U.S. markets close in 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,909.15
    -19.71 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,116.90
    -180.06 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,879.61
    -77.41 (-0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,839.78
    -14.58 (-0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.47
    +0.99 (+1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.60
    +25.60 (+1.34%)
     

  • Silver

    24.02
    +0.37 (+1.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0834
    +0.0037 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    +0.0220 (+0.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2394
    +0.0044 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4330
    -0.3170 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,098.09
    +324.04 (+1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    487.90
    +7.47 (+1.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,747.29
    -83.41 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,405.23
    -385.89 (-1.44%)
     

EnerCom Announces The Energy Venture Investment Summit 2023 will now be part of the EnerCom Dallas Investor Conference April 18 -19, 2023 at Hotel Crescent Court, Downtown Dallas

·6 min read

Dates and Location for The Energy Venture Investment Summit 2023 have been Changed.  Qualified Investors can now Register to Attend this Event as Part of EnerCom Dallas – The Energy Investment and ESG Conference at www.enercomdallas.com.

The Energy Venture Investment Summit Brings Entrepreneurs and Energy Investors Together to Share Innovative Ideas and Provide Capital to Companies That will Shape the Future of Energy. 

DENVER, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EnerCom, Inc., a nationally-recognized management consultancy firm, announced today that it will now be hosting the annual The Energy Venture Investment Summit 2023 as part of the EnerCom Dallas Investor Conference, April 18 -19, 2023 at Hotel Crescent Court, Downtown Dallas.

EnerCom Dallas – The Energy Investment and ESG Conference provides energy industry professionals a venue to hear senior management teams from leading E&P, Oilfield Services and Midstream companies discuss their business plans, ESG strategies and learn about important topics affecting the global energy industry and provides a unique forum and healthy environment for investors and company leadership to interact in formal and informal networking opportunities.

Added to the EnerCom Dallas line up this year is The Energy Venture Investment Summit featuring a quick-pitch investment session from promising start-up energy and technology companies focused on innovation and operations in alternative energy, advanced oil and gas technology and environmental sustainability.

There is no cost to attend EnerCom Dallas and The Energy Venture Investment Summit for qualified investors.  Investors can now register to attend the Summit as part of EnerCom Dallas – The Energy Investment and ESG Conference at www.enercomdallas.com.

EnerCom Dallas follows EnerCom's familiar 25-minute CEO presentation format followed by a 50-minute Q&A opportunity in a separate breakout room; one-on-one meeting opportunities for investors to meet company management teams; networking opportunities; and global insight presentations delivered by leading energy analysts and strategists.  The Energy Venture Investment Summit at EnerCom Dallas will provide invited start-up companies a venue to give a thirteen-minute presentation and participate in one-on-one meetings as requested by investors.

All presentations at the event will be webcast live and recorded for replay on the EnerCom Dallas website; EnerCom's www.oilandgas360.com news platform; and distributed in the daily Closing Bell email newsletter.

The Energy Venture Investment Summit 2023 is sponsored by SixLab by Studio X, an accelerator program committed to investing in early-stage startups dedicated to finding new ways to accelerate energy innovation; and Colorado School of Mines, a leading public research university focused on science and engineering.

"Supporting the next generation of clean energy startups is fundamental to ensuring a more sustainable future," comments Max Gray, Program Director at SixLab by Studio X. "As a climate tech accelerator focused on increasing the pace of innovation for the energy industry, our company is thrilled to be sponsoring The Energy Venture Investment Summit."

Blanca Andrus, President of EnerCom, commented, "The Summit is a unique opportunity for new energy investment funds, private equity, venture capital, family offices, angel investors, strategic partners, and energy industry professionals to hear investment pitches from promising start-up energy and technology companies."

EnerCom is now accepting applications from start-up companies focused on innovation in alternative energy, advanced oil and gas technology, environmental sustainability and carbon solutions to present at The Energy Venture Investment Summit at EnerCom Dallas. Interested companies are encouraged to contact Dan Genovese at dgenovese@enercominc.com for complete application details; space is limited.

For companies presenting at The Energy Venture Investment Summit at EnerCom Dallas, EnerCom will publish an executive interview highlighting the company on the Oil & Gas 360 news website and distribute the video interview before the Summit in the daily Closing Bell email newsletter to 20,000+ subscribers of top investors and energy industry executives.

In 2022, The Energy Venture Investment Summit featured investment pitches on carbon capture and storage, hydrogen production and storage, solar technology, rare-earth minerals testing technology, and treatments to optimize oil and gas operations and resource production.

