world's largest renewable private player, with around 50 GW of wind, solar, geothermal, and hydropower plants installed globally. Enel is a recognized leader in sustainable energy and is consistently named one of Fortune Magazine's "Companies that are Changing the World."

Enel North America operates in the US and Canada through three companies: Enel Green Power North America, Enel X North America and Enel Energy and Commodity Management. Enel Green Power North America is a leading owner and operator of renewable energy plants with a presence in 15 US states and one Canadian province. The company operates 60 plants with a managed capacity of over 6.7 GW powered by wind, geothermal and solar energy making it the fifth largest owner and operator of renewable energy in the US. Enel X in North America has around 4,500 business customers, spanning more than 35,000 sites, representing approximately $10.5B in energy spend under management, approximately 4.7 GW of demand response capacity and over 70 battery storage projects that are operational and under contract. Enel X is revolutionizing the EV charging market with its smart charging solutions deploying over 70,000 charging stations in the US. Enel Energy and Commodity Management maximizes the integrated energy margin, supporting all lines of business in the region, through the optimization and dispatching of the generation fleet in the US and Canada and the trading of related energy, services and commodities.

www.enel.com | www.enelx.com | www.enelgreenpower.com

About Kraft Sports + Entertainment:
Kraft Sports + Entertainment, the Kraft Group's sports, entertainment and event management division, is comprised of Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots, New England Revolution, Boston Uprising, Kraft Analytics Group (KAGR) and Patriot Place. The Kraft Group has been promoting and delivering world-class events to New England for more than a quarter century. From the biggest names in musical entertainment to international soccer matches, the 2016 NHL Winter Classic, NCAA athletics and motor sports, the Kraft Group annually hosts a diverse variety of sporting and entertainment events.

Media Relations

T 978-965-0062
Krista Barnaby
NorthAmericaMedia@enel.com

(PRNewsfoto/Enel North America)
(PRNewsfoto/Enel North America)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enel-north-america-and-kraft-sports--entertainment-welcome-fans-back-to-a-more-sustainable-sporting-experience-at-gillette-stadium-301372622.html

SOURCE Enel North America

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These energy stocks have tailwinds behind them that could last decades.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Trillion-Dollar Infrastructure Bill Moves Forward?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Why Plug Power Stock Sank Today

    There was no news from Plug Power this morning, but the stock struggled to hold up amid the weakness in broader markets as rising delta variant coronavirus cases sparked fears of a slowdown in the economy. As it is, investors in Plug Power are becoming increasingly impatient in the absence of substantive progress in the company's business of late even as rivals continue to bag orders. On Sept. 8, too, Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP) subsidiary, Ballard Fuel Cell Systems, announced a partnership with industrials giant Eaton to develop fuel-cell technology for heavy-duty trucks.

  • California settles climate lawsuit with fossil fuel giant SoCalGas

    The Sempra Energy subsidiary is a powerful opponent of efforts to eliminate natural gas.

  • This 6.7%-Yielding Energy Stock Is Getting Even More Sustainable

    Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) recently made a big splash. The Canadian energy infrastructure giant agreed to acquire privately held Moda Midstream Operating for $3 billion in cash. The deal will advance its U.S. Gulf Coast expansion strategy while significantly boosting its cash flow.

  • Top 5 Reasons Hydrogen Has a Place in the Future of Rail

    Cummins Inc. is the only company in the world powering hydrogen trains in commercial operation. In 2016, Cummins partnered with Alstom, a French railway equipment manufacturer, to engineer, supply,...

  • The Gulf Of Mexico Just Saw Its Worst Energy Disruption Since Hurricane Katrina

    Hurricane Ida’s disruption to Gulf of Mexico energy production is the worst since Hurricane Katrina 16 years ago

  • Verizon raises another $1 billion to push more carbon off the grid, and will provide paperwork to prove it

    Verizon Communications Inc. is emerging as a green-bond heavyweight in the U.S., using its vast network to bring more renewable power to the electricity grid. It's also taking on diversity and inclusion on Wall Street.

