Enento Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 5.5.2023
Enento Group Plc
ANNOUNCEMENT
5.5.2023
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
Trade date
5.5.2023
Bourse trade
Buy
Share
ENENTO
Amount
7,000
Shares
Average price/ share
18.3702
EUR
Total cost
128,591.40
EUR
Enento Group Plc now holds a total of 45 000 shares
including the shares repurchased on 5.5.2023
On behalf of Enento Group Plc
Nordea Bank Oyj
Janne Sarvikivi
Sami Huttunen
For further information:
Arto Paukku
Investor Relations Officer
tel. +358 50 469 5380
www.enento.com