EnerCom has built a reputation over the past 27 years for hosting industry-leading investor events that constructively bring together capital markets and good investment ideas.  In addition to The Energy Venture Investment Summit and EnerCom Dallas, EnerCom will be hosting the 28th annual EnerCom Denver energy investment conference on August 13-16, 2023.

Summit Format:  The Summit will provide invited presenters a venue to give a thirteen-minute in-person presentation that will be webcast live on the EnerCom Dallas website at www.enercomdallas.com.  All presentations will be recorded and available for replay to a worldwide audience on the EnerCom Dallas website, EnerCom's www.oilandgas360.com news platform and distributed in EnerCom's daily Closing Bell email newsletters to 20,000+ subscribers.

Presenter Inquiries: EnerCom is accepting requests to present at The Energy Venture Investment Summit.  Please contact Dan Genovese at dgenovese@enercominc.com or (303) 296.8834.

Attendee Registration Cost: There is no cost to register and attend EnerCom Dallas or The Energy Venture Investment Summit at EnerCom Dallas for qualified investors.  Other conference registration classifications are available for a small fee.  All attendees can register for the Summit at www.enercomdallas.com. In addition to in-person access to all company presentations, panel discussions, and keynote speakers, the conference registration includes the opportunity for investors and management teams to meet formally and informally over cocktails, breakfast and lunch.

Investor One-on-One Meetings:  Investors will have the opportunity to request and schedule One-on-One meetings with presenting companies.  Please contact Larry Busnardo at lbusnardo@enercominc.com with questions regarding One-on-One meetings.

Sponsorship Opportunities: Please contact Blanca Andrus at bandus@enercominc.com or (303) 296.8834 x246.

About EnerCom, Inc.

EnerCom (Energy Communications) has a rich history of working with clients to differentiate and deliver targeted messages to investors.  EnerCom is an internationally-recognized management consulting firm advising companies on Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), investor relations, corporate strategy/board advisory, marketing, analysis and valuation, media, branding, and visual communications.

For more information about EnerCom and its services, please visit www.enercominc.com or call +1 (303)296.8834.

About SixLab by Studio X.

In a world that demands smarter and more efficient solutions, the energy industry must evolve. We need new ideas, new ways of working and to continue exploring new opportunities to power a sustainable and collaborative future.

Meet SixLab by Studio X, an Accelerator Program committed to investing in early-stage startups dedicated to finding new ways to accelerate energy innovation. SixLab by Studio X provides access to world-class mentorship, resources, and facilities, to help shape the future of energy. Real Experts. Real Feedback. Real Results. Learn more at: SixLab by Studio X

About Colorado School of Mines.

Colorado School of Mines is a public university focused on science and engineering, dedicated to educating and inspiring students, advancing knowledge, and innovating to address the great challenges society faces today—particularly those related to the Earth, energy and the environment.

For more information about Colorado School of Mines, please visit https://www.mines.edu/ or contact Emilie Rusch, Director of Communications, at 303-273-3361 or erusch@mines.edu.

About Oil and Gas 360®

Oil & Gas 360.com is a leading source of news, information, analysis, and opinion from the professionals at EnerCom, Inc.  The website is dedicated to all things energy: people, technologies, transactions, trends, and macroeconomic analysis that impact our industry. Our goal with OAG360 is to be a trusted source of information and analysis for:

  • Portfolio managers

  • Equity research analysts

  • Private equity capital

  • Private investors

  • Oil & gas executives and professionals

  • Government officials

 

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enercom-announces-the-energy-venture-investment-summit-2023-will-now-be-part-of-the-enercom-dallas-investor-conference-april-18--19-2023-at-hotel-crescent-court-downtown-dallas-301726237.html

SOURCE EnerCom, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Blink Charging, ChargePoint, and Plug Power Stocks All Dropped Today

    Renewable energy stocks sank Thursday morning, and for a variety of reasons. As of 10:45 a.m. ET, shares of charging network operators Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) and ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) are down 6.7% and 6.8%, respectively, while hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) continues to give back yesterday's gains, and is in fact down another 7.5% today. Yesterday, if you recall, Plug Power went on something of a wild ride, first rising several percentage points before ending the day with a loss, as investors first reacted to a positive assessment of the company's prospects from The Wall Street Journal -- then seemingly rejected that assessment entirely.

  • This Might Be the Death Knell for Cannabis Stocks

    The latest update from an industry darling could signal big financial challenges for marijuana companies.

  • 'NOT business as usual': Jim Cramer blasts 'dangerous' $4.3B bailout of crypto bank — here's how to prepare for a total collapse of crypto confidence

    The bailout by the Federal Home Loan Bank has critics questioning whether the government-backed enterprise has lost its way.

