Enento Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 5.5.2023

Enento Group Plc

ANNOUNCEMENT

5.5.2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

Enento Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 5.5.2023

 

 

 

 

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange

 

 

 

 

 

Trade date

5.5.2023

 

Bourse trade

Buy

 

Share

ENENTO

 

Amount

7,000

Shares

Average price/ share

18.3702

EUR

Total cost

128,591.40

EUR

 

 

 

 

 

 

Enento Group Plc now holds a total of 45 000 shares

including the shares repurchased on 5.5.2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

On behalf of Enento Group Plc

 

 

 

 

 

Nordea Bank Oyj

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Janne Sarvikivi

Sami Huttunen

 

 

 

 

For further information:

 

 

Arto Paukku

 

 

Investor Relations Officer

 

 

tel. +358 50 469 5380

 

 

 

 

 

www.enento.com

 

 







Attachment