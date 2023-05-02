U.S. markets close in 4 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,097.97
    -69.90 (-1.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,504.69
    -547.01 (-1.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,028.71
    -183.89 (-1.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,721.65
    -47.56 (-2.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.41
    -3.25 (-4.30%)
     

  • Gold

    2,020.90
    +28.70 (+1.44%)
     

  • Silver

    25.56
    +0.33 (+1.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1000
    +0.0022 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4450
    -0.1290 (-3.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2473
    -0.0022 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5190
    -0.9490 (-0.69%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,569.71
    +371.38 (+1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    625.40
    +10.85 (+1.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,773.03
    -97.54 (-1.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,157.95
    +34.77 (+0.12%)
     

Enento Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 2.5.2023

Enento Group Oyj
Enento Group Oyj
Enento Group Oyj



Enento Group Plc

ANNOUNCEMENT

2.5.2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

Enento Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 2.5.2023

 

 

 

 

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange

 

 

 

 

 

Trade date

2.5.2023

 

Bourse trade

Buy

 

Share

ENENTO

 

Amount

6,000

Shares

Average price/ share

18.4813

EUR

Total cost

110,887.80

EUR

 

 

 

 

 

 

Enento Group Plc now holds a total of 24 500 shares

including the shares repurchased on 2.5.2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

On behalf of Enento Group Plc

 

 

 

 

 

Nordea Bank Oyj

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Janne Sarvikivi

Sami Huttunen

 

 

 

 

For further information:

 

 

Arto Paukku

 

 

Investor Relations Officer

 

 

tel. +358 50 469 5380

 

 

 

 

 

www.enento.com

 

 







Attachment