  • Morgan Stanley Says Now Could Be the Best Time to Buy Clean Tech Stocks; Here Are 3 Names With Strong Multiyear Growth Potential

    Clean tech and green energy sectors are on the cusp of a strong multiyear growth run. That's the opinion of Morgan Stanley's 5-star analyst Stephen Byrd who notes that political will is likely to support the practical benefits of clean and renewable energy to create a favorable environment for ‘clean and green’ tech over the next few years. Outlining his view, Byrd writes: “We believe current valuations do not reflect the long-term robust growth and margin improvement that we see as a result of

  • Kinder Morgan's Earnings Soar to End 2022. Time to Buy the Big-Time Dividend Stock?

    Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) ended 2022 on a strong note. Its distributable cash flow was up by a double-digit percentage, fueled partly by improving energy market conditions. As a result, its full-year earnings were also up by a double-digit percentage after adjusting for the positive impact of winter storms in 2021.

  • Dow Jones Falls 225 Points After Jobless Claims; Netflix Earnings Due

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 225 points Thursday after first-time jobless claims. Netflix earnings are due out after the market close.

  • Why Nikola Stock Dropped Today

    Electric heavy truck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) announced a new offering for its customers yesterday, but investors are still in a "show me" mode with the start-up as other early-stage electric vehicle (EV) sector companies struggle. Nikola stock is hovering near its all-time low, but has bounced off that bottom to start 2023 with a nearly 10% gain. Investors today are selling some of that bounce, and shares were lower by 5.7% as of 10:40 a.m. ET.

  • Enphase (ENPH) Witnesses Increased Demand in the Netherlands

    Enphase (ENPH) witnesses increased demand for its Enphase Energy System in the Netherlands amid rising energy costs.

  • Procter & Gamble earnings ‘had some good and had some bad’: Analyst

    UBS U.S. Household and Personal Care Analyst Peter Grom joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss P&G earnings, inflation, consumer consumption, and the outlook for P&G in 2023.

  • 2 Former Pandemic Darlings Poised to Lead Again

    Easy money, stimulus, and a new generation of investors led to the rise and fall of many pandemic darlings. In today's article, Andrew Rocco investigates two that may have turnaround potential.

  • 1 Thing Tilray Investors Need to Brace for This Year

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) and other Canadian cannabis companies have struggled to generate growth, as competition has been rising over the years and there hasn't been enough demand to go around. On Jan. 9, Tilray released its second-quarter earnings numbers, which failed to impress. It only confirms what investors should be getting ready for: the moment that management declares its overly optimistic and ambitious revenue target of $4 billion by 2024 is not attainable.

  • Investors Heavily Search The Home Depot, Inc. (HD): Here is What You Need to Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Home Depot (HD) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • 3 High-Yield S&P 500 Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2023

    These time-tested income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.8% to 6.2%, are amazing deals hiding in plain sight.

  • Where Will Nvidia Stock Be In 1 Year?

    The past year has been a disappointing one for Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) investors. Nvidia stock is up 40% over the past three months, outpacing the 5.6% appreciation in the S&P 500 index over the same period. Nvidia sports a 12-month median price target of $200 as per a consensus of 38 analysts, which points toward a 18.5% upside over the next year.

  • How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Oils-Energy Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

    Finding stocks expected to beat quarterly earnings estimates becomes an easier task with our Zacks Earnings ESP.

  • Tesla stock: Investors ‘should be proactively buying’ at this point, Piper Sandler says

    Tesla stock’s recent decline has reached attractive levels and it’s time for investors to start positioning for a upswing, Piper Sandler argued in a recent note to clients.

  • 10 Value Stocks with Big Buybacks

    In this article, we take a look at 10 value stocks with big buybacks. If you want to see more value stocks with big buybacks, go directly to 5 Value Stocks with Big Buybacks. Value stocks are stocks that arguably trade below their intrinsic value. Although the intrinsic value of a stock is subjective because […]

  • Carvana Adopts "Poison Pill": What It Means for Investors

    On Jan. 17, the management team for online used car retailer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) adopted what it calls its "Tax Asset Preservation Plan." In the investing world, such an action is more commonly called a "poison pill," because the plan is structured to prevent anyone new from owning too much Carvana stock. Let's look at how this asset preservation plan works, why Carvana is making the change, and what it could mean for shareholders or potential shareholders.

  • Procter & Gamble stock declines on Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Procter & Gamble.

  • KeyCorp (KEY) Down as Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates on Provisions

    Higher rates, solid commercial loan demand and a rise in NII support KeyCorp's (KEY) Q4 earnings amid subdued fee income performance and higher credit costs.