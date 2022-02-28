U.S. markets closed

EnerCom Announces Preliminary List of Participating Companies at the EnerCom Dallas Energy Investment and ESG Conference, April 6-7, 2022

6 min read
Investment conference will be an in-person format with presentations and panel discussions on April 6-7 in Dallas at the Petroleum Club

DENVER, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EnerCom, Inc. announces participating companies for the EnerCom Dallas Energy Investment & ESG Conference on April 6-7, 2022. EnerCom Dallas is a financial conference that allows institutional investors an early 2022 opportunity to meet management teams from leading energy companies and the oilfield service companies supporting them.

"EnerCom Dallas will give the investment community and peers an early opportunity to hear the leading independent energy companies, including oil and gas producers, energy transition leaders and service companies, present their plans for 2022," said Aaron Vandeford, President of EnerCom. "Continued public expectations around Corporate Sustainability have increased the emphasis by investors on making investments in companies that are actively addressing ESG concerns. EnerCom's consulting practice has been at the center of this discussion with our clients, and we look to continue facilitating this dialogue for the energy industry at our Dallas conference."

Company lineup as of February 28, 2022 includes:

EnerCom is confirming additional companies to the lineup daily. The complete daily schedule of presenters will be posted shortly on the website (presenters, days, times are subject to change). The conference investor presentations begin at 8:00 a.m. CT and run through 5:00 p.m. CT on April 6-7, 2022.

Registration for EnerCom Dallas is now open

Investment professionals, sell side analysts and oil and gas company executives may register for the event at no cost through the conference website.

The EnerCom Dallas conference follows EnerCom's familiar 25-minute CEO presentation format, followed by 50-minute Q&A opportunities in separate breakout rooms, one-on-one meeting opportunities for investors to meet company management teams, networking opportunities and global insight delivered by leading energy economists and strategists. The event also provides energy industry professionals a venue to learn about important energy topics affecting the global oil and gas industry. The conference offers healthy dialogue and informal networking opportunities for attendees and presenters.

Conference Details: Modeled after EnerCom's flagship Denver event, EnerCom Dallas offers investment professionals a unique opportunity to listen to oil and gas company senior management teams update investors on their operational and financial (operational, financial and ESG) strategies and learn how the leading energy companies are building value in 2022. This event will be hosted in an in-person format.

Conference Dates: April 6 and 7, 2022

Venue: Dallas Petroleum Club (and webcast live on the conference website).

Who Attends the Conference: Institutional and hedge fund investors, private equity investors, energy research analysts, broker/dealers, trust officers, high net worth investors, commercial energy bankers and other energy industry professionals will gather in Dallas for the conference.

One-on-One Meetings: EnerCom works in advance with presenting company management teams to arrange one-on-one meetings with the attending institutional investors and research analysts at the conference venue and online.

About EnerCom, Inc.

Founded in 1994, EnerCom, Inc. is an internationally recognized management consultancy advising companies on Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), investor relations, corporate strategy/board advisory, marketing, analysis and valuation, media, branding, and visual communications design. Headquartered in Denver, EnerCom and its team of experts are passionate about the energy industry and our work to provide clients with a wide range of services to build brand recognition that drives valuation and returns.

EnerCom's upcoming 2022 oil and gas investment conferences include:

For more information about EnerCom and its services, please visit http://www.enercominc.com/ or call +1 303-296-8834 to speak with the management team or one of our consultants.

Event Sponsors Include:

About Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc.

Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. (NSAI) was founded in 1961 to provide the highest quality engineering and geological consulting to the petroleum industry. Today they are recognized as the worldwide leader of petroleum property analysis to industry and financial organizations and government agencies. With offices in Dallas and Houston, NSAI provides a complete range of geological, geophysical, petrophysical, and engineering services and has the technical experience and ability to perform these services in any of the onshore and offshore oil and gas producing areas of the world. They provide reserves reports and audits, acquisition and divestiture evaluations, simulation studies, exploration resources assessments, equity determinations, and management and advisory services.

For a complete list of services or to learn more about Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. please visit https://netherlandsewell.com/.

About Moss Adams

Moss Adams is a fully integrated professional services firm dedicated to assisting clients with growing, managing, and protecting prosperity.

With more than 3,400 professionals and staff across more than 25 locations in the West and beyond, we work with many of the world's most innovative companies and leaders. Our strength in the middle market enables us to advise clients at all intervals of development—from start-up, to rapid growth and expansion, to transition.

For more information, please visit www.MossAdams.com.

About Haynes and Boone

Haynes and Boone, LLP is an energy focused corporate law firm, providing a full spectrum of legal services and solutions to clients across the oil and gas industry, including the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors. Lawyers from our Denver office and 15 other offices work as a team to meet the legal needs of our domestic and international clients involved in oil and gas. We represent private and public oil and gas companies, financial institutions, investment funds and other investors. Our team of more than 100 energy lawyers and landmen understands the physical and financial energy markets, and the firm has been helping both operators and lenders complete some of the largest financings and M&A transactions in recent years. The BTI Industry Power Rankings, published by BTI Consulting Group, Inc., named Haynes and Boone a "Leading Recommended" firm for the energy industry in 2017, ranking our firm among the top three percent of all law firms. For more information, please visit www.haynesboone.com/.

About BDO

BDO delivers assurance, tax, and financial advisory services to clients throughout the country and around the globe. We offer numerous industry-specific practices, world-class resources, and an unparalleled commitment to meeting our clients' needs. We currently serve more than 400 publicly traded domestic and international clients. For more information, please visit: www.bdo.com.

About Mobius Risk Group

Mobius Risk Group is an independent commodity and physical energy risk advisory firm. Founded in 2002, Mobius provides strategic advisory services including financial, physical, and commodity risk management and valuation, carbon strategy development, and regulated energy oversight for producers, consumers, distributors and capital providers backed by its proprietary C/ETRM, RiskNet. For more information, please visit: www.mobiusriskgroup.com.

About Project Canary

Project Canary is a climate tech company that provides trusted, independent, and verified environmental data to track, measure, and score the "E" in ESG across an enterprise's operational value chain. They are the leaders in providing dynamic environmental ratings using real-time monitoring data at the facility level to assess and improve operating practices and provide a science-based and technology-enabled measurement of emission profiles, including methane. Formed as a Public Benefit Corporation, Project Canary's team of scientists, engineers, and seasoned industry operators have earned recognition for their uncompromising standards, including being named "Best for the World" B Corp. For more information, please visit: www.projectcanary.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enercom-announces-preliminary-list-of-participating-companies-at-the-enercom-dallas-energy-investment-and-esg-conference-april-6-7-2022-301491947.html

SOURCE EnerCom, Inc.

