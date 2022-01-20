U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,482.73
    -50.03 (-1.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,715.39
    -313.26 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,154.02
    -186.23 (-1.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,024.04
    -38.75 (-1.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.29
    -0.67 (-0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.80
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.53
    -0.19 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1317
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8330
    +0.0060 (+0.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3600
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0800
    -0.2730 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,184.41
    -752.14 (-1.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    992.43
    -2.83 (-0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.01
    -4.65 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,772.93
    +305.70 (+1.11%)
     

Enerflex to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Results on February 23, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Enerflex Ltd.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ENRFF

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enerflex Ltd. (TSX:EFX) (“Enerflex” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of products and services to the global energy industry, will release its fourth quarter and year end 2021 financial results after the market closes on February 23, 2022. These results will be available on the Enerflex website at www.enerflex.com.

Analysts, investors, members of the media, and other interested parties are invited to participate in a teleconference and audio webcast on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. MST to discuss the fourth quarter and year end 2021 financial results and operating highlights.

To participate, please call toll free 1.844.231.9067 or 1.703.639.1277. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. No passcode is required. The audio webcast of the teleconference will be available on the Enerflex website at www.enerflex.com under the Investors section on February 24, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. MST.

The conference will include an operations review by Marc Rossiter, President and Chief Executive Officer, a review of financial results by Sanjay Bishnoi, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and a question and answer period.

A replay of the teleconference will be available on February 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. MST until 11:00 a.m. MST on March 3, 2022. Please call 1.855.859.2056 or 1.404.537.3406 and enter conference ID 1488358.

About Enerflex
Enerflex Ltd. is a single source supplier of natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment – plus related engineering and mechanical service expertise. The Company’s broad in-house resources provide the capability to engineer, design, manufacture, construct, commission, operate, and service hydrocarbon handling systems. Enerflex’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power equipment servicing the natural gas production industry.

Headquartered in Calgary, Canada, Enerflex has approximately 2,000 employees worldwide. Enerflex, its subsidiaries, interests in associates, and joint ventures operate in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. Enerflex’s shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “EFX”. For more information about Enerflex, go to www.enerflex.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Marc Rossiter

Sanjay Bishnoi

Stefan Ali

President & Chief Executive Officer

Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Director, Strategy, Risk, and Investor Relations

Tel: 403.387.6325

Tel: 403.236.6857

Tel: 403.717.4953


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped, Then Dropped, Today

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq took off like a rocket this morning, and took semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) along for the ride. Just after noon ET, however, the rally started to sputter, and by the time trading for the day was done, not only had the Nasdaq given up all its gains, but Nvidia stock closed down 3.7% for the day. In the case of the Nasdaq as a whole, I fear that investors may have jumped the gun, presuming that after the Nasdaq met the definition for a stock market correction (down 10% from its high), the light would turn green for tech stocks to resume marching higher again.

  • Netflix shares sink after subscriber outlook misses estimates

    As earnings season ramps up, Netflix kicked the reporting period off for big tech when it unveiled its fourth quarter results after the bell on Thursday. Here were the main metrics from Netflix's report, compared to consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

  • For Netflix, ‘the good old days may be gone,’ analyst says

    Santosh Rao, Head of Research at Manhattan Venture Partners, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Netflix's fourth quarter earnings, the need to gain more subscribers, and competition in the streaming space.

  • Stock market: 'There is a rotation going on,' investment strategist explains

    Charles Schwab Chief Global Investment Strategist Jeffrey Kleintop joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for the stock market.

  • Peloton stock is crashing on reports it's halting production of bikes and treadmills

    Peloton shares get crushed on reports of a production halt.

  • Stock market drop 'is an opportunity for some names,' strategist explains

    CFA and owner of Portia Capital Management Michelle Connell joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Big Tech, energy and financial sector fund data, commodity futures, and Fed policy makers expecting three interest rate hikes in 2022.

  • Why BioNTech, Moderna, Novavax, and Ocugen Stocks Are Plunging This Week

    BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock is taking the worst drubbing, down 19.7% as of the market close on Thursday. Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares were sinking 17.2%. Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) stocks were falling 18.5% and 16.2%, respectively.

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    Though crashes and corrections are inevitable, they're also an ideal opportunity to buy great stocks at a discount.

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971. Here’s what history says happens next to the stock market.

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • Jeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has Started

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsOmicron Is a Bigger Risk for the Young, Medical Data ShowsJeremy Grantham, the famed investor who for decades has been calling market bubbles, said the historic collapse in stocks he predicted a year ago is underway and even i

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks close at session lows: Dow falls 300 points

    U.S. stocks struggled for direction Thursday afternoon after staging a comeback from a turbulent previous session as investors weighed a series of upbeat earnings and a fresh read on weekly jobless claims out of Washington.

  • Is This Why Nio Stock Is Rising Today?

    A report in a German trade publication has interesting implications for the Chinese EV maker.

  • Ford Stock Trades in High Volume Amid Rivian News

    Rivian investment gains to increase Ford's book value

  • Intuitive Surgical stock falls after company earnings hurt by fewer procedures

    Shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc. fell more than 4% in the extended session Thursday after the health care company reported fourth-quarter earnings and sales slightly above expectations but said the pandemic continues to lead to fewer procedures done with its main robotic surgical system. Intuitive said it earned $381 million, or $1.04 a share, in the quarter, compared with $365 million, or $1.01 a share, in the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned $1.30 a shar

  • Affirm: Great Idea, Not-So-Great Company

    Affirm and its "buy now, pay later" rivals allow consumers to pay for items in scheduled instalments, instead of using a traditional credit card. Credit card companies like Mastercard and Visa make money by charging their customers compounding interest and late fees. For 0% financing, Affirm makes money by charging merchants fees to use its services; those shops pay up in hopes that Affirm's flexible payment options will encourage customers to buy from them.

  • Airline stocks sink, Peloton stock tumbles, Luminar shares soar

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick and Adam Shapiro discuss how revenues for airlines are declining amid the surge in Omicron cases, Peloton shares are falling today, and Luminar stock is rising on reports of a self-driving deal with Mercedes-Benz.

  • Netflix Plunges After Disappointing With Forecast for New Users

    (Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. expects to add just 2.5 million subscribers this quarter, a number that falls short of Wall Street’s estimates and would mark the slowest start to a new year for the company in at least a decade. Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsOmicron Is a Bigg

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Enphase Stocks Popped Today

    Green energy stocks are among today's bigger winners, with fuel cell leaders Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) gaining 8.6% and 6%, respectively. Also moving higher is solar panel microinverter maker Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), scoring a 5.1% gain as of 10:10 a.m. ET. This morning, you can't throw a rock on Wall Street without hitting one banker or another that is cutting price targets on renewable energy stocks.

  • SoFi stock surge continues on record volume

    SoFi Technologies Inc. shares are soaring for the second-straight day on heavy volume as optimism continues to build for the company's banking ambitions.

  • TaskUs Stock Plummets Following a Report Suggesting 50% Downside

    Shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ: TASK) fell sharply on Thursday after the release of what's known as a short report. Spruce Point Capital Management believes TaskUs stock has 25% to 50% downside. Putting their money where their mouth is, Spruce Point Capital is short shares of TaskUs, meaning it will profit if the stock goes down.