  • World's largest direct-air carbon capture plant launches in Iceland

    The world's largest direct-air carbon dioxide capture and sequestration plant, developed by Climeworks and Carbfix, went online in Iceland on Wednesday.Why it matters: Though current direct CO2 capture and storage technologies can offset only a tiny fraction of annual emissions, some climate scientists believe they will have an important role in limiting global warming and climate change in the future.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.How it works: The pl

  • Karora Announces Major Extension of Beta Hunt Larkin Zone to Over 1,000 Metres of Strike, Including 9.4 g/t Over 11.0 Metres and Povides Beta Hunt Exploration Update

    Karora Resources Inc. (TSX: KRR) ("Karora" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce additional drilling from the Larkin Zone discovery at its Beta Hunt Mine has extended the strike length of the new zone to over 1,000 metres just one year after initial discovery. The rapid extension of the zone is a direct result of the significant infrastructure already in place allowing Karora to drill from optimal locations without requiring extensive additional underground development. The initial phase

  • Magnet milestones move distant nuclear fusion dream closer

    SAINT-PAUL-LES-DURANCE, France (AP) — Teams working on two continents have marked similar milestones in their respective efforts to tap an energy source key to the fight against climate change: They’ve each produced very impressive magnets. On Thursday, scientists at the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor in southern France took delivery of the first part of a massive magnet so strong its American manufacturer claims it can lift an aircraft carrier. Almost 60 feet (nearly 20 meters) tall and 14 feet (more than four meters) in diameter when fully assembled, the magnet is a crucial component in the attempt by 35 nations to master nuclear fusion.

  • The world’s biggest carbon-sucking machine is switching on in Iceland

    Operated by the Swiss engineering startup Climeworks, the plant, known as Orca, will annually draw down a volume of emissions equivalent to about 870 cars. Orca will boost total global DAC capacity by about 50%, adding to the dozen or so smaller plants that are already operational in Europe, Canada, and the US. The plant is composed of eight boxes about the size of shipping containers, each fitted with a dozen fans that pull in air.

  • Europe’s Power Crunch Deepens as Ireland Warns of Blackout Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. Electricity prices surged to 2,300 pounds ($3,180) a megawatt-hour as Ireland warned of a power shortfall that could lead to blackouts and the cost of power broke records in Spain, Germany and France.Europe is facing an energy crunch as supplies of natural gas remain below what’s needed to satisfy demand. Any unexpected disruption in electricity supply like a power plant shutting off or a sudden drop in the wind can send already volatile prices even higher, heightening the pa

  • Gazprom Plans to Start Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline Next Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Gazprom PJSC is planning to start flowing natural gas through one of the world’s most controversial pipelines next month, according to people with direct knowledge of the company’s plan. The Russian gas giant wants to begin shipping the fuel through the first leg of the Nord Stream 2 link to Germany on Oct. 1, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. The timing of actual flows into Europe’s gas grid will still depend on a decision by the

  • Chevron to sell test batch of sustainable aviation fuel to Delta Air

    The move is part of a partnership the companies announced with Alphabet Inc-owned Google to track SAF test batch emissions data using cloud-based technology. Delta has pledged to replace 10% of its jet fuel with SAF by 2030.

  • Goldwind's 5-Megawatt Plus Onshore Test Turbine Marks Grid Connection Milestone

    Goldwind Science & Technology ("Goldwind") (SZSE: 002202) (HK: 2208), announced today that it has completed the installation and grid connection of its GW 5S Smart Wind Turbine test unit -- marking a milestone in Goldwind's evolution of high-performance and large-megawatt (MW) permanent magnet direct-drive (PMDD) onshore wind turbines.

  • House Set to Advance Offshore Drilling Ban in $31 Billion Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- Congressional Democrats are poised to advance sweeping legislation to combat climate change that would, if the Senate goes along, block drilling in most U.S. offshore waters and invest tens of billions of dollars in resilience measures.The bill, set to be approved by the House Natural Resources Committee on Thursday, would also slap new fees on oil and mining companies and ban drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. The $31.7 billion measure, which calls for spending on d

  • Tropical Storm Mindy makes landfall on Florida Panhandle

    A swath of the Florida Panhandle was under a tropical storm warning after Tropical Storm Mindy made landfall Wednesday night. The storm touched down over St. Vincent Island, about 10 miles (15 km) west southwest of Apalachicola, according to the National Hurricane Center. Mindy could cause as much as 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rainfall across the Florida Panhandle and portions of southern Georgia and South Carolina through Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center said.

  • This New All-Electric Adventure RV Can Road Trip for 400 Miles on a Single Charge

    The 14,000-pound brute can also churn out 290 hp and 3,000 ft lbs of torque.

  • Walmart Breaks Green-Bond Record With $2 Billion Debut Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc. made its green bond market debut with a $2 billion offering Wednesday, the largest ever from a U.S. corporation, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The retail giant’s inaugural sustainable debt issuance comes amid efforts to reduce carbon emissions, boost recycling and clean up its supply chain. The deal surpasses NextEra Energy Capital’s $1.5 billion June sale, which matched the prior record from Apple Inc. in 2016.Walmart’s $2 billion 10-year green issuance is